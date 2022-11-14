ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May, NJ

For the very first time, we will be OPEN for Thanksgiving Eve! 🍻🦃 Join us from 3PM – 11PM on Wednesday, November 23rd for live …

By Cape May Attractions
 3 days ago
Photos from Cape May Stage's post

The Elves of Cape May Stage worked into the night getting the theater ready for “One Christmas Carol” previewing Wednesday, Nov 16th at 7 pm and officially opening on Thursday, Nov 17th. Get your tickets today. A huge thank you to our Volunteer of the Year, Laura, our Technical Director, Seth, our Marketing Director, Denise & our Outreach Director, Ryan for enduring the cold long day and for going above and beyond to make the theater magical. #capemay #capemaystage #capemaynj #capemaycounty #broadway #theater #christmas #elves #capemaychristmas #lowertownshipnj.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Shop local and support your neighbors this Friday, November 18 during West Cape May’s Hospitality Night! Stop by Exit Zero Filli…

Shop local and support your neighbors this Friday, November 18 during West Cape May’s Hospitality Night! Stop by Exit Zero Filling Station or any of the participating businesses for special holiday offers and collect stamps to be entered to win prizes from your favorite West Cape May merchants. Non-perishable food items will be accepted for the Cape May Community Food Closet at any participating location.
CAPE MAY, NJ
A post from Out of the Past Antiques LLC

TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast. The Cape May Vibe is run by The Cape Collection. Visit our...
Photos from The Garden State Wine Growers Association's post

Spend New Jersey Wine Week in the vines! 🍇 There is still so much to celebrate for #NewJerseyWineWeek, from live music, comedy night, brunch, and so much more! 🍷 We want to HEAR 📣 all about it, so make sure to tag #CheersNJWine and our account along the way!
CAPE MAY, NJ
Cape May’s peppy periodical features all the fun happenings around town. In this week’s issue… East Lynne Theater Company’s gala…

Cape May’s peppy periodical features all the fun happenings around town. In this week’s issue… East Lynne Theater Company’s gala at The Lookout, Weird Al’s Birthday Party at Gusto Brewing Company, Ghoul Spring Village at Historic Cold Spring Village, wedding showcase at Corinthian Yacht Club of Cape May and around the hawk watch platform in Cape May Point.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Cape May, NJ Featured in Hallmark Channel Christmas Movie, and It’s About Time

If you're a Hallmark Channel devotee, you might have notice Cape May popped up in one of its new Christmas movies. Miss it? Here's what to look for. There are few places in New Jersey more festive during the holidays than Cape May. Between Congress Hall, Washington Street Mall, and all the Victorian-era homes, the whole place just LOOKS like it belongs in a Christmas movie.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Full time year round server position now open. Must have restaurant experience and be available both lunch and dinner shifts. Ap…

Full time year round server position now open. Must have restaurant experience and be available both lunch and dinner shifts. Apply in person Tuesday-Sunday.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Cape Gazette

Local artisans’ show and sale set in Rehoboth Beach Nov. 19

Local artisans Nettie Green, Mary Louise Lauffer Butler, Lisa Locke and Irene Olson will host a show and sale of their works from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19, at Green’s home at 157 E. Buckingham Drive, Rehoboth Beach. Butler’s art is gorgeous, precious sea glass stained...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Above the Dunes to launch Miracle pop-up bar Nov. 21

Above the Dunes, a top-notch seafood restaurant in Rehoboth Beach, is the place to enjoy a relaxing dinner with family and friends or to sip a glass of bourbon while enjoying the oceanfront water view. Along with its commitment and pride always to deliver the best seafood and wine choices...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
The late and lamented photographer Charles Riter captured the famous ghostly railway tracks at Sunset Beach. The tracks were use…

The late and lamented photographer Charles Riter captured the famous ghostly railway tracks at Sunset Beach. The tracks were used for transporting sand from Cape May to glass factories in the early 1900s. They resurfaced last week and if you weren’t able to see them, you can enjoy this image that captures the tracks in front of a beautiful sunset. It is sold unframed and available in three sizes.
CAPE MAY, NJ

