Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Connecticut grandmother reports triangle UFO hovering over family garageRoger MarshHarwinton, CT
Local Institutions Collaborate to Address Clinical Care Staffing ShortageConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
The Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park you can Hike toTravel MavenFarmington, CT
WWE's Friday Night "SmackDown" Coming Back To The XL Center In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
The Hallmark Channel's "The Ghost Of Christmas Always" Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Related
Biden says two more Democrats to the Senate & keeping control of the House can lead to Roe V. Wade being codified
Roe v. Wade might be codified, according to President Biden, if two more Democrats were elected to the Senate and Democrats maintained control of the House. United States President Joe Biden.Penelope Perkins / Flickr.
If the Supreme Court overturned same-sex marriage rights, how would SC lawmakers react?
Legislative leaders said the issue of same-sex marriage hasn’t been discussed in the State House because there’s no case so far headed to the U.S. Supreme Court that could overturn the 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges decision.
12 Republican senators so far have broken with their party to support a bill codifying same-sex marriage
The bill surpassed the 60-vote threshold during a procedural vote on Wednesday, clearing the way for final passage in the Senate later this week.
CNBC
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito told Ted Kennedy the legal basis ensuring abortion rights was 'settled' law in 2005, new book reveals
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, who wrote the majority opinion that overturned out the abortion rights case Roe v. Wade, assured the late Sen. Ted Kennedy in 2005 that he considered a key legal basis for Roe to be "settled," a new book reveals. "I am a believer in precedents,"...
I’m an LGBTQ Republican. I have a message for the GOP about the Respect for Marriage Act.
As I plan my wedding, I want our NC senators to understand what the measure will mean to families like mine | Opinion
US Senate to vote this week on same-sex marriage bill
The US Senate will vote this week on a bill to protect same-sex marriage, Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer said Monday, after an agreement reached between members of both parties. A bipartisan group of senators announced on Monday that an agreement had been reached.
Mitch McConnell, Rand Paul vote against advancing protections for same-sex marriage
Kentucky Sens. Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul voted against advancinglegislation that would add protections for same-sex marriage to federal law amid fears that the U.S. Supreme Court could overturn a 2015 ruling that legalized such marriages, much like the court eliminated a nationwide right to abortion earlier this year. However,...
Both Kansas senators vote no, as U.S. Senate defeats filibuster on gay marriage bill
Passage of a measure that would protect gay marriage rights nationwide crossed a key threshold Wednesday when the Senate defeated a filibuster and set the stage for final approval shortly. Senators voted 62-37 to move the Respect for Marriage Act to the Senate for an up-or-down up-and-down vote in the...
Same-sex marriage faces Senate test with uncertain future
If the Senate votes to move forward with the legislation, a final vote could come as soon as this week, or by the end of the month, while Democrats still control the House.
Cortez Masto says Democrats ‘can’t take any community for granted’ after midterms performance
Washington CNN — Democratic Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, whose recent reelection denied Republicans the chance to control the Senate, said Democrats cannot take any community for granted moving forward. “We can’t take any community for granted, and we have to not only constantly outreach, but we have to...
LDS Church supports compromise bill protecting same-sex marriage
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Tuesday said it would support a compromise version of a federal bill that codifies same-sex marriage
U.S. Senate advances bill protecting same-sex and interracial marriages
The U.S. Senate voted to advance a bill that gives federal protections to same-sex and interracial marriages by a vote of 62-37. “Marriage equality is too important an issue to risk failure,” said Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., ahead of the vote. Wednesday’s procedural vote was important because...
Same-sex marriage legislation clears key Senate hurdle
WASHINGTON (AP) — Legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriages crossed a major Senate hurdle Wednesday, putting Congress on track to take the historic step of ensuring that such unions are enshrined in federal law. Twelve Republicans voted with all Democrats to move forward on the legislation, meaning a final vote could come as soon as this week, or later this month. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the bill ensuring the unions are legally recognized under the law is chance for the Senate to “live up to its highest ideals” and protect marriage equality for all people. “It will make our country a better, fairer place to live,” Schumer said, noting that his own daughter and her wife are expecting a baby next year. Senate Democrats are quickly moving to pass the bill while the party still controls the House. Republicans are on the verge of winning the House majority and would be unlikely to take up the issue next year.
MSNBC
Bipartisan Senate majority advances Respect for Marriage Act
By all appearances, the Respect for Marriage Act was well positioned to succeed months ago. As regular readers might recall, in July, a bipartisan House majority passed the legislation, which would codify same-sex marriage in federal law and protect marriage equality from Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices. Soon after, polls showed strong public support for the idea.
Cortez Masto after Senate win: ‘Nevadans rejected the far-right politicians working to divide us’
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) told supporters on Sunday that “Nevadans rejected the far-right politicians working to divide us” after winning her reelection bid against Republican Adam Laxalt and cementing Democrats’ majority in the Senate a second time. Cortez Masto won the Nevada Senate race against Laxalt...
Advocate
Marriage Equality Bill Moves Forward in Senate With Bipartisan Vote
The U.S. Senate has advanced the Respect for Marriage Act. It’s not the final passage, but it’s a key step forward. The Senate Wednesday afternoon voted 62-37 to move the legislation forward, with 12 Republicans joining all 50 Democrats and independents. The vote now allows the Senate to...
‘A long time’ before Congress takes up medical error transparency
KXAN is looking at transparency — not just in Texas, but across the country — when it comes to medical error transparency. The exact number of patients who die every year due to medical errors is unknown and debated
Elite Daily
The Democrats Still Control Senate After A Nail-Biting 2022 Midterms
The 2022 midterm elections have come and gone, but the lasting effect they will have on the country is just getting started. After a long few days of “too close to call” nail-biters, voters finally learned exactly how their decisions affected our government. Here’s how the results for races like Warnock vs. Walker in Georgia, and Landsman vs. Chabot in Ohio will shape the Senate and the House for the next two years.
News 12
Experts: Trump 2024 run could have impact on upcoming New Jersey elections
Former President Donald Trump has announced another run for the White House after losing the 2020 election for a second term. This will be Trump’s third run for president. But many Republican leaders in New Jersey were silent or noncommittal on if they would support Trump this time around.
Comments / 0