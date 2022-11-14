ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

KIDO Talk Radio

Boise Area’s Best Restaurant Is In Eerie, Former Masonic Temple

When it comes to fine dining in Boise, let's be honest--only a few restaurants come to mind. There is no doubt that the Treasure Valley has a million amazing places to eat--each with its own unique vibe and esthetic. But the general population, however, could probably only name THREE, if we had to guess, "fancy nights out". To be honest, we think of the same few as well--and we LOVE them. Sometimes, however, you have to branch out and try something new.
BOISE, ID
Arbiter Online

Albertsons Library’s new exhibit proves how fashionable trash can be

In honor of Open Access Week, dressmaker Shaun Muscolo presents her collection of wearable “Trash Fashion” garments at the Boise State Albertsons Library. Muscolo was born in West Germany and currently resides in the Meridian area, collecting anything from chemotherapy lids to bread twist ties all for the mission of creating wearable and recycled fashion.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Remarkable ‘Lost in Christmas’ Maze Is Coming Back to Nampa, Idaho This Year

Just because the temperatures have plummeted and your pumpkins have gotten a little squishy, doesn’t mean that straw maze season has to end!. From mid-September through Halloween night, Shindig Farms in Nampa hosts an epic straw maze that keeps families wandering around eight-foot-tall twists and turns for anywhere from 45-90 minutes. On Saturday nights in October, they unleashed ghouls, goblins and creepy clowns into the maze to scare up some hair-raising Halloween fun.
NAMPA, ID
Post Register

Meridian's Christmas tree finds its new home for the holidays

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The City of Meridian's Christmas tree is in it's new home for the holidays at Generations Plaza. The city plans to decorate the tree with more than 85,000 LED lights. A public lighting ceremony is planned for December 2nd. We will update this story with more information and details as they become available.
MERIDIAN, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Should Idaho Secede And Be Its Own Country?

If you have ever browsed the comment section for any Boise radio station, TV station, news outlet, or blog, you're bound to see something along the lines of:. We want Idaho the way it uuuuused to be! We don't want no darn Californians comin' in and muckin' up the place! They should go back where they caaaame from!
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Boise Drivers Are Sick And Tired Of One Particular Street

I’ll be straight up with you – I live in south Boise and have only been in Idaho for roughly a year. While I’m not technically “new”, I’m still relatively fresh and still immersing myself in the community I want to learn so much about. You know, the important things – the history, the people, the way of life, and one of the most important things of all?
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Suspect in Michael Vaughan Case Made TikTok Near Child’s Flyers

The State of Idaho and now the nation are feeling heavy hearts this week as investigators say they believe they have credible information on the long-standing Michael Vaughan case in Fruitland, Idaho. For multiple days now, both Fruitland Police and Idaho State Police departments have been digging in the backyard of a Fruitland, Idaho home where they believe remains may be found--police dogs have also consistently been on the site.
FRUITLAND, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise City Council denies appeal against industrial park

BOISE, Idaho — Boise City Councilmembers denied Blue Valley Mobile Home Park’s most recent appeal against a 1.2-million square foot industrial park during a meeting Tuesday night. The developers, Lincoln Property Company, plan for the industrial park to include seven warehouses. The warehouses will sit adjacent to the...
BOISE, ID
KSLTV

Lori Vallow Daybell again found competent to stand trial

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho — For a second time, Lori Vallow Daybell has been found competent and fit to stand trial. Vallow Daybell and her husband, Chad Daybell, are being tried together as co-conspirators in the killings of children JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan and Chad Daybell’s former wife, Tammy Daybell.
BOISE, ID
KREM

Fish and Game officers euthanize grizzly and two cubs

BOISE, Idaho — A grizzly sow and her cubs were euthanized by Idaho Fish and Game officers, after they became habituated to an area near humans. Officers euthanized the bears on Nov. 9 and 10, due to the potential risk posed by their comfort around humans. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG), the bears showed little fear of humans and had begun frequenting the Tetonia area northwest of Driggs, near homes.
BOISE, ID

