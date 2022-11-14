ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Business Insider

Does WhatsApp notify when you screenshot? Here's what to know

WhatsApp does not notify users of any screenshots taken within the app. Even its disappearing media feature, View Once, allows screenshots without notification. For better screenshot protection, consider Snapchat or Instagram. Along with apps like Telegram and Signal, WhatsApp is a highly secure, privacy-focused messaging app that is fully end-to-end...
TechCrunch

YouTube Shorts begins testing shopping features and affiliate marketing

The company is starting to introduce shopping features on YouTube Shorts with eligible creators in the United States who are currently piloting the ability to tag products from their own stores. Viewers in the United States, India, Brazil, Canada and Australia can see the tags and shop through the Shorts. YouTube says it plans to continue bringing tagging to more creators and countries in the future.
technewstoday.com

How to Delete Search History in Gmail

Whenever you place your cursor on the search bar, Gmail automatically shows you the most recent search results. While it may be useful if you intentionally want to look it up, you may not want it to show up for privacy reasons. For instance, if you want to search for...
Android Police

How to check for software updates on your Google Pixel phone

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Google released its latest version of Android in August. The update was a long time coming, and Google Pixel owners were able to get an early glimpse of Android 13 throughout the summer, thanks to the Android beta program. The company followed the yearly OS update with its new flagships, the Google Pixel 7 Pro and Google Pixel 7, at its Made by Google event in October 2022. If you're the owner of a new Google Pixel 7 Pro, congratulations, your phone is already running Android 13. If you own the Google Pixel 6 or an earlier model, Android 13 is available. All you need to do is download and install it.
aiexpress.io

The 4 Best Home Firewalls for Your Internet Protection in 2022

Allconnect® is a participant within the Amazon Companies LLC Associates Program, an affiliate promoting program designed to supply a method for us to earn charges by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated websites. Nonetheless, Allconnect is liable for all content material on this web page. With our growing reliance on...
AdWeek

Mastodon: How to Share a Post Outside of the App

Mastodon allows users to share content outside of the social networking application. For instance, users can share a post through an email or text message. Our guide will show you how to share a Mastodon post outside of the Mastodon app. Note: These screenshots were captured in the Mastodon app...
Reader's Digest

6 Reasons Your Phone Is So Slow—and How to Speed It Up

Sick and tired of constantly wondering, Why is my phone so slow? You’ve come to the right place. Turns out, a slow-running device is not always one of the telltale signs it’s time for a new phone. “Factors such as storage space [and slow internet] can play a role” in your smartphone’s speed, according to Thomas Reed, director of Mac and mobile at Malwarebytes.
Phone Arena

Google starts rolling out the first post-release update for the Pixel Watch

Just before the Google Pixel Watch was released on October 13th, the timepiece received an update from Google. It's now time for another one. Recently, the revised Pixel Watch support page announced that the device is now starting to receive its first post-launch update. This is being done through an update to the Pixel Watch app (note that the Pixel Watch does not use the Wear OS app) that is rolling out starting today and will continue to do so over the next few weeks.
technewstoday.com

Fix: ms-windows-store:PurgeCaches The App Didn’t Start

Running the wsreset program to reset the Windows store is a usual fix many people try to troubleshoot any issues with a store or Universal Windows Platform (UWP) app. However, sometimes, you may get the error “ms-windows-store:PurgeCaches The app didn’t start” when doing so. It usually happens...
The Independent

App to put subtitles on real-time conversations goes live

An app that can turn speech into subtitles and translate different languages, displaying the text on smart glasses, has launched globally.XRAI Glass is now available on the Google Play Store and, when used in conjunction with Nreal smart glasses, uses artificial intelligence to add subtitles to real-life conversations in real-time for the glasses wearer to help those who have hearing loss.The technology can also translate nine of the world’s most common languages – English, Mandarin, Japanese, Spanish, French, Portuguese, Italian, and German – and display the text on small screens built into the smart glasses, which are tethered to a...

