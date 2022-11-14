Read full article on original website
Tate Brombal And Nick Robles Traverse Time In Your First Look At ‘Behold, Behemoth’ #2
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at Behold, Behemoth #2, the next issue of their new horror series from writer Tate Brombal and artist Nick Robles. ‘Just what happened between the past and the present to create a world so overrun by supernatural monstrosities? Meanwhile, Wren and Grey continue their journey across the apocalyptic landscape, hiding their true selves and struggling to suppress their inner demons…’
Shocking Return Of Twisted Villain In Your First Look At ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’ #102
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #102. The bold Reunited, Recharged era of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers continues with writer Melissa Flores, artist Simona Di Gianfelice, colorist Raúl Angulo, and letterer Ed Dukeshire. ‘While the gravest threats to Earth seemed put to rest,...
Horror Reappears In Your First Look At ‘The Approach’ #2
BOOM! Studios revealed today a first look at The Approach #2, the second issue of a turbulent new horror series from writers Jeremy Haun & Jason A. Hurley, artists Jesús Hervás and Lea Caballero, colorist Brett Weldele, and letterer Ed Dukeshire. The terrifying creature from the lost flight...
Preview: Erica Faces The Doppelganger Duplicitype In ‘Something Is Killing The Children’ #26
BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of Something Is Killing The Children #26 from author James Tynion IV, artist Werther Dell’Edera, colorist Miquel Muerto, and letterer AndWorld Design. ‘With the last person in her corner gone and the Order of St. George closing in, Erica finds herself totally alone...
Preview: Kain’s Origin Story Told In ‘Dead Kingdom’ #2
‘As we explore who made this man a soldier, Kain’s origin is told. A lonely baby is left in the woods next to his dead mother. Kain is found by the legendary commander Arthur who saw not only a child, but a future solder waiting to be molded into the perfect image of himself. But is Kain more than a ruthless killer? Will he stand in front of injustice and become the man he is destined to be?’
Early Look: A Cyberpunk Dystopia And A Vampire Cult In ‘We Are Scarlet Twilight’ #1
Red 5 Comics has revealed an early look at We Are Scarlet Twilight #1, scheduled for release in May 2023 from Benjamin Morse. ‘It’s 1938, and time to meet our hero– Captain Lancet. He’s a Golden Age All-American crime buster who’s about to accidentally create the world’s greatest villain. He’ll need to adjust to a strange new world– one that resembles Fritz Lang’s Metropolis with some cyberpunk dystopia sprinkled in– if he wants to overthrow the totalitarian vampire cult that now dominates the world!’
Piggy Bankers: Previewing ‘What’s The Furthest Place From Here?’ #8
Spend some time with the not-so-friendly little piggies known as Big Business as they make deals, cause chaos, and huff and puff and blow up anyone in their way! But when they stick their little snouts too far out, someone will have to pay! And how does everyone’s favorite record store fit into all this?
Buried Alive! Previewing ‘Above Snakes’ #5
“MINISERIES CONCLUSION This is what it has all led up to. Dirt is trapped with his life on the line but so much more. How much blood can he spill? And should he. The final face off between him and Dr. Tomb brings the beloved mini series to a close.”
Mad Scientists Or Just Determined? Previewing ‘She-Hulk’ #8
She-Hulk’s new archnemeses have finally shown their face, and in this issue, we pull back the curtain. Who are they? What do they want with She-Hulk? The answers to these questions will chill you to the bone.
Comics From A Galaxy Far, Far Away… ‘Hidden Empire’ Begins
We have three Star Wars titles to preview and the launch of the latest Star Wars event with Star Wars: Hidden Empire #1, as well as Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca #7 and Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #7 with a lot of familiar faces from across the franchise making an appearance from crime lord Lady Qi’ra to Greedo, as well as an appearance from Darth Maul and Maz Kanata too. Plenty for fans to get excited about and all three titles out Wednesday 16th November from Marvel.
