thefastmode.com
Nexperia Acquires of Netherlands-based Nowi
Nexperia, the expert in essential semiconductors, announced a broadening to its portfolio of power management products to include energy harvesting solutions. Energy can be harvested from light, vibrations, radio waves or temperature gradients and can therefore be used to replace batteries in low-power applications like smart wearables and autonomous wireless sensor nodes.
thefastmode.com
Element Critical Partners with Megaport to Optimize Enterprise Network Agility
Element Critical announced its partnership with Megaport, a leading Network as a Service (NaaS) provider, to optimize enterprise network agility for customers adopting hybrid data center architectures. Network interconnection demand is accelerating with the adoption of edge infrastructures and connected network services. Enterprises increasingly require practical and highly connected data...
thefastmode.com
Montenegro's One Selects Elisa Polystar's Kalix & Osix Service Assurance Solutions
Elisa Polystar, a world-leading pioneer in network automation, service assurance and analytics solutions, announced that its KALIX and OSIX service assurance solutions have been chosen by One Crna Gora D.O.O. (formerly Telenor Montenegro and, since 2021, part of Hungary’s 4iG PLC) to provide insights derived from its mobile networks, ready for the transformation to 5G.
thefastmode.com
Comarch Partners up with Leading Japanese Integrator ITOCHU Techno-Solutions
Comarch and ITOCHU Techno-Solutions, a leading Japanese Integrator, have signed a framework agreement in a bid to streamline and broaden cooperation covering the operations support readiness, fulfillment, assurance and service monitoring domains, in preparation for the changes in digital transformation on the Japanese telecom market. The telecom industry is facing...
thefastmode.com
[White paper] Mobile Communications Towards 2030
As 5G becomes 5G-Advanced, research for future sixth generation "6G" wireless cellular networks are underway that may open new opportunities to extend wireless solutions into nearly every facet of human and machine interaction. Activities are happening today, that are shaping wireless networks beyond 5G throughout North America and around the...
thefastmode.com
Orange Cyberdefense Acquires 100% of Swiss Companies SCRT & Telsys
Orange Cyberdefense, the cybersecurity subsidiary of Orange, acquired 100% of the Swiss companies SCRT and Telsys. These two sister companies have their common headquarters in Morges near Lausanne and employ around 100 employees, experts in cybersecurity and associated services, equally spread over offices in Geneva and Bern. Established as the...
thefastmode.com
Verizon Selects Allot NetworkSecure to Provide Network based Cybersecurity Protection
Allot announced that Verizon has selected Allot NetworkSecure to provide network based cybersecurity protection to segments of the company’s wireless and fixed wireless Small and Medium Business (SMB) and IoT customers to defend them against a broad range of cyber threats. Allot will be paid a monthly fee based on the number of customers receiving the service.
thefastmode.com
e&, Ericsson Partner to Build More Efficient & Sustainable Future Networks
E& (formerly known as Etisalat Group) and Ericsson have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the sidelines of the 27th Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC (COP27) in Egypt, to explore initiatives aimed at reducing energy consumption and building more efficient and sustainable future networks. The three-year partnership...
thefastmode.com
Test & Measurement for Open RAN and Cloud-based Solutions for Private 5G
In this bite-sized webinar, we will describe the importance of Open RAN and/or a cloud-based approach to Private 5G implementation based on specific use case requirements. We will also discuss key deployment challenges and discuss the areas of testing required to successfully deploy Private 5G scenarios. Register today by filling...
thefastmode.com
Cellnex Telecom Completes Acquisition of UK Tower Assets of CK Hutchison
Cellnex Telecom announced that it has completed its acquisition of the telecommunications tower assets of CK Hutchison in the UK (which includes interests in or revenues deriving from up to 6,600 sites, once the build to suit (BTS) programmes are completed), after the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) accepted final undertakings proposed by Cellnex and CK Hutchison in May this year (Final Undertakings) and following the agreement by Cellnex to transfer approximately 1,100 of Cellnex's existing sites to the UK telecommunications infrastructure operator Wireless Infrastructure Group (WIG).
thefastmode.com
Partners Group Acquires EdgeCore for $1.2 Billion
Partners Group, a leading global private markets firm, has, on behalf of its clients, acquired EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure (EdgeCore), an owner, operator, and builder of hyperscale data centers in the US. Partners Group will invest up to USD 1.2 billion to fund the acquisition and buildout of existing and future...
thefastmode.com
Protecting Personal Data With Automated Help: 5 Reasons Software-As-A-Service Has the Answer Featured
Data protection is a daunting yet vital part of a business. It is becoming more and more important for businesses to be up-to-date in their data protection compliance. Fortunately, there are tools on the market to make the process more manageable, writes Alvin Toh, Chief Marketing Officer, Straits Interactive. High-profile...
thefastmode.com
Cerillion's Multi-tenanted BSS platform Now Live Across Several Countries in Europe for LINK Mobility
Cerillion, an innovator in digital monetisation and customer management solutions, announced that its multi-tenanted BSS platform is now live across several countries in Europe for LINK Mobility. LINK is one of Europe’s leading providers of mobile messaging and Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) solutions. The company constantly evolves...
Battery Ventures Hires Ex-Palo Alto Networks, Bridgecrew Executive Barak Schoster Goihman to Expand Israel Presence
TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Barak Schoster Goihman, a technology entrepreneur and operator who was the co-founder and CTO of Bridgecrew*, an open-source, developer-first cybersecurity startup acquired last year by Palo Alto Networks, has joined Battery Ventures as a venture partner to help lead investing efforts in its Israel office and fund companies with global reach. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005220/en/ Battery Ventures Partner Barak Schoster Goihman (Photo: Business Wire)
thefastmode.com
Skyworks, MediaTek to Offer E2E 5G Automotive Solutions
Skyworks Solutions announced that the company has engaged with MediaTek to offer a complete modem-to-antenna automotive-grade 5G solution. This 5G New Radio Sky5A RF front-end solution will accelerate the deployment of this cutting-edge protocol across an array of automotive OEM and consumer service offerings. As automotive OEMs create entirely new...
Loops.ai Launches With $14 Million Seed, Led by Scale Venture Partners, to Empower Companies to Crush Their KPIs
SAN FRANCISCO & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Loops.ai, a new company that has developed the first Product Growth Platform, today announced its public launch with $14 million in Seed funding. Scale Venture Partners led the round, with participation from Cardumen Capital and several prominent product and growth leaders, including Brian Balfour (Founder/CEO of Reforge, former VP of Growth at Hubspot), Lenny Rachitsky (owner of Lennysnewsletter and former product lead at Airbnb), Casey Winters (Former CPO of Eventbrite and Growth Lead at Pinterest), Darius Contractor (Former Chief Product and Engineering Officer of Vnder and VP of Growth at Airtable) and Ben Shanken (VP of Product at Discord). The company will use the funds to continue refining its proprietary insights engine and scaling its team. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114006159/en/ Loops.ai, a new company that has developed the first Product Growth Platform, today announced its public launch with $14 million in Seed funding. (Photo: Business Wire)
gcaptain.com
New Report Demonstrates How Maritime Industry Challenges Are Met Most Effectively Through Connectivity
The Network Effect report from Inmarsat and Thetius emphasises need for strategic thinking on connectivity in modern shipping operations, offers guidance on effective implementation. A new report compiled by maritime innovation consultancy Thetius makes a compelling case that shipping companies seeking to meet current and emerging challenges facing the maritime...
thefastmode.com
MediaTek Unveils Power-Efficient 5G Thin Modem Solution
MediaTek is taking 5G applications and experiences to the next level with the new T800 chipset solution for sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G networks. This fast and power-efficient 5G solution follows the introduction of MediaTek’s T700 5G modem, and will drive innovative 5G “beyond smartphone” applications such as Industrial IoT, M2M, and always-connected PCs.
Payroll connectivity leader Atomic adds EmployerLink solutions and expands coverage to broader employer and human resource systems
SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Atomic, the market-leading provider of payroll connectivity, announced today that it is expanding its solutions suite beyond consumer-permissioned access to support connectivity for employer and human resource administrative systems. By offering broader integration options, Atomic aims to give customers the most comprehensive coverage, faster time from integration to go-live, and a vastly improved product experience when it comes to connecting with these HR systems. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005296/en/ Introducing Atomic EmployerLink solutions suite (Graphic: Business Wire)
thefastmode.com
Open RAN Lowers Market Entry… But Also Raises the Bar Featured
Open RAN technology is steadily gaining ground among mobile network operators (MNOs) worldwide, with analysts predicting that revenues will approach $20 billion over the next five years. Although there is still some industry skepticism about the widespread adoption of this technology, those MNOs that are deploying 5G Open RAN are realizing several expected benefits, including faster innovation, lower costs and more flexible deployments.
