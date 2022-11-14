Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Everyone is not your friend; Charlotte woman loses her life after going on vacation with alleged friends.BLOCK WORK MEDIACharlotte, NC
3 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Australian Shepherd pup Ivy Kite paints for charity and has raised thousandsB.R. ShenoyCharlotte, NC
Charlotte Popeyes had plenty of violations during a restaurant inspection and receives a "B" gradeTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
wccbcharlotte.com
Charlotte 49ers Pick New Head Football Coach
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte 49ers have selected a new head football coach. Francis “Biff” Poggi will replace Will Healy who was fired in October after a losing, 1-7 record for the season. Poggi is the associate head coach of the undefeated Michigan Wolverines. “We are extremely...
Niner Times
UNC Charlotte names Frances "Biff" Poggi as 49ers' third football head coach
The UNC Charlotte administration announced that the University of Michigan's Associate Head Coach Francis "Biff" Poggi would be the 49ers' third football head coach on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Director of Athletics Mike Hill said he is thrilled to have Poggi join the program. "We are extremely fortunate to welcome Biff...
Niner Times
Charlotte football's Chris Reynolds, Markees Watts and Victor Tucker prepare for final game
Charlotte football's Chris Reynolds, Markees Watts and Victor Tucker have been with the program since 2018. On Saturday, Nov. 19, the trio will suit up one last time. Former Head Coach Will Healy took over for Brad Lambert in 2019, ushering in the most successful era of the program. During Healy's tenure, the 49ers made their first bowl game and defeated their first power five opponent, Duke.
Niner Times
Charlotte men's basketball heads to South Carolina to compete in Myrtle Beach Invitational
The Charlotte men's basketball team travels to Conway, S.C., to play in the Myrtle Beach Invitational from Nov. 17-Nov. 20. The 49ers (2-0) will face the Boise State Broncos (1-1) in their first matchup of the tournament. Tournament layout. The Myrtle Beach Invitational is an eight-team tournament consisting of Colorado...
Niner Times
Graduate student Haley Shand talks career, legacy with Charlotte women's soccer
Charlotte women's soccer graduate student Haley Shand has spent five years representing the 49ers. She reflects on her tenure with the squad as she prepares to leave the program. From an early age, The Wilmington, N.C. native knew she belonged on the pitch and even quit other sports to focus...
Niner Times
Charlotte women's basketball takes on nationally ranked NC State in Raleigh
The Charlotte women's basketball team (2-0) travels to Raleigh, N.C., to take on No. 10 North Carolina State (3-0) on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The 49ers are off to a 2-0 start for the first time since the 2019-20 season. The team boasted wins against App State and Coppin State last week.
Niner Times
Charlotte volleyball libero duo Sophie Whalen and Esten Clay have bond on and off court
Whether belting out a song from "The Greatest Showman" in the car or setting up teammates on the volleyball floor, juniors Sophie Whalen and Esten Clay are doing it with a smile. "I would say we were fast friends. We met at camp the summer before our senior year of...
Niner Times
Charlotte women's tennis wraps up fall season with UNF Fall Invitational
The Charlotte women's tennis team concluded their fall season in Jacksonville, Fla., on Nov. 12-13 at the UNF Fall Invitational. Their weekend was cut short due to inclement weather in Jacksonville. As a result, the tournament was condensed from three days to two days. The eight players that led the...
Niner Times
Charlotte men's basketball off to 2-0 start with defeat of Maryland Eastern Shore
A slow start turned into a victory as Charlotte men’s basketball seized its home contest against the Maryland Eastern Shore (UMES) Hawks 80-47 on Monday, Nov. 14. The 49ers are 2-0 so far in the dawning 2022 season. All around, the Green and White fought heartily. Head coach Ron...
Teen racers hit the track as part of NASCAR development combine for diverse drivers
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Several local racetracks are serving as proving grounds this week for more than a dozen young racers hoping to be the future of NASCAR. Channel 9′s Jonathan Lowe was trackside in Mooresville where 13 teen drivers from across the country suited up as part of the Advance Auto Parts Drive for Diversity Combine.
multihousingnews.com
HHHunt Pays $91M for Charlotte Community
JLL Capital Markets arranged the transaction and secured a $60.3 million bridge loan for the acquisition. HHHunt has acquired Abberly NoDa Vista—formerly known as Live at NoDa—a 261-unit multifamily wrap-style community in the NoDa neighborhood of Charlotte, N.C. JLL Capital Markets brokered the $91 million transaction and arranged...
WBTV
Exciting up on Ms. Debbie following WBTV’s ‘No Place to Call Home’ special
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV has a big and very happy update. Almost three months ago WBTV highlighted affordable housing in Charlotte with our special “No Place to Call Home.”. That’s when we introduced you to a very brave woman who shared her story about being homeless. Ms. Debbie...
Current site of Charlotte Pipe and Foundry will be on the market by 2023. Here's why that matters
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A massive amount of land will be up for grabs. The current site of Charlotte Pipe and Foundry, which sits right in between Uptown and South End, will be on the market by 2023. Speculation has swirled that it could be the new home for Carolina...
Raleigh News & Observer
After relaunch of specialty grocer Earth Fare, a Charlotte-area store is closing
Specialty grocer Earth Fare is closing one of its Charlotte-area stores less than two years after it opened. Earth Fare at 261 Griffith St. in Davidson will close before the end of the month, company spokeswoman Laurie Aker told The Charlotte Observer on Tuesday. “Geographical challenges were the main contributing...
Lowe's Creating a new tech hub in Charlotte, NC
WNCT9, a local news channel and website that covers news on what is happening in the Charlotte area, is writing about a new technology hub that is being developed on the South End of the city by the hardware giant Lowe's. The plan for this particular technology hub coming to the city is the creation of a twenty-five-story tall building. This particular plan was announced all the way back in 2019. Before this particular building was built, the technology team for Lowe's worked out of Lowe's headquarters located in Mooresville, NC, but now the team gets to work out of a much larger city.
WBTV
Down to the wire: Crews putting finishing touches on Speedway Christmas
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The biggest holiday light show in the Carolinas is just two days away from coming to life in Concord. For the 13th year, Charlotte Motor Speedway is hosting Speedway Christmas presented by Atrium Health. This year there are more than 4 million lights over a nearly four-mile-long road course. Crews are now on the last lap of setting up this big show right now.
4 Charlotte-area hospitals receive 'C' grades for patient safety by national watchdog
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hospital grades for health care facilities in the Carolinas were released Wednesday and most hospitals in the Charlotte area received high marks, including several Atrium Health and Novant Health facilities. The ratings were released by The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit watchdog that advances patient safety...
2 students hospitalized after school bus crash
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A school bus from the Lincoln Charter School's Lincolnton Campus was involved in a traffic collision Wednesday morning, the school district confirmed. The bus, which was carrying high school junior and senior students to the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro, was rear-ended by a truck. There were 13 students along with a bus driver and teacher onboard.
Video of Christmas Lights Display at Charlotte Motor Speedway Is Mind-Blowing
This is the ultimate holiday treat for Christmas lovers and NASCAR fans alike!
'We're extremely proud' | Union County K9 recovers critical evidence following vehicle pursuit
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A Union County K9 is getting credit for recovering critical evidence after a vehicle pursuit. Deputies say two suspects ended up running away from police. Sheriff's deputy Harlow and K9 Zander were called into the area of Indian Trail to look for evidence. That's when deputies said Zander found a bookbag with clothing and a firearm inside. Officials say the suspects tossed the bag when they tried running from the vehicle.
