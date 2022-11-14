ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte 49ers Pick New Head Football Coach

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte 49ers have selected a new head football coach. Francis “Biff” Poggi will replace Will Healy who was fired in October after a losing, 1-7 record for the season. Poggi is the associate head coach of the undefeated Michigan Wolverines. “We are extremely...
UNC Charlotte names Frances "Biff" Poggi as 49ers' third football head coach

The UNC Charlotte administration announced that the University of Michigan's Associate Head Coach Francis "Biff" Poggi would be the 49ers' third football head coach on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Director of Athletics Mike Hill said he is thrilled to have Poggi join the program. "We are extremely fortunate to welcome Biff...
Charlotte football's Chris Reynolds, Markees Watts and Victor Tucker prepare for final game

Charlotte football's Chris Reynolds, Markees Watts and Victor Tucker have been with the program since 2018. On Saturday, Nov. 19, the trio will suit up one last time. Former Head Coach Will Healy took over for Brad Lambert in 2019, ushering in the most successful era of the program. During Healy's tenure, the 49ers made their first bowl game and defeated their first power five opponent, Duke.
HHHunt Pays $91M for Charlotte Community

JLL Capital Markets arranged the transaction and secured a $60.3 million bridge loan for the acquisition. HHHunt has acquired Abberly NoDa Vista—formerly known as Live at NoDa—a 261-unit multifamily wrap-style community in the NoDa neighborhood of Charlotte, N.C. JLL Capital Markets brokered the $91 million transaction and arranged...
Lowe's Creating a new tech hub in Charlotte, NC

WNCT9, a local news channel and website that covers news on what is happening in the Charlotte area, is writing about a new technology hub that is being developed on the South End of the city by the hardware giant Lowe's. The plan for this particular technology hub coming to the city is the creation of a twenty-five-story tall building. This particular plan was announced all the way back in 2019. Before this particular building was built, the technology team for Lowe's worked out of Lowe's headquarters located in Mooresville, NC, but now the team gets to work out of a much larger city.
Down to the wire: Crews putting finishing touches on Speedway Christmas

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The biggest holiday light show in the Carolinas is just two days away from coming to life in Concord. For the 13th year, Charlotte Motor Speedway is hosting Speedway Christmas presented by Atrium Health. This year there are more than 4 million lights over a nearly four-mile-long road course. Crews are now on the last lap of setting up this big show right now.
2 students hospitalized after school bus crash

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A school bus from the Lincoln Charter School's Lincolnton Campus was involved in a traffic collision Wednesday morning, the school district confirmed. The bus, which was carrying high school junior and senior students to the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro, was rear-ended by a truck. There were 13 students along with a bus driver and teacher onboard.
'We're extremely proud' | Union County K9 recovers critical evidence following vehicle pursuit

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A Union County K9 is getting credit for recovering critical evidence after a vehicle pursuit. Deputies say two suspects ended up running away from police. Sheriff's deputy Harlow and K9 Zander were called into the area of Indian Trail to look for evidence. That's when deputies said Zander found a bookbag with clothing and a firearm inside. Officials say the suspects tossed the bag when they tried running from the vehicle.
