College basketball world reacts to huge Gonzaga report
The Gonzaga Bulldogs have built one of the best basketball programs in the country under head coach Mark Few despite playing in the West Coast Conference. It appears that may not be the case much longer after an important meeting on Wednesday. According to Brent McMurphy of the Action Network, Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark Read more... The post College basketball world reacts to huge Gonzaga report appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Texas Basketball vs. Gonzaga: Prediction and odds for Nov. 16
The day has arrived with No. 11 ranked Texas basketball and head coach Chris Beard set to host head coach Mark Few and the No. 2 ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs at home at the brand new Moody Center in Austin. Texas will get a chance to make a statement to the entire college hoops landscape if it can get the win on Nov. 16 over an extremely talented Gonzaga team.
College basketball: How to watch No. 2 Gonzaga at No. 12 Texas tonight (11-16-22)
A huge early-season college basketball game will take place tonight (Nov. 16, 2022) when No. 2 Gonzaga plays at No. 12 Texas. Tip-off is at 9:30 p.m. ET. ESPN2 will carry the game, but if you don’t have cable you can watch it on Philo TV, DirecTV Stream and fuboTV, three streaming services that carry just as many channels as your local cable provider.
'Really good and going to be very good.' It's early, but ESPN's Jay Bilas, Seth Greenberg see promising Gonzaga squad
Jay Bilas and Seth Greenberg recently shared their opinions of Gonzaga, with one important disclaimer. “This is a little bit of an odd time,” Bilas said. “Teams aren’t set yet.”. In other words, even the observations of ESPN’s leading college basketball analysts – 38 years of broadcasting...
How to watch Texas vs. Gonzaga: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
The #11 Texas Longhorns' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the #2 Gonzaga Bulldogs at 9:30 p.m. ET Nov. 16 at Moody Center. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games. Texas entered their contest last Thursday as the heavy favorite, and...
Timme leads No. 2 Gonzaga against No. 12 Texas after 22-point game
Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-0) at Texas Longhorns (2-0) BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Gonzaga faces the No. 12 Texas Longhorns after Drew Timme scored 22 points in Gonzaga's 64-63 win over the Michigan State Spartans. Texas finished 22-12 overall last season while going 16-3 at home. The Longhorns averaged 7.7 steals, 3.4...
Friday Night (High)lights: First round of state football provides glimpses of success, future promise
We’re not going to lie – it was a long weekend. There was a lot going on in high school sports, with state and district playoffs going on in football, soccer and volleyball spread out across the state. We covered Mt. Spokane’s State 3A football game from the...
Rathdrum, November 16 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Rathdrum. The Lewiston High School basketball team will have a game with Lakeland High School on November 15, 2022, 17:30:00. The Lewiston High School basketball team will have a game with Lakeland High School on November 15, 2022, 19:00:00.
‘One of the best’: Coach of UI murder victim remembers life of former player
COEUR D’ALENE, Wash. — The Coeur d’Alene community came together for a vigil to remember the four students whose lives were taken over the weekend. However, the vigil in Coeur d’Alene isn’t the only one happening across the region to remember the victims. Ethan Chapin was from the west side of Washington. His former basketball coach says they’re also having...
One of Washington State’s Smallest Towns Named Snowiest in the Nation
What Town In Washington State Gets The Most Inches Of Snow During Winter. I know what you're thinking. The obvious answer to the town that gets the most snow in Washington State has you thinking it's Leavenworth Washington but surprisingly it's a town closer to Tri-Cities. Spokane Is 4th On...
A cold, cloudier Wednesday- Matt
Skies will stay mostly cloudy today ahead of more cold air heading our way tonight. The arctic cold front will arrive overnight and lead to a breezy, cold Thursday. Light snow will fall across the North Idaho and Northeast Washington mountains. Places like Bonners Ferry and Sandpoint could see a dusting of snow while the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene areas may see a flurry or two.
More sunshine today, not as cold tonight – Matt
Stubborn morning fog will lift and dissipate in time for us to enjoy a little sun during the midday and early afternoon. Some changes are on the way for Wednesday that will send us back into the cold later this week. Another shot of cold air is coming, and will...
Clouds, flurries, and more bitter cold – Matt
An arctic cold front will arrive overnight and lead to a breezy, cold Thursday and a chance of snow tonight. Light snow will fall across the North Idaho and Northeast Washington mountains. Places like Bonners Ferry and Sandpoint could see a dusting of snow while the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene areas may see a flurry or two.
Elections end with a 52.98% voter turnout in Spokane County
Steve Hobbs and Patty Murray recently won the Nov. 8 Washington state election for Secretary of State and Senate respectively. Because of their wins, Washington’s elections are a hot button topic as of late. For U.S. Senate, Democrat Patty Murray beat Republican Tiffany Smiley to represent Washington state. Meanwhile, Democrat Steve Hobbs edged out nonpartisan Julie Anderson for Washington Secretary of State..
Flurries overnight, bitterly cold wind Thursday morning – Kris
We are tracking an arctic cold front that will arrive late this evening. Expect a few snow flurries overnight in the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene area and bitterly cold northeast winds for Thursday morning. Plan your Thursday. Your home thermometer might read another morning in the low 20s, but...
Investigation Continues into Poisoning of 6 Wolves in Northeast Washington State, Reward for Information Grows to $53,900
COLVILLE - For the past eight months, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Police have been investigating six wolf deaths within the Wedge Pack territory in Stevens County, near Colville in northeast Washington state. Toxicology results revealed all six wolves died from ingesting poison. Initially, investigators found four animals in...
Trevor Noah announces Spokane stop during upcoming ‘Off the Record’ tour
SPOKANE, Wash. – Trevor Noah is headed to the Pacific Northwest! The comedian will stop at at First Interstate Center for the Arts on April 27, 2023. Tickets go on sale on Nov. 18 at 11:00 a.m. on LiveNation.com. Noah, a successful comedian in Africa, is the host of the Emmy award-winning “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central. Noah also...
Socked in with the low clouds & fog for a cold Sunday night – Kris
We are tracking more cold, foggy weather for the workweek with temperatures 5-10 degrees below average. Take your Vitamin D and dig out your light-therapy lamp, the gray days of winter are here. Monday will be foggy and chilly, with morning lows in the upper teens and daytime highs right around freezing. It will be dry but watch for spots where the fog is freezing to the road. There is the possibility of some clearing in the afternoon. Keep your sunglasses ready just in case.
The dry, cold weather continues – Mark
It’s going to begin clearing and get colder tonight. It’s going to be cold through the week with no snow expected. Grab your winter layers, because you’ll need them!. We’re going to see sunshine this afternoon and cold temperatures today with clear and cold temperatures overnight.
Kindness in motion: How an anonymous donor changed a North Idaho family's life
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Everything seemed to be going wrong for Josh France and Brooke Carroll, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. “It was one thing after another," France, 40, said Thursday evening. “We didn’t have a place to live, our car breaks down," Carroll, 30, said....
