WNCT9, a local news channel and website that covers news on what is happening in the Charlotte area, is writing about a new technology hub that is being developed on the South End of the city by the hardware giant Lowe's. The plan for this particular technology hub coming to the city is the creation of a twenty-five-story tall building. This particular plan was announced all the way back in 2019. Before this particular building was built, the technology team for Lowe's worked out of Lowe's headquarters located in Mooresville, NC, but now the team gets to work out of a much larger city.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO