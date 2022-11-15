Read full article on original website
No. 14 Seton Hall Prep vs. No. 1 Don Bosco Prep: Non-Public A semifinal football preview
Don Bosco Prep was expected to get to this point in the playoffs when the seeds for the Non-Public A Tournament were revealed a few weeks ago. Don Bosco, who is the No. 1 team in the NJ.com Top 20, is the top seed. The Ironmen’s opponent for Friday’s semifinal...
CBS Sports
How to watch Lehigh vs. Marist: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
After a two-game homestand, the Marist Red Foxes will be on the road. They will square off against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Stabler Arena. Lehigh should still be riding high after a victory, while the Red Foxes will be looking to right the ship.
Notre Dame girls volleyball’s longest run ends in state semifinals against York Catholic
The night started great for the Notre Dame High School girls volleyball team. The Crusaders recorded a first-set victory of 25-19 over York Catholic and looked like they could turn their longest stay in the PIAA tournament into a trip to the state final. But then things changed and the...
d9and10sports.com
GM Girls Soccer Advances to PIAA 2A Title Game; Mercyhurst, Cathedral Prep Boys Fall in Semis
SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. – The General McLane girls’ soccer team continues to make history. Behind two goals from Brooklyn Respecki, the Lady Lancers, the District 10 runner-up, beat WPIAL runner-up Mt. Pleasant, 3-0 in the PIAA semifinals to advance to the state finals for the first time in program history.
d9and10sports.com
Watch Live: Oswayo Valley vs. Maplewood PIAA Class 1A Volleyball Semifinal
WARREN, Pa. – Watch live as District 9 champion Oswayo Valley battles District 10 champion Maplewood for a berth in the PIAA Class 1A volleyball championship. Brian Hagberg and Andy Close are on the call. Watch above or below or on any of our social media channels.
