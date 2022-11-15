Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Who Throws a Molotov Cocktail Bottle Into NYPD Van During 2020 George Floyd Protest Was Sentenced For 6 YearsAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Multiple payments coming your way from the state governmentR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Caught on Video - Moped Drive-By Shooting Leaves 1 Man Dead in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
The 7 Best Bagel Shops to Visit in CTOut and About Westchester NYConnecticut State
Should Penguins, Senators Explore a Trade?
The Pittsburgh Penguins still have nine NHL defensemen and enough money to keep only seven at the NHL level. Ty Smith and Mark Friedman are with the WBS Penguins, while P.O Joseph plies his craft in the big league after three years in the AHL. Following a summer of NHL trade speculation and at least one rejected deal, the Penguins trade chatter has died down despite a seven-game winless streak and no change in the surplus stock.
CBS Sports
Hockey Hall of Fame class of 2022: Vancouver Canucks legends Roberto Luongo, Sedin brothers headline group
The Hockey Hall of Fame has inducted its class of 2022, with a trio of former Vancouver Canucks taking center stage. Henrik Sedin, Daniel Sedin, Roberto Luongo, Daniel Alfredsson, Riikka Sallinen, and Herb Carnegie were all immortalized in the Hall of Fame over the weekend. In the 1999 NHL Draft,...
Jack Hughes savagely claps back at reporter amid Devils winning streak
The New Jersey Devils look like one of the best teams in hockey right now and Jack Hughes isn’t trying to hear any negativity regarding the team’s performance. After a reporter tried to nitpick some issues in the Devils’ play of late, Hughes swiftly shut her down by referring to the team’s nine-game winning streak, via B/R Open Ice.
FOX Sports
Blue Jackets host the Canadiens after Jenner's 2-goal game
Montreal Canadiens (8-7-1, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (4-9-1, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host the Montreal Canadiens after Boone Jenner's two-goal game against the Philadelphia Flyers in the Blue Jackets' 5-4 overtime win. Columbus has a 4-5-0 record at...
FOX Sports
Carolina plays Colorado in a non-conference matchup
Colorado Avalanche (8-5-1, third in the Central Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (10-5-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes and the Colorado Avalanche face off in a non-conference matchup. Carolina is 4-2-0 at home and 10-5-1 overall. The Hurricanes have gone 3-0-1 in one-goal games. Colorado has...
Yardbarker
NHL power rankings: Streaking Montreal Canadiens escape the basement
While some of the biggest stories in hockey right now have come off the ice, there was still plenty of action on the ice this week. The top and the bottom remained mostly the same, but it was the middle of the pack that sees the most movement. As I’ve...
NHL
Sharpen Up: November 14, 2022 | Sabres host Vancouver tomorrow night
The Buffalo Sabres will close out their four-game homestand tomorrow when the Vancouver Canucks come to town Tuesday night. Buffalo is looking to end a five-game losing streak. Click here for tickets. The team will return to practice today so stay tuned for full coverage on Sabres.com and our official...
ESPN
Ducks beat Wings, snap 3-game skid on Strome's OT goal
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- — Ryan Strome scored on a pass from Trevor Zegras with 49 seconds left in overtime and the Anaheim Ducks snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night. John Klingberg scored his first goal for his new...
From the Archives: How the Leafs Got Their Revenge on the Habs
When a Montreal Canadiens goalie wondered how the Toronto Maple Leafs even made the playoffs in 1947, the Leafs got the last word, as Stan Fischler explores.
Yardbarker
Devils pull away from Canadiens for 10th straight win
Jack Hughes scored a pair of second-period goals Tuesday night for the red-hot New Jersey Devils, who won their 10th straight game by cruising past the host Montreal Canadiens 5-1. Dougie Hamilton also scored in the second while Jesper Bratt scored shortly before the midway point of the third and...
Yardbarker
Panthers Will Need Tkachuk to Control His Gritty Game
The Florida Panthers are off to a decent start with a 7-5-1 record. Of course, everyone has been doing their part to get better, but one of the biggest pieces to help the team has been forward Matthew Tkachuk, who was acquired in a blockbuster trade with the Calgary Flames.
FOX Sports
Sharks host the Red Wings on 3-game win streak
Detroit Red Wings (7-5-3, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (5-9-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks host the Detroit Red Wings as winners of three straight games. San Jose has a 5-9-3 record overall and a 1-5-3 record on its home...
Yardbarker
Phantoms’ York regaining confidence in 2022-2023 AHL start
The decision to send Cam York down to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms was a shock to many. During training camp, York appeared to be the heavy favorite to fill the 3LD spot next to Justin Braun. York and Braun played 18 games together during 2021-2022, so chemistry was growing between the two:
FOX Sports
Bruins take winning streak into home matchup against the Flyers
Philadelphia Flyers (7-6-2, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Boston Bruins (14-2-0, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins aim to keep a four-game win streak alive when they host the Philadelphia Flyers. Boston has gone 9-0-0 in home games and 14-2-0 overall. The Bruins have a...
FOX Sports
Panthers host the Stars following Verhaeghe's 2-goal game
Dallas Stars (9-5-1, first in the Central Division) vs. Florida Panthers (9-6-1, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers host the Dallas Stars after Carter Verhaeghe's two-goal game against the Washington Capitals in the Panthers' 5-2 win. Florida is 9-6-1 overall and 5-1-1 in home games. The...
