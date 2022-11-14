Read full article on original website
Everyone is not your friend; Charlotte woman loses her life after going on vacation with alleged friends.BLOCK WORK MEDIACharlotte, NC
3 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Australian Shepherd pup Ivy Kite paints for charity and has raised thousandsB.R. ShenoyCharlotte, NC
Lowe's Creating a new tech hub in Charlotte, NCJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Charlotte Popeyes had plenty of violations during a restaurant inspection and receives a "B" gradeTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Niner Times
Charlotte men's basketball heads to South Carolina to compete in Myrtle Beach Invitational
The Charlotte men's basketball team travels to Conway, S.C., to play in the Myrtle Beach Invitational from Nov. 17-Nov. 20. The 49ers (2-0) will face the Boise State Broncos (1-1) in their first matchup of the tournament. Tournament layout. The Myrtle Beach Invitational is an eight-team tournament consisting of Colorado...
Niner Times
Charlotte volleyball libero duo Sophie Whalen and Esten Clay have bond on and off court
Whether belting out a song from "The Greatest Showman" in the car or setting up teammates on the volleyball floor, juniors Sophie Whalen and Esten Clay are doing it with a smile. "I would say we were fast friends. We met at camp the summer before our senior year of...
Niner Times
Charlotte men's basketball off to 2-0 start with defeat of Maryland Eastern Shore
A slow start turned into a victory as Charlotte men’s basketball seized its home contest against the Maryland Eastern Shore (UMES) Hawks 80-47 on Monday, Nov. 14. The 49ers are 2-0 so far in the dawning 2022 season. All around, the Green and White fought heartily. Head coach Ron...
Niner Times
Charlotte women's basketball takes on nationally ranked NC State in Raleigh
The Charlotte women's basketball team (2-0) travels to Raleigh, N.C., to take on No. 10 North Carolina State (3-0) on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The 49ers are off to a 2-0 start for the first time since the 2019-20 season. The team boasted wins against App State and Coppin State last week.
Niner Times
Charlotte football's Chris Reynolds, Markees Watts and Victor Tucker prepare for final game
Charlotte football's Chris Reynolds, Markees Watts and Victor Tucker have been with the program since 2018. On Saturday, Nov. 19, the trio will suit up one last time. Former Head Coach Will Healy took over for Brad Lambert in 2019, ushering in the most successful era of the program. During Healy's tenure, the 49ers made their first bowl game and defeated their first power five opponent, Duke.
Niner Times
UNC Charlotte names Frances "Biff" Poggi as 49ers' third football head coach
The UNC Charlotte administration announced that the University of Michigan's Associate Head Coach Francis "Biff" Poggi would be the 49ers' third football head coach on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Director of Athletics Mike Hill said he is thrilled to have Poggi join the program. "We are extremely fortunate to welcome Biff...
Niner Times
Graduate student Haley Shand talks career, legacy with Charlotte women's soccer
Charlotte women's soccer graduate student Haley Shand has spent five years representing the 49ers. She reflects on her tenure with the squad as she prepares to leave the program. From an early age, The Wilmington, N.C. native knew she belonged on the pitch and even quit other sports to focus...
Niner Times
UNC Charlotte updates weapons on campus policy following the kirpan incident
UNC Charlotte has updated their weapons on campus policies to allow the possession of a kirpan on campus. This change is in response to the Sept. 22 incident, in which a student was put in handcuffs after a kirpan was mistaken for a weapon. According to the University's updated Weapons...
