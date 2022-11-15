Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thebrag.com
Girl in Red announces headline Australian shows
Acclaimed indie pop artist Girl in Red is coming to Australia for her biggest headline shows to date next year. The young Norwegian star will perform at Melbourne’s 170 Russell on Wednesday, February 1st, and Sydney’s Metro Theatre on Monday, February 6th (see full details below). While in the Southern Hemisphere, she’ll also appear at Laneway Festival 2023 in both Australia and New Zealand.
6 Highlights From Pitchfork Music Festival London 2022
Spread across five days and encompassing 14 events, Pitchfork Festival’s second year in London seemed to inspire a comradely spirit among its attendees, who came together by the thousands to celebrate live music in a moment of post-pandemic crisis. Playing in churches, theaters, and some of London’s most iconic venues, the artists at the festival—from avant-garde rappers to tender-hearted indie rockers—testified to the sanctity of live music, while proving that people were still willing to show up for it. Here are some of the highlights.
thebrag.com
Delta Goodrem extends ‘Innocent Eyes’ 20th anniversary tour
Delta Goodrem has added not one but two new shows to her Innocent Eyes 20th anniversary tour due to huge demand in the pre-sale period. It’s almost 20 years since Goodrem released her debut album Innocent Eyes, and there haven’t been many more successful Australian albums in the time since.
Bono review – U2 frontman’s pared back ‘solo in Soho’ show is a triumph
Forsaking the stadium for the Palladium, Bono’s intimate show retraced his past to prove that his unforgettable fire still burns
British TV, Theater Actress Josephine Melville Dies Backstage After Performance
British TV and theatre actress Josephine Melville has died backstage after performing a play. Melville shot to fame in the 1980s playing Tessa Parker in the long-running soap EastEnders. The theater company Nottingham Playhouse said she had just performed in a production of Nine Night when she was taken ill. The BBC reports that paramedics and a medically qualified member of the audience tried to save her life but she died at the scene. “Josephine’s family have been informed, and our thoughts and deep condolences are with them,” the theater company wrote. All remaining performances of Nine Night at the venue have been cancelled.Read it at Deadline
Stereogum
Hawkwind’s Nik Turner Dead At 82
Nik Turner, the English multi-instrumentalist best known as a member of space-rock pioneers Hawkwind, has died. Turner’s Facebook page announced the news today: “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Nik Turner – The Might Thunder Rider, who passed away peacefully at home on Thursday evening. He has moved onto the next phase of his Cosmic Journey, guided by the love of his family, friends and fans. Watch this space for his arrangements.” Turner was 82.
Original AC/DC Singer Dave Evans Performs ‘Highway to Hell’ With Massive Choir
Original AC/DC lead singer Dave Evans performs the rock band's legendary "Highway to Hell" backed by a sizable Argentinian choir in a video that emerged earlier this month. Embodying a giant karaoke session led by the AC/DC alum, per Classic Rock, the Nov. 3 video shows a live session organized by the Kennedy Choir, the signature singing troupe at John F. Kennedy Argentine University, with support from Chrystal Records, according to a report from Blabbermouth. The plan is for other choirs around the world to also contribute "Highway to Hell" vocals to the rendition.
soultracks.com
World Premiere: 4PM returns after 15 years with great new music
(November 14, 2022) Amidst the wave of soulful male vocal groups that permeated the airwaves in the 1990s, 4PM (For Positive Music) might not be the first name to come to minds of many listeners. The quartet struck literal gold out of the gate with a 1994 rendition of Kyu Sakamoto’s ballad “Sukiyaki” (incorporating English-language lyrics first introduced on A Taste of Honey’s 1981 cover version), but struggled to keep afloat commercially as its label grappled with financial and distribution issues. Enthusiastic followers, however, ensured their continued artistic relevance, with efforts such as 1997’s “I Gave You Everything” and an independently issued 2000 album securing them an international fan base through the subsequent decade.
Morrissey abruptly walks off stage after 30 minutes, and California fans are fuming
“As I think you know, it’s extremely cold. Can you tell? Yeah, I can as well. However, we will steam on,” the singer said.
