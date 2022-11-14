ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
comicon.com

Hounded, Hurt And Humbled: Previewing ‘August Purgatory Underground’ #4

Red 5 Comics has revealed a preview of August Purgatory Underground Issue 4, out today from Benjamin W. Morse. ‘The final hours of CAPTAIN AUGUST! Shaken and crippled after his confrontation with his arch-enemy, AUGUST launches a desperate plan to save as many of his new allies as he can from the villainous rebel fleet and their cyborg commander. He’s been hounded, hurt and humbled- but he’s not going down without a fight! The astonishing conclusion of AUGUST: PURGATORY UNDERGROUND!’
comicon.com

Early Look: A Cyberpunk Dystopia And A Vampire Cult In ‘We Are Scarlet Twilight’ #1

Red 5 Comics has revealed an early look at We Are Scarlet Twilight #1, scheduled for release in May 2023 from Benjamin Morse. ‘It’s 1938, and time to meet our hero– Captain Lancet. He’s a Golden Age All-American crime buster who’s about to accidentally create the world’s greatest villain. He’ll need to adjust to a strange new world– one that resembles Fritz Lang’s Metropolis with some cyberpunk dystopia sprinkled in– if he wants to overthrow the totalitarian vampire cult that now dominates the world!’
comicon.com

Piggy Bankers: Previewing ‘What’s The Furthest Place From Here?’ #8

Spend some time with the not-so-friendly little piggies known as Big Business as they make deals, cause chaos, and huff and puff and blow up anyone in their way! But when they stick their little snouts too far out, someone will have to pay! And how does everyone’s favorite record store fit into all this?
comicon.com

Buried Alive! Previewing ‘Above Snakes’ #5

“MINISERIES CONCLUSION This is what it has all led up to. Dirt is trapped with his life on the line but so much more. How much blood can he spill? And should he. The final face off between him and Dr. Tomb brings the beloved mini series to a close.”
comicon.com

Previewing ‘Captain America And The Winter Soldier Special’ #1

“Power. Money. Machine. Love. Revolution. The 20th century progressed at a more rapid pace than any other in history but not without help from the shadows. Kev Walker joins CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY writers Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing to explore the origin of Captain America’s newest foe – and what the Outer Circle’s next play means for the status of the Winter Soldier.”
comicon.com

Tate Brombal And Nick Robles Traverse Time In Your First Look At ‘Behold, Behemoth’ #2

BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at Behold, Behemoth #2, the next issue of their new horror series from writer Tate Brombal and artist Nick Robles. ‘Just what happened between the past and the present to create a world so overrun by supernatural monstrosities? Meanwhile, Wren and Grey continue their journey across the apocalyptic landscape, hiding their true selves and struggling to suppress their inner demons…’
comicon.com

City At War Once More: Reviewing ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ #134

Fallout from the Armageddon Game continues to hit Mutant Town as ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ turns its focus toward a smaller cast of characters by truly delving into their situations and what lengths they’ll have to go to in order to save themselves and their home. Per usual the series great character voice remains as the artwork quickly sets a dire but powerful tone, highlighting just what shape Mutant Town and the world are in as the Rat King’s game takes shape.
comicon.com

Lorenzo De Felici’s ‘Kroma’ #2 Variant Covers Revealed

After last issue’s shocking final page, Kroma ventures beyond the Pale City into a jungle ruled by gigantic beasts. However, one man lives among them, and he may hold the answers to Kroma’s mysterious past. The Kroma #2 variant covers feature art by De Felici and Jakub Rebelka...
comicon.com

Deconstructing Comics: ‘Tim Catches Up With The MCU — Doctor Strange’

“Tim Catches Up with the MCU” discusses Doctor Strange — an enjoyable yet problematic movie, based on a 1963 origin story (in Strange Tales #110) whose ideas about race and gender roles are, at best, dated. Tim and Mulele review. (Originally published on Patreon October 12, 2019.)
comicon.com

Cosmic Ghost Rider’s Vengeance Reawakens In March 2023

One of Marvel’s most outrageous breakout characters of the past decade, Cosmic Ghost Rider, will return this March in a brand-new solo series! Announced by Polygon, Cosmic Ghost Rider will be written by Stephanie Phillips in one of her first works for Marvel Comics along with the upcoming Rogue & Gambit series and drawn by superstar artist Juann Cabal!
comicon.com

‘Rogue State’ Arrives In Stores As A Disgraced President Returns To The Spotlight

Stranger Than Fiction, and more poignant than ever, ‘Rogue State’ series debut arrives in stores today, following Trump’s bid for a return to power. The concepts Matt is presenting here are so familiar they should be terrifying. What if a contested Presidential election plunged America into turmoil…again?...
comicon.com

Creatively Killing People: Discussing `Killchella’ With Writer Mario Candelaria And Editor James Ferguson

True music lovers will find something to love – or at least to die for – in Killchella, out last week from Scout Comics. Telling the story of a music festival replete with human sacrifices, Killchella follows a group of friends from Los Angeles on their quest to see their favorite singer. In this exclusive interview, writer Mario Candelaria and editor James Ferguson discuss the series’ upcoming change in artists and how becoming “Coachella-ready” inspired the story.
comicon.com

Review: The Whole Hog In `Shaolin Cowboy: Cruel To Be Kin’ #7

The latest Shaolin Cowboy series ends in typical Geof Darrow fashion – spectacularly with acerbic wit and intricately stunning visuals that would take hours to fully digest. Throw in a giant pig, talking dogs and some kung-fu action and you have the perfect comic book. Overall. 10/10. Geof Darrow...
comicon.com

The Monthly Megazine #450: A Storm Is Coming To Brit-Cit.

Welcome once more to The Monthly Megazine – doing just what it says, taking you through the latest goings-on in the sister monthly to 2000 AD. As you’d expect, more of the same five strips that began last Megazine here – although we do have the second and final part of Ian Edginton and D’Israeli‘s Judge Dredd: Babel. So that’s more explorations of Brit Cit in Storm Warning and Devlin Waugh, the world of Mega-City One in Surfer, and more Dark Judges in ‘Death Metal Planet’.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy