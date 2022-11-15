PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cincinnati will try to keep its bid for a fourth straight trip to the American Athletic Conference championship game alive on Saturday against Temple. The Bearcats have struggled in the City of Brotherly Love over the years, posting a 3-8 all-time record against the Owls in Philadelphia. Cincinnati is tied at the top of the AAC standings with Tulane and Central Florida. The Bearcats last six games have been decided by 10 points or less.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO