For the very first time, we will be OPEN for Thanksgiving Eve! 🍻🦃 Join us from 3PM – 11PM on Wednesday, November 23rd for live …

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
capemayvibe.com
What could be better than Thanksgiving? A Thanksgiving Buffet in Downtown Wildwood! Make your reservations today! #dooww
TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast. The Cape May Vibe is run by The Cape Collection. Visit our...
capemayvibe.com
Photos from Cape May Stage's post
The Elves of Cape May Stage worked into the night getting the theater ready for “One Christmas Carol” previewing Wednesday, Nov 16th at 7 pm and officially opening on Thursday, Nov 17th. Get your tickets today. A huge thank you to our Volunteer of the Year, Laura, our Technical Director, Seth, our Marketing Director, Denise & our Outreach Director, Ryan for enduring the cold long day and for going above and beyond to make the theater magical. #capemay #capemaystage #capemaynj #capemaycounty #broadway #theater #christmas #elves #capemaychristmas #lowertownshipnj.
capemayvibe.com
Wildwoods Holiday Shopping Village returns to Downtown Wildwood on Saturday, November 26th! 🛍️😊 #dooww
Wildwoods Holiday Shopping Village returns to Downtown Wildwood on Saturday, November 26th! 🛍️😊. What are you looking for this Holiday Season? Don’t miss this great event Wildwoods Holiday Shopping Village. Greater Wildwood Chamber Wildwood By the Sea @ Wildwood Dooww Wildwood Boardwalk Wildwoods, New Jersey City of...
capemayvibe.com
A #woofinwednesday throwback today – to celebrate all our four-legged friends who ride the Ferry. Feel free to share your Furry …
A #woofinwednesday throwback today – to celebrate all our four-legged friends who ride the Ferry. Feel free to share your Furry Ferry Friend photos with us! #CMLFerry (P.S. Well-behaved dogs are welcome, and they ride free!) Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast...
capemayvibe.com
Shop local and support your neighbors this Friday, November 18 during West Cape May’s Hospitality Night! Stop by Exit Zero Filli…
Shop local and support your neighbors this Friday, November 18 during West Cape May’s Hospitality Night! Stop by Exit Zero Filling Station or any of the participating businesses for special holiday offers and collect stamps to be entered to win prizes from your favorite West Cape May merchants. Non-perishable food items will be accepted for the Cape May Community Food Closet at any participating location.
capemayvibe.com
A post from Out of the Past Antiques LLC
TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast. The Cape May Vibe is run by The Cape Collection. Visit our...
capemayvibe.com
Photos from The Garden State Wine Growers Association's post
Spend New Jersey Wine Week in the vines! 🍇 There is still so much to celebrate for #NewJerseyWineWeek, from live music, comedy night, brunch, and so much more! 🍷 We want to HEAR 📣 all about it, so make sure to tag #CheersNJWine and our account along the way!
capemayvibe.com
& AMAZING Fall Cocktails!🍂🍷 Try one of our favorites today starting at 4pm! 🍹Harvest Sangria 🍊Scottish Orange 🍎Apple Caramel Mul…
TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast. The Cape May Vibe is run by The Cape Collection. Visit our...
capemayvibe.com
Cape May’s peppy periodical features all the fun happenings around town. In this week’s issue… East Lynne Theater Company’s gala…
Cape May’s peppy periodical features all the fun happenings around town. In this week’s issue… East Lynne Theater Company’s gala at The Lookout, Weird Al’s Birthday Party at Gusto Brewing Company, Ghoul Spring Village at Historic Cold Spring Village, wedding showcase at Corinthian Yacht Club of Cape May and around the hawk watch platform in Cape May Point.
capemayvibe.com
Many folks (maybe even this guy) are already getting in the holiday spirit, so we suggest you check out our tips for holiday gif…
Many folks (maybe even this guy) are already getting in the holiday spirit, so we suggest you check out our tips for holiday gifting. Yes, it is early but better to be prepared than left out in the cold… https://www.cmlf.com/gift-ideas-ferry-merry-holiday-season. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May...
Cape May, NJ Featured in Hallmark Channel Christmas Movie, and It’s About Time
If you're a Hallmark Channel devotee, you might have notice Cape May popped up in one of its new Christmas movies. Miss it? Here's what to look for. There are few places in New Jersey more festive during the holidays than Cape May. Between Congress Hall, Washington Street Mall, and all the Victorian-era homes, the whole place just LOOKS like it belongs in a Christmas movie.
capemayvibe.com
Full time year round server position now open. Must have restaurant experience and be available both lunch and dinner shifts. Ap…
Full time year round server position now open. Must have restaurant experience and be available both lunch and dinner shifts. Apply in person Tuesday-Sunday. TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Food and drink – Augustine Inn, new Christiana Mall restaurant, Booth House now open 6 days
The Augustine Inn Seafood and Chop House has reopened. The restaurant is housed in a historic building near Augustine Beach in southern New Castle County. It comes with a Middletown address, but is some distance from the fast-growing town. The restaurant closed earlier this year with one of the operators...
WOW, This is the Largest Christmas Shop in New Jersey
If you love Christmas, this is the place for you. The "LARGEST" Christmas Store in New Jersey is not that far away from us. Just a short trip south on the Garden State Parkway. I had no idea until a friend of mine told me about this place. There are...
Cape Gazette
Local artisans’ show and sale set in Rehoboth Beach Nov. 19
Local artisans Nettie Green, Mary Louise Lauffer Butler, Lisa Locke and Irene Olson will host a show and sale of their works from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19, at Green’s home at 157 E. Buckingham Drive, Rehoboth Beach. Butler’s art is gorgeous, precious sea glass stained...
Cape Gazette
Above the Dunes to launch Miracle pop-up bar Nov. 21
Above the Dunes, a top-notch seafood restaurant in Rehoboth Beach, is the place to enjoy a relaxing dinner with family and friends or to sip a glass of bourbon while enjoying the oceanfront water view. Along with its commitment and pride always to deliver the best seafood and wine choices...
capemayvibe.com
The late and lamented photographer Charles Riter captured the famous ghostly railway tracks at Sunset Beach. The tracks were use…
The late and lamented photographer Charles Riter captured the famous ghostly railway tracks at Sunset Beach. The tracks were used for transporting sand from Cape May to glass factories in the early 1900s. They resurfaced last week and if you weren’t able to see them, you can enjoy this image that captures the tracks in front of a beautiful sunset. It is sold unframed and available in three sizes.
capemayvibe.com
In addition to six Humpback whales on Monday, we also sighted this Mola mola. The whales were surfacing on the right. Mola Mola …
In addition to six Humpback whales on Monday, we also sighted this Mola mola. The whales were surfacing on the right. Mola Mola on the left. The sightings have been spectacular. The next trip is Sunday November 13, 2022 at 1:00 PM and we are cruising on weekends through December 11, 2022.
Wow! The Oldest Church in New Jersey is One of the Oldest in America
Once again I want to bring to you a piece of our history. American history which is from right here in the Garden State. A way for us to get a better look into the deep roots of the American story that we have been part of right here in New Jersey.
shorelocalnews.com
Showboat Atlantic City Owner Bart Blatstein Brings First Ever Holiday Tree to te Boardwalk
Showboat Atlantic City decked the boardwalk this morning with a 50-ft tree for the holiday season. The balsam spruce was transported from North Carolina to its new home on the iconic boardwalk of Atlantic City as the first ever decorated tree in the 152-year history of the boardwalk. The tree...
Comments / 0