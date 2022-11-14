Stocking stuffers they’ll love! 🎁 Stock up on local Cape May spirits, wine & brews at The Wine Cellar! Open every Thursday thru …

Read full article on original website
🎉 It’s New Jersey Wine Week! 🎉 Jessie Creek has something for everyone’s taste AND a fun way to find your new favorite: wine spirals!. Select from our menu of curated flights (dry red, dry white, off-dry/fruit, and dessert wines). You can also pick five that pique your curiosity to build your own!
TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast. The Cape May Vibe is run by The Cape Collection. Visit our...
Photos from The Garden State Wine Growers Association's post
Spend New Jersey Wine Week in the vines! 🍇 There is still so much to celebrate for #NewJerseyWineWeek, from live music, comedy night, brunch, and so much more! 🍷 We want to HEAR 📣 all about it, so make sure to tag #CheersNJWine and our account along the way!
A post from Out of the Past Antiques LLC
TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast. The Cape May Vibe is run by The Cape Collection. Visit our...
The Raw Bar & Schooner are now closed until spring’23. Thanks for a great season!!
The Raw Bar & Schooner are now closed until spring'23. Thanks for a great season!!
Many folks (maybe even this guy) are already getting in the holiday spirit, so we suggest you check out our tips for holiday gif…
Many folks (maybe even this guy) are already getting in the holiday spirit, so we suggest you check out our tips for holiday gifting. Yes, it is early but better to be prepared than left out in the cold… https://www.cmlf.com/gift-ideas-ferry-merry-holiday-season.
Photos from Cape May Stage's post
The Elves of Cape May Stage worked into the night getting the theater ready for “One Christmas Carol” previewing Wednesday, Nov 16th at 7 pm and officially opening on Thursday, Nov 17th. Get your tickets today. A huge thank you to our Volunteer of the Year, Laura, our Technical Director, Seth, our Marketing Director, Denise & our Outreach Director, Ryan for enduring the cold long day and for going above and beyond to make the theater magical. #capemay #capemaystage #capemaynj #capemaycounty #broadway #theater #christmas #elves #capemaychristmas #lowertownshipnj.
Wildwoods Holiday Shopping Village returns to Downtown Wildwood on Saturday, November 26th! 🛍️😊 #dooww
Wildwoods Holiday Shopping Village returns to Downtown Wildwood on Saturday, November 26th! 🛍️😊. What are you looking for this Holiday Season? Don't miss this great event Wildwoods Holiday Shopping Village.
Shop local and support your neighbors this Friday, November 18 during West Cape May’s Hospitality Night! Stop by Exit Zero Filli…
Shop local and support your neighbors this Friday, November 18 during West Cape May’s Hospitality Night! Stop by Exit Zero Filling Station or any of the participating businesses for special holiday offers and collect stamps to be entered to win prizes from your favorite West Cape May merchants. Non-perishable food items will be accepted for the Cape May Community Food Closet at any participating location.
Cape May, NJ is in a Hallmark Christmas Movie
I have to admit I could watch Hallmark Christmas movies 24/7. They make me so happy. I don't care if you make fun of me. It's nice to escape into a fairy tale world sometimes to get away from the yuck of the real world. I was so excited to...
Cape May’s peppy periodical features all the fun happenings around town. In this week’s issue… East Lynne Theater Company’s gala…
Cape May’s peppy periodical features all the fun happenings around town. In this week’s issue… East Lynne Theater Company’s gala at The Lookout, Weird Al’s Birthday Party at Gusto Brewing Company, Ghoul Spring Village at Historic Cold Spring Village, wedding showcase at Corinthian Yacht Club of Cape May and around the hawk watch platform in Cape May Point.
Ocean City Beach 2023 Tag Sales Begin: What to Know
Here's a warm thought for a cold weekend ahead. 2023 Ocean City seasonal beach tags go on sale this Saturday. As always, if you buy your seasonal beach tags in the pre-season, you will save money over the in-season price. What's new this year is a beach tag price increase.
FUN-raiser Friday✨ Join us as we honor the life of Genny Farnan through the Next Gen 30 nonprofit organization. All proceeds be…
Join us as we honor the life of Genny Farnan through the Next Gen 30 nonprofit organization. All proceeds benefit the Cape May County communities which include annual scholarships, assistance for families experiencing hardships, education, local improvements & supporting the youth. 50/50 Raffle. Penny Auction. Silent Auction & live music...
ocnjsentinel.com
Somers Point condo offers sunrise views at sheltered marina
SOMERS POINT — What’s better than a wonderfully located, low-maintenance condominium home with a beautiful sunrise view over Great Egg Harbor Bay?. The completely renovated three-level unit with three bedrooms and two full bathrooms at 104 Harbour Cove Marina, recently listed by real estate agent Gray Haenn of Monihan Realty.
Cape May, NJ Featured in Hallmark Channel Christmas Movie, and It’s About Time
If you're a Hallmark Channel devotee, you might have notice Cape May popped up in one of its new Christmas movies. Miss it? Here's what to look for. There are few places in New Jersey more festive during the holidays than Cape May. Between Congress Hall, Washington Street Mall, and all the Victorian-era homes, the whole place just LOOKS like it belongs in a Christmas movie.
watchthetramcarplease.com
A new record in the Jersey Shore town. Avalon double lot sells for $21 million.
So today we discovered that an off-market deal on a piece of property locates at 163 and 165 68th street that includes a 4,700 square foot home at 165 and an oceanfront lot at 163 where a home was torn down last spring has sold for $21 million dollars according to our inside sources!
How One Atlantic County Restaurant Lost My Business
Sometimes I just wonder how some places stay in business. For the most part, my interactions with local businesses are good. I shop locally as much as I can. We eat out a few times a month, and we order restaurant delivery at least once a week. 99% of those...
The late and lamented photographer Charles Riter captured the famous ghostly railway tracks at Sunset Beach. The tracks were use…
The late and lamented photographer Charles Riter captured the famous ghostly railway tracks at Sunset Beach. The tracks were used for transporting sand from Cape May to glass factories in the early 1900s. They resurfaced last week and if you weren’t able to see them, you can enjoy this image that captures the tracks in front of a beautiful sunset. It is sold unframed and available in three sizes.
whereverfamily.com
Holiday Happenings at the New Jersey Cape
Plan family travel down the shore this holiday season. The New Jersey Cape (Avalon, Cape May, Ocean City, Sea Isle City, Stone Harbor and The Wildwoods) offers festive fun for the entire family. Check out Avalon’s Festival of Trees, Nov. 18–26. Shops throughout the town feature beautifully decorated trees and...
shorelocalnews.com
Sun Country Airlines to launch service from Atlantic City International Airport
Sun Country Airlines and the South Jersey Transportation Authority (SJTA) announced that Sun Country will launch its first ever regularly scheduled service at Atlantic City International Airport (ACY) beginning May 1, 2023. The hybrid, low-cost airline will fly twice-weekly, seasonal, nonstop service to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP). The nonstop flights will operate on Mondays and Fridays and will provide connectivity to the West Coast through their Minneapolis Hub.
