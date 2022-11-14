ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte football's Chris Reynolds, Markees Watts and Victor Tucker prepare for final game

Charlotte football's Chris Reynolds, Markees Watts and Victor Tucker have been with the program since 2018. On Saturday, Nov. 19, the trio will suit up one last time. Former Head Coach Will Healy took over for Brad Lambert in 2019, ushering in the most successful era of the program. During Healy's tenure, the 49ers made their first bowl game and defeated their first power five opponent, Duke.
CHARLOTTE, NC
UNC Charlotte names Frances "Biff" Poggi as 49ers' third football head coach

The UNC Charlotte administration announced that the University of Michigan's Associate Head Coach Francis "Biff" Poggi would be the 49ers' third football head coach on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Director of Athletics Mike Hill said he is thrilled to have Poggi join the program. "We are extremely fortunate to welcome Biff...