Elton John Would Love to Make More Music With Britney Spears, but This Time in Person
Elton John and Britney Spears may not have any plans at the moment to make music together again, but that doesn’t mean the Rocketman isn’t thinking about a reunion. “He would love to work more with her, and actually work in person with her, because she was in L.A. and he was in London and it was recorded that way,” John’s manager and husband David Furnish tells me. “It was actually my idea because we were talking about people to collaborate with. We talked and said, ‘Wouldn’t this be great to let Britney take a baby step to get her foot[ing] back, and if she wants to continue to go forward, that’s her decision to make.’ She can pick up the phone and speak to Elton about it at any time.”
Behind the Meaning of “Detroit Rock City” By Kiss
Kiss rebranded “Motor City” in 1976 with their song “Detroit Rock City.” While Detroit certainly has its automotive origins, by the time the ’70s rolled around rock music was free-flowing out of that corner of the world. The likes of Grand Funk, Alice Cooper, Bob Seger, Suzi Quatro, and Ted Nugent were all stewards of the “Detroit sound.”
Watch Jethro Tull, Soft Machine and Lemmy in wild French TV London special from 1969
This rediscovered documentary on London's music scene features some formidable performances
Biffy Clyro at the London O2: a cathartic, euphoric triumph for British rock's national treasures
Biffy Clyro remind everyone why they're one of modern rock music's most vital and emotionally compelling bands
Nik Turner, Hawkwind co-founder and saxophonist, dies aged 82
Nik Turner, the co-founder of the British space-rock band Hawkwind, has died aged 82. A statement on the saxophonist’s Facebook page said: “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Nik Turner – the Mighty Thunder Rider, who passed away peacefully at home on Thursday evening.
NME
NME Radio Roundup 14 November 2022: Loyle Carner, SIPHO., Yazmin Lacey and more
Last month London wordsmith Loyle Carner returned with his thought-provoking third LP, ‘hugo’. First teased with ‘Hate’ and the Madlib-produced ‘Georgetown’, the record is a poignant meditation on the artist’s complex identity, paired with a markedly heavier sound. Awarding the album four stars,...
Neighbours Uncancelled! Australian Soap Rescued by Amazon Freevee
Neighbours has found a new home. The veteran Australian soap opera, which ended its 37-year run in July, is being revived by Amazon Freevee. Series stars Stefan Dennis, Alan Fletcher, Ryan Moloney and Jackie Woodburne are all returning for new episodes, which will arrive in the second half of 2023. Though production on Neighbours takes place in Australia, the show was primarily funded by U.K. broadcasting partner Channel 5, where the show had been airing since 2008. When Channel 5 pulled its funding of the show in February in order to focus more on producing original content, the search for another broadcasting...
guitar.com
Pavement turns Slanted and Enchanted into a proper musical
Pavement are set to premiere their Slanted and Enchanted musical based on their breakthrough album of the same name this December. The band announced that Slanted! Enchanted! A Pavement Musical will be shown at the Sheen Center in New York on December 1 and 2 for two nights only in an Instagram post that writes, “The majesty and mystery of Pavement, one of rock music’s most unique treasures, brought to life on the stage for an abbreviated, unforgettable stand.”
Anthrax cancelled European tour dates due to spiralling costs
Bassist Frank Bello explains Anthrax decision to axe 20 shows in Europe
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat review – a joyous, daggy night out
Nostalgia, like Potiphar’s wife, is a dangerous if seductive mistress. Though remounting preloved shows might give us a moment of pleasure, it can just us easily land us in the creative doldrums. With two seperate productions of Phantom of the Opera playing in a single year, and shows such as Mary Poppins and Hairspray returning before we even had a chance to miss them, Australian musical theatre currently feels like a retro party that refuses to die. Now Joseph and his coat of many colours is back, and the tilt into the past starts to feel precipitous.
iHeartRadio announces Elton John special covering his last U.S. tour
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- After five decades as a music icon, Elton John is ready to move on from touring. His retirement from the stage will be celebrated in an hour-long iHeartRadio special iHeartRadioPresents Elton John's Thank You to America: The Final Song, which will be broadcast over 320 stations on Sunday at 1 a.m. EST and 10 p.m.PST.
Comments / 0