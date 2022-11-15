ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Higgins' 15 help Lehigh knock off Marist 64-54

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Led by Keith Higgins Jr.'s 15 points, the Lehigh Mountain Hawks defeated the Marist Red Foxes 64-54 on Wednesday night. The Mountain Hawks moved to 2-2 with the victory and the Red Foxes dropped to 1-2.
De La Rosa's 21 lead Columbia over Delaware State 70-65

NEW YORK — Led by Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa's 21 points, the Columbia Lions defeated the Delaware State Hornets 70-65 on Wednesday night. The Lions are now 1-3 on the season, while the Hornets moved to 1-3.
Cincinnati heads to Temple with eye on AAC title game berth

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cincinnati will try to keep its bid for a fourth straight trip to the American Athletic Conference championship game alive on Saturday against Temple. The Bearcats have struggled in the City of Brotherly Love over the years, posting a 3-8 all-time record against the Owls in Philadelphia. Cincinnati is tied at the top of the AAC standings with Tulane and Central Florida. The Bearcats last six games have been decided by 10 points or less.
