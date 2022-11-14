Read full article on original website
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos School Board Member Erin Green To Resign
The resignation of School Board member Erin Green is listed on the Los Alamos School Board agenda for Thursday evening as well as an action item for the board to decide on a process to use for her replacement. The Los Alamos Reporter reached out to Green by email but...
KRQE Newsfeed: Master plan, Suing coach and district, Cold temperatures, Housing zoning, New exhibit
Wednesday’s Top Stories New Mexico treasure hunt: Box of relics buried 155 years ago Roosevelt County Commission discusses ordinance prohibiting abortion clinics Vacant state Senate seat filled by New Mexico House representative City addresses overflowing Albuquerque recycling sites with online game Larry Barker investigates Santa Fe Plaza’s century-old buried treasure New Mexico Lobos men’s basketball […]
bernco.gov
County Commission Funds Winter Wellness Motel
Bernalillo County – The Bernalillo County Commission has approved funding for a winter wellness motel and the City of Albuquerque’s Westside Emergency Housing Center. The commission okayed more than $1.68 million of the Behavioral Health Initiative tax to fund hotel rooms and support the Westside shelter for the precariously and unhoused population in the county.
Bernalillo County Commission approves winter funding for unhoused population
City of Albuquerque’s plan to provide more housing
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –More housing options could be coming soon for thousands of people in Albuquerque. Mayor Tim Keller and city council are now taking an official step toward Keller’s “Housing Forward Plan.” Places like empty strip malls and office buildings could soon become homes. The plans laid out in an ordinance have two sides. One […]
Española man to dance at Kennedy Center with prestigious dance company
After moving from Mexico to Española, Pizano fell in love with dance while watching television with his family.
KRQE News 13
Healthcare advocates say around $65 million improperly taken from Healthcare Affordability fund last year
Healthcare advocates say around $65 million improperly taken from Healthcare Affordability fund last year. Healthcare advocates say around $65 million improperly …. Healthcare advocates say around $65 million improperly taken from Healthcare Affordability fund last year. One dead after police shooting in northeast Albuquerque. One dead after police shooting in...
Rio Grande Sun
County Given $2.3 Million for Projects
The Los Alamos County Council has partnered with the Rio Arriba County to give the latter funds for reinvestment into the region. A total of $2.3 million will be funneled towards two projects, according to Rio Arriba County Manager Lucia Sanchez. The first project is the purchase of an additional scale for the Alcalde transfer station to ease the dumping process there. The second project will be the continued development and expansion of the Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Hospital.
City addresses overflowing Albuquerque recycling sites with online game
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a common problem the city is struggling to keep up with – people dumping their trash at neighborhood recycling sites – and it’s causing an overflow in some places. The busy recycling center at the Albertson’s parking lot near Holly and Ventura is a frequent spot for many looking to drop […]
KRQE News 13
Historic photos of Santa Fe Plaza through the years
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s capital city has a long history. Santa Fe’s Plaza was founded by the Spanish in 1609 as a strategic location for defense. It also served as the Santa Fe trail’s endpoint marker after Mexico gained independence. Larry Barker’s recent story,...
Behind the Story: Larry Barker investigates Santa Fe Plaza’s century-old buried treasure
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Larry Barker investigation sheds new light on a long forgotten time capsule full of relics from the late 1800’s. A box full of coins and documents from 1867 is said to be buried underneath the old Soldier’s Monument obelisk that was toppled amid protests in 2020. Looking into the history […]
Second round of business grants coming to revamp Downtown Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque will soon begin issuing a second round of business grants to revitalize downtown. The Downtown Storefront Activation Grant Program provides between $50,000 and $250,000 to businesses looking to move their operations downtown. In the first round, the program gave $500,000 to 15 local businesses, filling more than $40,000 […]
New housing development to go up in place of nearly 100-year-old compound in Nob Hill
One of the most recognizable pieces of property in the heart of Albuquerque will be demolished.
New Mexico treasure hunt: Box of relics buried 155 years ago
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – “I don’t know if we’ll find it. Someone may have found it many years ago. It might be sitting in someone’s garage somewhere, and they don’t even know what they have. Quien Sabe?,” said State Historian Rob Martinez. He’s talking about a lost treasure trove buried in the Territory of New […]
Santa Fe Reporter
NM Won’t Require COVID-19, Flu Vaccines for School Children
Yesterday, the state health department announced its Health Vaccine Advisory Committee recommends no significant changes or additions be made to New Mexico’s 2023/2024 school immunization requirements, following its annual meeting on the topic earlier this month. According to a news release, the committee’s recommendations are based on those from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization, “as well as local knowledge and subject matter expertise of committee members.” They include: continuation of the 10 current vaccines required for school entry for the 2023/2024 school immunization requirements, such as measles, polio and tetanus. The committee also recommends but does not require age-appropriate flu and COVID-19 vaccines, and “strongly recommends” human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine at age 11 to 12. “Vaccine mandates in schools have been around since 1850 and are designed to control vaccine preventable diseases like diphtheria, measles, mumps, pertussis, polio, rubella and tetanus,” Acting Health Secretary Dr. David Scrase said in a statement. “Vaccine mandates for attendance in school and daycare are necessary to protect all children from communicable diseases in childhood.” The committee recommendations arrive as hospital officials report a rise in pediatric patients due to a confluence of flu, RSV and other infections. “DOH has never required vaccinations for viral respiratory illnesses for school children,” Scrase said, “but we do encourage them this year as we are seeing an influx of young children getting sick with different viruses…and hospital pediatric units are above capacity. Vaccinating children against flu and COVID-19 would help prevent disease spread, severe illness and long-term complications in children.” Health officials are expected to discuss the rise in pediatric cases at a news conference this afternoon (details below in COVID-19 section).
KRQE Newsfeed: Hospital over capacity, Espanola problem apartments, Cold temperatures, Asking for more money, Restoration project
Tuesday’s Top Stories Roundabout coming to problem Albuquerque intersection Lobos men’s basketball prepares for first road test Albuquerque rape, child abuse suspect pleads not guilty Rape kit gets a match in 1994 cold case How will New Mexico’s midterm election vote get counted and certified? Las Cruces man gets 10 years for police chase These […]
Bernalillo County Commission to decide on who fills vacant seat
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Commission will decide Tuesday night who takes former State Senator Jacob Candelaria’s seat at the roundhouse. Candeleria resigned last month from the District 26 seat, which reaches from the westside down to Central Ave. Eight people applied for the vacant seat, which has gained attention recently. The county commission […]
Apply now: Governor seeks Bernalillo County DA candidates ahead of Torrez’s departure
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Weeks before Attorney General-elect Raul Torrez (D) is expected to take over as the top elected prosecutor in New Mexico, the Governor’s Office is now trying to figure out who should replace him in Bernalillo County. The state has launched a formal application process for the soon-to-be vacated position of Second Judicial […]
Pete Buttigieg makes stop in New Mexico, touches on America’s traffic issues
Pete Buttigieg visited Albuquerque and spoke with local leaders.
Weekend road trip: Abo ruin in central New Mexico to be lit up with luminarias Dec. 3
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – If you want to capture some of the Southwest’s history and culture while getting in the holiday spirit this year, a weekend road trip might be a fun option. The ruins at Abo, at Salinas Pueblo Missions National Monument near Mountainair, New Mexico, will be lit up with luminaries Saturday, […]
