Charlotte football's Chris Reynolds, Markees Watts and Victor Tucker have been with the program since 2018. On Saturday, Nov. 19, the trio will suit up one last time. Former Head Coach Will Healy took over for Brad Lambert in 2019, ushering in the most successful era of the program. During Healy's tenure, the 49ers made their first bowl game and defeated their first power five opponent, Duke.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO