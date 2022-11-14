ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Spend New Jersey Wine Week in the vines! 🍇 There is still so much to celebrate for #NewJerseyWineWeek, from live music, comedy night, brunch, and so much more! 🍷 We want to HEAR 📣 all about it, so make sure to tag #CheersNJWine and our account along the way!
CAPE MAY, NJ
Photos from Cape May Stage's post

The Elves of Cape May Stage worked into the night getting the theater ready for “One Christmas Carol” previewing Wednesday, Nov 16th at 7 pm and officially opening on Thursday, Nov 17th. Get your tickets today. A huge thank you to our Volunteer of the Year, Laura, our Technical Director, Seth, our Marketing Director, Denise & our Outreach Director, Ryan for enduring the cold long day and for going above and beyond to make the theater magical. #capemay #capemaystage #capemaynj #capemaycounty #broadway #theater #christmas #elves #capemaychristmas #lowertownshipnj.
CAPE MAY, NJ
94.5 PST

Cape May, NJ is in a Hallmark Christmas Movie

I have to admit I could watch Hallmark Christmas movies 24/7. They make me so happy. I don't care if you make fun of me. It's nice to escape into a fairy tale world sometimes to get away from the yuck of the real world. I was so excited to...
CAPE MAY, NJ
Cape May’s peppy periodical features all the fun happenings around town. In this week’s issue… East Lynne Theater Company’s gala at The Lookout, Weird Al’s Birthday Party at Gusto Brewing Company, Ghoul Spring Village at Historic Cold Spring Village, wedding showcase at Corinthian Yacht Club of Cape May and around the hawk watch platform in Cape May Point.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Shop local and support your neighbors this Friday, November 18 during West Cape May’s Hospitality Night! Stop by Exit Zero Filling Station or any of the participating businesses for special holiday offers and collect stamps to be entered to win prizes from your favorite West Cape May merchants. Non-perishable food items will be accepted for the Cape May Community Food Closet at any participating location.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Join us as we honor the life of Genny Farnan through the Next Gen 30 nonprofit organization. All proceeds benefit the Cape May County communities which include annual scholarships, assistance for families experiencing hardships, education, local improvements & supporting the youth. 50/50 Raffle. Penny Auction. Silent Auction & live music...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
Cape Gazette

Anyone want to buy Harbeson’s exotic bird farm?

A turn-key business for sale isn’t all that unusual, but when it’s the only one of its kind in Sussex County and maybe even the state, it’s worth noting. That’s the case for M&D Bird Farm. Terri Martin opened M&D Bird Farm, located directly off Route...
HARBESON, DE
Cape Gazette

Schellville Christmas Village to open at Tanger Outlets Nov. 19

Tanger Outlets Rehoboth Beach invites the community to celebrate the magic of the holiday season with the return of the Schellville Christmas Village. Families can enjoy the seasonal festivities from 5 to 9 p.m., Friday, Nov. 19, through Saturday, Dec. 31, at Tanger Seaside behind J. Crew. Attractions will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Clear Space sells Rehoboth Avenue properties for $2.8 million

Rehoboth commissioners deny rezoning of 330 Rehoboth Ave. Clear Space Theatre Company may not be getting a new home on Rehoboth Avenue, but at the very least, it appears the theater made a smart investment on the three lots it tried to build on. According to online listings, the three...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WGMD Radio

Image courtesy RBVFC / Photo by Chuck Snyder

Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Firefighters were called for a fire at the Love Creek Park community Sunday afternoon around 2:30. Crews arriving at the scene found a mobile home fully involved in flames. Lewes and Indian River fire companies assisted. There were no injuries and the State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cat Country 107.3

How One Atlantic County Restaurant Lost My Business

Sometimes I just wonder how some places stay in business. For the most part, my interactions with local businesses are good. I shop locally as much as I can. We eat out a few times a month, and we order restaurant delivery at least once a week. 99% of those...
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Pizza in Delaware

- Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE

