The Pittsburgh Penguins still have nine NHL defensemen and enough money to keep only seven at the NHL level. Ty Smith and Mark Friedman are with the WBS Penguins, while P.O Joseph plies his craft in the big league after three years in the AHL. Following a summer of NHL trade speculation and at least one rejected deal, the Penguins trade chatter has died down despite a seven-game winless streak and no change in the surplus stock.

2 DAYS AGO