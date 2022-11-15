ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

The Comeback

College basketball world reacts to huge Gonzaga report

The Gonzaga Bulldogs have built one of the best basketball programs in the country under head coach Mark Few despite playing in the West Coast Conference. It appears that may not be the case much longer after an important meeting on Wednesday. According to Brent McMurphy of the Action Network, Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark Read more... The post College basketball world reacts to huge Gonzaga report appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SPOKANE, WA
FanSided

Texas Basketball vs. Gonzaga: Prediction and odds for Nov. 16

The day has arrived with No. 11 ranked Texas basketball and head coach Chris Beard set to host head coach Mark Few and the No. 2 ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs at home at the brand new Moody Center in Austin. Texas will get a chance to make a statement to the entire college hoops landscape if it can get the win on Nov. 16 over an extremely talented Gonzaga team.
AUSTIN, TX
FOX Sports

Timme leads No. 2 Gonzaga against No. 12 Texas after 22-point game

Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-0) at Texas Longhorns (2-0) BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Gonzaga faces the No. 12 Texas Longhorns after Drew Timme scored 22 points in Gonzaga's 64-63 win over the Michigan State Spartans. Texas finished 22-12 overall last season while going 16-3 at home. The Longhorns averaged 7.7 steals, 3.4...
AUSTIN, TX
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘One of the best’: Coach of UI murder victim remembers life of former player

COEUR D’ALENE, Wash. — The Coeur d’Alene community came together for a vigil to remember the four students whose lives were taken over the weekend. However, the vigil in Coeur d’Alene isn’t the only one happening across the region to remember the victims. Ethan Chapin was from the west side of Washington. His former basketball coach says they’re also having...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY

A cold, cloudier Wednesday- Matt

Skies will stay mostly cloudy today ahead of more cold air heading our way tonight. The arctic cold front will arrive overnight and lead to a breezy, cold Thursday. Light snow will fall across the North Idaho and Northeast Washington mountains. Places like Bonners Ferry and Sandpoint could see a dusting of snow while the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene areas may see a flurry or two.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

More sunshine today, not as cold tonight – Matt

Stubborn morning fog will lift and dissipate in time for us to enjoy a little sun during the midday and early afternoon. Some changes are on the way for Wednesday that will send us back into the cold later this week. Another shot of cold air is coming, and will...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Clouds, flurries, and more bitter cold – Matt

An arctic cold front will arrive overnight and lead to a breezy, cold Thursday and a chance of snow tonight. Light snow will fall across the North Idaho and Northeast Washington mountains. Places like Bonners Ferry and Sandpoint could see a dusting of snow while the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene areas may see a flurry or two.
SPOKANE, WA
theeasterner.org

Elections end with a 52.98% voter turnout in Spokane County

Steve Hobbs and Patty Murray recently won the Nov. 8 Washington state election for Secretary of State and Senate respectively. Because of their wins, Washington’s elections are a hot button topic as of late. For U.S. Senate, Democrat Patty Murray beat Republican Tiffany Smiley to represent Washington state. Meanwhile, Democrat Steve Hobbs edged out nonpartisan Julie Anderson for Washington Secretary of State..
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY

Flurries overnight, bitterly cold wind Thursday morning – Kris

We are tracking an arctic cold front that will arrive late this evening. Expect a few snow flurries overnight in the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene area and bitterly cold northeast winds for Thursday morning. Plan your Thursday. Your home thermometer might read another morning in the low 20s, but...
SPOKANE, WA
Big Country News

Investigation Continues into Poisoning of 6 Wolves in Northeast Washington State, Reward for Information Grows to $53,900

COLVILLE - For the past eight months, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Police have been investigating six wolf deaths within the Wedge Pack territory in Stevens County, near Colville in northeast Washington state. Toxicology results revealed all six wolves died from ingesting poison. Initially, investigators found four animals in...
STEVENS COUNTY, WA
KXLY

Socked in with the low clouds & fog for a cold Sunday night – Kris

We are tracking more cold, foggy weather for the workweek with temperatures 5-10 degrees below average. Take your Vitamin D and dig out your light-therapy lamp, the gray days of winter are here. Monday will be foggy and chilly, with morning lows in the upper teens and daytime highs right around freezing. It will be dry but watch for spots where the fog is freezing to the road. There is the possibility of some clearing in the afternoon. Keep your sunglasses ready just in case.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

The dry, cold weather continues – Mark

It’s going to begin clearing and get colder tonight. It’s going to be cold through the week with no snow expected. Grab your winter layers, because you’ll need them!. We’re going to see sunshine this afternoon and cold temperatures today with clear and cold temperatures overnight.
SPOKANE, WA