Review: ‘Door To Door, Night By Night’ #1 Is An Unexpected Winner
The trope of monster hunters with unexpected day jobs is practically as old as the monster hunter subgenre itself. But in Vault’s Door to Door, Night by Night, we get to see a subversion of the trope that makes it work better than almost any other example I could think of.
Where No Mutant Has Gone Before: Reviewing ‘Marauders’ #8
‘Marauders’ balances great science-fiction style world-building, deep discussions, a wealth of character development moments, and solid quick-paced brutal action all in one smartly build and paced issue. There is a ton of discourse to be found here but everyone involved makes it work as the visuals give us everything that the words aren’t telling us and are a delight to look upon. A colorful gorgeous intriguing comic book is always a great thing to behold.
Straight Outta Compton: Image Comics Announces New Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Monarch’ From Rodney Barnes And Alex Lins
Killadelphia co-creator and writer Rodney Barnes announces his next series with Image Comics, coming in February 2023 alongside artist Alex Lins (Immortal Hulk) and out from Image Comics in February 2023. “Growing up in the city of Compton is tough enough as it is… but as Travon has learned all...
A Whole Lotta ’90s Goodness: Reviewing ‘Buffy ’97’ Softcover Edition
Strap on the roller blades, grab your Discman, and head on down to the mall for some shopping fun because Buffy the Vampire Slayer is taking a trip back to where it all began in the radical ’90s. BOOM! Studios celebrates a quarter-century of ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ by giving the slayer and her supporting cast of characters their due in a number of well-crafted, fun, emotional, and fulfilling stories.
City At War Once More: Reviewing ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ #134
Fallout from the Armageddon Game continues to hit Mutant Town as ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ turns its focus toward a smaller cast of characters by truly delving into their situations and what lengths they’ll have to go to in order to save themselves and their home. Per usual the series great character voice remains as the artwork quickly sets a dire but powerful tone, highlighting just what shape Mutant Town and the world are in as the Rat King’s game takes shape.
Review: The Whole Hog In `Shaolin Cowboy: Cruel To Be Kin’ #7
The latest Shaolin Cowboy series ends in typical Geof Darrow fashion – spectacularly with acerbic wit and intricately stunning visuals that would take hours to fully digest. Throw in a giant pig, talking dogs and some kung-fu action and you have the perfect comic book. Overall. 10/10. Geof Darrow...
Previewing ‘Captain America And The Winter Soldier Special’ #1
“Power. Money. Machine. Love. Revolution. The 20th century progressed at a more rapid pace than any other in history but not without help from the shadows. Kev Walker joins CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY writers Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing to explore the origin of Captain America’s newest foe – and what the Outer Circle’s next play means for the status of the Winter Soldier.”
Hounded, Hurt And Humbled: Previewing ‘August Purgatory Underground’ #4
Red 5 Comics has revealed a preview of August Purgatory Underground Issue 4, out today from Benjamin W. Morse. ‘The final hours of CAPTAIN AUGUST! Shaken and crippled after his confrontation with his arch-enemy, AUGUST launches a desperate plan to save as many of his new allies as he can from the villainous rebel fleet and their cyborg commander. He’s been hounded, hurt and humbled- but he’s not going down without a fight! The astonishing conclusion of AUGUST: PURGATORY UNDERGROUND!’
February’s ‘Draculina: Blood Simple’ Sees A Hellish Family Feud Brewing
The holidays may be a memory when Draculina: Blood Simple hits the stands in February, but the sort of acrimonious family gatherings many experience across the late part of the year will be Draculina’s latest challenge. From writer Christoper Priest, artist Michael Sta. Maria, and colorist Ivan Nunes, the...
Marvel’s Stormbreakers Get Tiny In New Pym Particle Variants
Ant-Man and the Wasp are the characters best known for using the size-altering Pym Particles. This February, Marvel Comics spreads the love as Pym Particles take over a new series of variant covers. In a fun new series of variants, we get to see the 2023 class of Stormbreakers show...
