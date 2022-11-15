ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

US Senate to vote this week on same-sex marriage bill

The US Senate will vote this week on a bill to protect same-sex marriage, Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer said Monday, after an agreement reached between members of both parties. A bipartisan group of senators announced on Monday that an agreement had been reached. 
KIRO 7 Seattle

U.S. Senate advances bill protecting same-sex and interracial marriages

The U.S. Senate voted to advance a bill that gives federal protections to same-sex and interracial marriages by a vote of 62-37. “Marriage equality is too important an issue to risk failure,” said Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., ahead of the vote. Wednesday’s procedural vote was important because...
The Associated Press

Same-sex marriage legislation clears key Senate hurdle

WASHINGTON (AP) — Legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriages crossed a major Senate hurdle Wednesday, putting Congress on track to take the historic step of ensuring that such unions are enshrined in federal law. Twelve Republicans voted with all Democrats to move forward on the legislation, meaning a final vote could come as soon as this week, or later this month. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the bill ensuring the unions are legally recognized under the law is chance for the Senate to “live up to its highest ideals” and protect marriage equality for all people. “It will make our country a better, fairer place to live,” Schumer said, noting that his own daughter and her wife are expecting a baby next year. Senate Democrats are quickly moving to pass the bill while the party still controls the House. Republicans are on the verge of winning the House majority and would be unlikely to take up the issue next year.
MSNBC

Bipartisan Senate majority advances Respect for Marriage Act

By all appearances, the Respect for Marriage Act was well positioned to succeed months ago. As regular readers might recall, in July, a bipartisan House majority passed the legislation, which would codify same-sex marriage in federal law and protect marriage equality from Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices. Soon after, polls showed strong public support for the idea.
Advocate

Marriage Equality Bill Moves Forward in Senate With Bipartisan Vote

The U.S. Senate has advanced the Respect for Marriage Act. It’s not the final passage, but it’s a key step forward. The Senate Wednesday afternoon voted 62-37 to move the legislation forward, with 12 Republicans joining all 50 Democrats and independents. The vote now allows the Senate to...
Elite Daily

