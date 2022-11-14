Read full article on original website
What could be better than Thanksgiving? A Thanksgiving Buffet in Downtown Wildwood! Make your reservations today! #dooww
TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast.
Photos from The Garden State Wine Growers Association's post
Spend New Jersey Wine Week in the vines! 🍇 There is still so much to celebrate for #NewJerseyWineWeek, from live music, comedy night, brunch, and so much more! 🍷 We want to HEAR 📣 all about it, so make sure to tag #CheersNJWine and our account along the way!
Photos from Cape May Stage's post
The Elves of Cape May Stage worked into the night getting the theater ready for “One Christmas Carol” previewing Wednesday, Nov 16th at 7 pm and officially opening on Thursday, Nov 17th. Get your tickets today. A huge thank you to our Volunteer of the Year, Laura, our Technical Director, Seth, our Marketing Director, Denise & our Outreach Director, Ryan for enduring the cold long day and for going above and beyond to make the theater magical. #capemay #capemaystage #capemaynj #capemaycounty #broadway #theater #christmas #elves #capemaychristmas #lowertownshipnj.
Many folks (maybe even this guy) are already getting in the holiday spirit, so we suggest you check out our tips for holiday gif…
Many folks (maybe even this guy) are already getting in the holiday spirit, so we suggest you check out our tips for holiday gifting. Yes, it is early but better to be prepared than left out in the cold… https://www.cmlf.com/gift-ideas-ferry-merry-holiday-season.
Wildwoods Holiday Shopping Village returns to Downtown Wildwood on Saturday, November 26th! 🛍️😊 #dooww
Wildwoods Holiday Shopping Village returns to Downtown Wildwood on Saturday, November 26th! 🛍️😊. What are you looking for this Holiday Season? Don’t miss this great event Wildwoods Holiday Shopping Village. Greater Wildwood Chamber Wildwood By the Sea @ Wildwood Dooww Wildwood Boardwalk Wildwoods, New Jersey City of...
Cape May, NJ is in a Hallmark Christmas Movie
I have to admit I could watch Hallmark Christmas movies 24/7. They make me so happy. I don't care if you make fun of me. It's nice to escape into a fairy tale world sometimes to get away from the yuck of the real world. I was so excited to...
The Raw Bar & Schooner are now closed until spring’23. Thanks for a great season!!
The Raw Bar & Schooner are now closed until spring'23. Thanks for a great season!!
Don't Get Caught In The Rain (or snow) this holiday season! Be ready to shop in this versatile, stylish and totally vintage Rain…
Don't Get Caught In The Rain (or snow) this holiday season! Be ready to shop in this versatile, stylish and totally vintage Rain Jacket. Embroidered Cape May-Lewes Ferry graphic on the left chest, with contrast zipper and drawstring. Unisex sizing available in sizes M – XXL.
Cape May’s peppy periodical features all the fun happenings around town. In this week’s issue… East Lynne Theater Company’s gala…
Cape May’s peppy periodical features all the fun happenings around town. In this week’s issue… East Lynne Theater Company’s gala at The Lookout, Weird Al’s Birthday Party at Gusto Brewing Company, Ghoul Spring Village at Historic Cold Spring Village, wedding showcase at Corinthian Yacht Club of Cape May and around the hawk watch platform in Cape May Point.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Food and drink – Augustine Inn, new Christiana Mall restaurant, Booth House now open 6 days
The Augustine Inn Seafood and Chop House has reopened. The restaurant is housed in a historic building near Augustine Beach in southern New Castle County. It comes with a Middletown address, but is some distance from the fast-growing town. The restaurant closed earlier this year with one of the operators...
Shop local and support your neighbors this Friday, November 18 during West Cape May’s Hospitality Night! Stop by Exit Zero Filli…
Shop local and support your neighbors this Friday, November 18 during West Cape May’s Hospitality Night! Stop by Exit Zero Filling Station or any of the participating businesses for special holiday offers and collect stamps to be entered to win prizes from your favorite West Cape May merchants. Non-perishable food items will be accepted for the Cape May Community Food Closet at any participating location.
FUN-raiser Friday✨ Join us as we honor the life of Genny Farnan through the Next Gen 30 nonprofit organization. All proceeds be…
Join us as we honor the life of Genny Farnan through the Next Gen 30 nonprofit organization. All proceeds benefit the Cape May County communities which include annual scholarships, assistance for families experiencing hardships, education, local improvements & supporting the youth. 50/50 Raffle. Penny Auction. Silent Auction & live music...
Cape Gazette
Anyone want to buy Harbeson’s exotic bird farm?
A turn-key business for sale isn’t all that unusual, but when it’s the only one of its kind in Sussex County and maybe even the state, it’s worth noting. That’s the case for M&D Bird Farm. Terri Martin opened M&D Bird Farm, located directly off Route...
In addition to six Humpback whales on Monday, we also sighted this Mola mola. The whales were surfacing on the right. Mola Mola …
In addition to six Humpback whales on Monday, we also sighted this Mola mola. The whales were surfacing on the right. Mola Mola on the left. The sightings have been spectacular. The next trip is Sunday November 13, 2022 at 1:00 PM and we are cruising on weekends through December 11, 2022.
Cape Gazette
Schellville Christmas Village to open at Tanger Outlets Nov. 19
Tanger Outlets Rehoboth Beach invites the community to celebrate the magic of the holiday season with the return of the Schellville Christmas Village. Families can enjoy the seasonal festivities from 5 to 9 p.m., Friday, Nov. 19, through Saturday, Dec. 31, at Tanger Seaside behind J. Crew. Attractions will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Cape Gazette
Clear Space sells Rehoboth Avenue properties for $2.8 million
Rehoboth commissioners deny rezoning of 330 Rehoboth Ave. Clear Space Theatre Company may not be getting a new home on Rehoboth Avenue, but at the very least, it appears the theater made a smart investment on the three lots it tried to build on. According to online listings, the three...
WGMD Radio
Image courtesy RBVFC / Photo by Chuck Snyder
Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Firefighters were called for a fire at the Love Creek Park community Sunday afternoon around 2:30. Crews arriving at the scene found a mobile home fully involved in flames. Lewes and Indian River fire companies assisted. There were no injuries and the State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating.
How One Atlantic County Restaurant Lost My Business
Sometimes I just wonder how some places stay in business. For the most part, my interactions with local businesses are good. I shop locally as much as I can. We eat out a few times a month, and we order restaurant delivery at least once a week. 99% of those...
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Pizza in Delaware
- Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark.
fox29.com
Police: Suspect sought for breaking into Cape May home twice, unplugging security cam
CAPE MAY COUNTY, N.J. - A burglary suspect was caught on security camera just moments before he allegedly unplugged the device. Police say the man used several tools to break into the rear door of a home on Sunset Boulevard in Cape May last week. Hours later he came back...
