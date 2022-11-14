ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May, NJ

For the beer lovers! 🍻 Mix and match any 5 select aluminum bottles or cans for just $18. Available all day, every day!

By Cape May Attractions
capemayvibe.com
 3 days ago
🎉 It's New Jersey Wine Week! 🎉 Jessie Creek has something for everyone's taste AND a fun way to find your new favorite: wine spi…

🎉 It’s New Jersey Wine Week! 🎉 Jessie Creek has something for everyone’s taste AND a fun way to find your new favorite: wine spirals!. Select from our menu of curated flights (dry red, dry white, off-dry/fruit, and dessert wines). You can also pick five that pique your curiosity to build your own!
CAPE MAY, NJ
A post from Out of the Past Antiques LLC

Photos from The Garden State Wine Growers Association's post

Spend New Jersey Wine Week in the vines! 🍇 There is still so much to celebrate for #NewJerseyWineWeek, from live music, comedy night, brunch, and so much more! 🍷 We want to HEAR 📣 all about it, so make sure to tag #CheersNJWine and our account along the way!
CAPE MAY, NJ
Photos from Cape May Stage's post

The Elves of Cape May Stage worked into the night getting the theater ready for “One Christmas Carol” previewing Wednesday, Nov 16th at 7 pm and officially opening on Thursday, Nov 17th. Get your tickets today. A huge thank you to our Volunteer of the Year, Laura, our Technical Director, Seth, our Marketing Director, Denise & our Outreach Director, Ryan for enduring the cold long day and for going above and beyond to make the theater magical. #capemay #capemaystage #capemaynj #capemaycounty #broadway #theater #christmas #elves #capemaychristmas #lowertownshipnj.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Shop local and support your neighbors this Friday, November 18 during West Cape May’s Hospitality Night! Stop by Exit Zero Filli…

Shop local and support your neighbors this Friday, November 18 during West Cape May’s Hospitality Night! Stop by Exit Zero Filling Station or any of the participating businesses for special holiday offers and collect stamps to be entered to win prizes from your favorite West Cape May merchants. Non-perishable food items will be accepted for the Cape May Community Food Closet at any participating location.
CAPE MAY, NJ
FUN-raiser Friday✨ Join us as we honor the life of Genny Farnan through the Next Gen 30 nonprofit organization. All proceeds be…

Join us as we honor the life of Genny Farnan through the Next Gen 30 nonprofit organization. All proceeds benefit the Cape May County communities which include annual scholarships, assistance for families experiencing hardships, education, local improvements & supporting the youth. 50/50 Raffle. Penny Auction. Silent Auction & live music...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
ocnjsentinel.com

Somers Point condo offers sunrise views at sheltered marina

SOMERS POINT — What’s better than a wonderfully located, low-maintenance condominium home with a beautiful sunrise view over Great Egg Harbor Bay?. The completely renovated three-level unit with three bedrooms and two full bathrooms at 104 Harbour Cove Marina, recently listed by real estate agent Gray Haenn of Monihan Realty.
SOMERS POINT, NJ
The late and lamented photographer Charles Riter captured the famous ghostly railway tracks at Sunset Beach. The tracks were use…

The late and lamented photographer Charles Riter captured the famous ghostly railway tracks at Sunset Beach. The tracks were used for transporting sand from Cape May to glass factories in the early 1900s. They resurfaced last week and if you weren’t able to see them, you can enjoy this image that captures the tracks in front of a beautiful sunset. It is sold unframed and available in three sizes.
CAPE MAY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Cape May, NJ Featured in Hallmark Channel Christmas Movie, and It’s About Time

If you're a Hallmark Channel devotee, you might have notice Cape May popped up in one of its new Christmas movies. Miss it? Here's what to look for. There are few places in New Jersey more festive during the holidays than Cape May. Between Congress Hall, Washington Street Mall, and all the Victorian-era homes, the whole place just LOOKS like it belongs in a Christmas movie.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

How One Atlantic County Restaurant Lost My Business

Sometimes I just wonder how some places stay in business. For the most part, my interactions with local businesses are good. I shop locally as much as I can. We eat out a few times a month, and we order restaurant delivery at least once a week. 99% of those...

