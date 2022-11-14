Enjoy a private dinner with loved ones during the golden hour here in Cape May ☀️ For more information on private event packages…

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
capemayvibe.com
What could be better than Thanksgiving? A Thanksgiving Buffet in Downtown Wildwood! Make your reservations today! #dooww
TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast. The Cape May Vibe is run by The Cape Collection. Visit our...
capemayvibe.com
A #woofinwednesday throwback today – to celebrate all our four-legged friends who ride the Ferry. Feel free to share your Furry …
A #woofinwednesday throwback today – to celebrate all our four-legged friends who ride the Ferry. Feel free to share your Furry Ferry Friend photos with us! #CMLFerry (P.S. Well-behaved dogs are welcome, and they ride free!) Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast...
capemayvibe.com
A post from Out of the Past Antiques LLC
TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast. The Cape May Vibe is run by The Cape Collection. Visit our...
capemayvibe.com
Photos from The Garden State Wine Growers Association's post
Spend New Jersey Wine Week in the vines! 🍇 There is still so much to celebrate for #NewJerseyWineWeek, from live music, comedy night, brunch, and so much more! 🍷 We want to HEAR 📣 all about it, so make sure to tag #CheersNJWine and our account along the way!
capemayvibe.com
Shop local and support your neighbors this Friday, November 18 during West Cape May’s Hospitality Night! Stop by Exit Zero Filli…
Shop local and support your neighbors this Friday, November 18 during West Cape May’s Hospitality Night! Stop by Exit Zero Filling Station or any of the participating businesses for special holiday offers and collect stamps to be entered to win prizes from your favorite West Cape May merchants. Non-perishable food items will be accepted for the Cape May Community Food Closet at any participating location.
capemayvibe.com
The Raw Bar & Schooner are now closed until spring’23. Thanks for a great season!!
The Raw Bar & Schooner are now closed until spring’23. Thanks for a great season!!. TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast.
capemayvibe.com
🎉 It's New Jersey Wine Week! 🎉 Jessie Creek has something for everyone's taste AND a fun way to find your new favorite: wine spi…
🎉 It’s New Jersey Wine Week! 🎉 Jessie Creek has something for everyone’s taste AND a fun way to find your new favorite: wine spirals!. Select from our menu of curated flights (dry red, dry white, off-dry/fruit, and dessert wines). You can also pick five that pique your curiosity to build your own!
capemayvibe.com
& AMAZING Fall Cocktails!🍂🍷 Try one of our favorites today starting at 4pm! 🍹Harvest Sangria 🍊Scottish Orange 🍎Apple Caramel Mul…
TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast. The Cape May Vibe is run by The Cape Collection. Visit our...
watchthetramcarplease.com
Welcome Shore Eats to Cape May Court House
We found out today that Shore Eats-Subs -Smash Burgers and Sandwiches will soon be opening at the former location on Krispy Krunchy Chicken at Cornerstone Plaza on Rt 9 in CMCH. Just last week Cape May Pho & Boba Tea open there. We found out that the sign is ordered,...
capemayvibe.com
Wildwoods Holiday Shopping Village returns to Downtown Wildwood on Saturday, November 26th! 🛍️😊 #dooww
Wildwoods Holiday Shopping Village returns to Downtown Wildwood on Saturday, November 26th! 🛍️😊. What are you looking for this Holiday Season? Don’t miss this great event Wildwoods Holiday Shopping Village. Greater Wildwood Chamber Wildwood By the Sea @ Wildwood Dooww Wildwood Boardwalk Wildwoods, New Jersey City of...
capemayvibe.com
FUN-raiser Friday✨ Join us as we honor the life of Genny Farnan through the Next Gen 30 nonprofit organization. All proceeds be…
Join us as we honor the life of Genny Farnan through the Next Gen 30 nonprofit organization. All proceeds benefit the Cape May County communities which include annual scholarships, assistance for families experiencing hardships, education, local improvements & supporting the youth. 50/50 Raffle. Penny Auction. Silent Auction & live music...
Cape May, NJ is in a Hallmark Christmas Movie
I have to admit I could watch Hallmark Christmas movies 24/7. They make me so happy. I don't care if you make fun of me. It's nice to escape into a fairy tale world sometimes to get away from the yuck of the real world. I was so excited to...
capemayvibe.com
Cape May’s peppy periodical features all the fun happenings around town. In this week’s issue… East Lynne Theater Company’s gala…
Cape May’s peppy periodical features all the fun happenings around town. In this week’s issue… East Lynne Theater Company’s gala at The Lookout, Weird Al’s Birthday Party at Gusto Brewing Company, Ghoul Spring Village at Historic Cold Spring Village, wedding showcase at Corinthian Yacht Club of Cape May and around the hawk watch platform in Cape May Point.
capemayvibe.com
Many folks (maybe even this guy) are already getting in the holiday spirit, so we suggest you check out our tips for holiday gif…
Many folks (maybe even this guy) are already getting in the holiday spirit, so we suggest you check out our tips for holiday gifting. Yes, it is early but better to be prepared than left out in the cold… https://www.cmlf.com/gift-ideas-ferry-merry-holiday-season. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May...
capemayvibe.com
Full time year round server position now open. Must have restaurant experience and be available both lunch and dinner shifts. Ap…
Full time year round server position now open. Must have restaurant experience and be available both lunch and dinner shifts. Apply in person Tuesday-Sunday. TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast.
capemayvibe.com
In addition to six Humpback whales on Monday, we also sighted this Mola mola. The whales were surfacing on the right. Mola Mola …
In addition to six Humpback whales on Monday, we also sighted this Mola mola. The whales were surfacing on the right. Mola Mola on the left. The sightings have been spectacular. The next trip is Sunday November 13, 2022 at 1:00 PM and we are cruising on weekends through December 11, 2022.
Cape May, NJ Featured in Hallmark Channel Christmas Movie, and It’s About Time
If you're a Hallmark Channel devotee, you might have notice Cape May popped up in one of its new Christmas movies. Miss it? Here's what to look for. There are few places in New Jersey more festive during the holidays than Cape May. Between Congress Hall, Washington Street Mall, and all the Victorian-era homes, the whole place just LOOKS like it belongs in a Christmas movie.
watchthetramcarplease.com
A new record in the Jersey Shore town. Avalon double lot sells for $21 million.
So today we discovered that an off-market deal on a piece of property locates at 163 and 165 68th street that includes a 4,700 square foot home at 165 and an oceanfront lot at 163 where a home was torn down last spring has sold for $21 million dollars according to our inside sources!
ocnjsentinel.com
Somers Point condo offers sunrise views at sheltered marina
SOMERS POINT — What’s better than a wonderfully located, low-maintenance condominium home with a beautiful sunrise view over Great Egg Harbor Bay?. The completely renovated three-level unit with three bedrooms and two full bathrooms at 104 Harbour Cove Marina, recently listed by real estate agent Gray Haenn of Monihan Realty.
How One Atlantic County Restaurant Lost My Business
Sometimes I just wonder how some places stay in business. For the most part, my interactions with local businesses are good. I shop locally as much as I can. We eat out a few times a month, and we order restaurant delivery at least once a week. 99% of those...
Comments / 0