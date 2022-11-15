Read full article on original website
Chick-fil-A Planning to Open a New RestaurantBryan DijkhuizenLafayette, LA
Louisiana Mother Vanished Without A Trace. What Happened To Keshia Sylvester?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBreaux Bridge, LA
Loyola Boys Cross Country Team Wins Region 1 Division III TitleUnder The Radar NWLALafayette, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Shoppers Value Confirms Closure of Ambassador Caffery Location
The Ambassador Caffery Parkway location of discount grocer Shoppers Value has officially closed. That leaves the Baton Rouge-based discount grocer with only one Lafayette location open for business. The chain's location on Moss Street will remain open for Lafayette area customers. According to reports the death knell for the Ambassador...
Chick-fil-A Buys Five Acres of Land for 4th Lafayette Location—But What Happened to the One in Broussard?
Chick-fil-A just made their fourth Lafayette location "official" official. After news of a fourth Lafayette Chick-fil-A location broke earlier this year, The Advocate is reporting that the fast-food restaurant has purchased five acres of land off Johnston Street. According to reporter Adam Daigle, land records show that Chick-fil-A purchased 5.3...
OPELOUSAS – McAlister’s Deli to Open Thursday
St. Landry Parish has been waiting for an opening date for its newest restaurant, and now we know when it will be - SOON!. Developing Lafayette posted an opening date for McAlister's Deli on Twitter today, and that date is Thursday, November 17, 2022. It looks like the area where...
Best Stores No Longer in the Acadiana Mall
Growing up, going to the Acadiana Mall was a real treat for me! Living in Carencro 30 years ago, going "into town" to the Acadiana Mall was something to plan a day around. The Mall opened in 1979, just 5 years before I was born. One of my favorite spots in the Mall was the waterfall at Center Court, along with the 'wishing well.' I am a huge fan of malls that feature water in some way or another. For instance, in San Antonio, I love how the River Walk goes through the first story of the River Center Mall. And, in New Orleans, I have always enjoyed going to The Outlet Collection at Riverwalk and looking outside of the stores to see the Mississippi River. But it was seeing the waterfall and the 'wishing well' at the Acadiana Mall that first made me such a fan of the water concept.
94-year-old woman escapes Lafayette house fire
A house fire occurred on the 1000 block of North Pierce St. early Tuesday morning.
Ready to Get Rid of Household Hazardous Goods? Lafayette Has an Event
You can get rid of household waste items in Lafayette this weekend.
Lafayette resident concerned for integrity of house after road issues
A Lafayette resident is looking for help from the city with uneven roadways creating issues in her neighborhood on Walker Road.
Lafayette businesses chosen to finance, design, build new parish jail, juvenile detention home
A development team of four local businesses has been selected for a public-private partnership with Lafayette Consolidated Government to build a new jail and juvenile detention home. The goal is to build a new parish jail, moving it out of downtown Lafayette, without having to increase taxes to pay for...
Lafayette Road Becoming Dump Site and Major Eye Sore in The City
This is absolutely disgusting. I recently detoured to get to my son's school a few days ago and it sickened me what I saw on the side of the road. While I was on Lajaunie Road in Lafayette I first noticed a dead dog on the side of the road that did not appear to be hit by a vehicle.
Lafayette’s burning bridge: Young people are leaving
One way of looking at the latest One Acadiana survey data: Lafayette’s quality of life is both too good and not good enough. That has me worried we may be too satisfied to respond to the trends threatening our future. Community revitalization expert Quint Studer was back in town...
Over $7,000 Worth of Guns Stolen From Home in South Louisiana
Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish is asking for your help in finding those responsible for the theft of $7,400 in firearms. According to their Facebook, the residential burglary occurred on Nov. 1 in the 3000 block of the Church Point Highway, which is north of Rayne. Those who stole the...
Opelousas Man Already in Lafayette Jail Charged in Shooting
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - 21-year-old Lamarc Amos of Opelousas is now behind a different set of jail bars following an arrest by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office for a shooting that happened on July 7, 2021. Deputies with the Sheriff's Office say Amos was identified multiple...
Louisiana Police seize 50 bottles of Promethazine syrup, estimated at over $47K in street value
Lafayette Police arrested a man after seizing 50 bottles of Promethazine syrup.
Get turkey-rized at Laura’s II this holiday season
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — It’s Thanksgiving every day at Laura’s II. During the holidays, Laura’s wants to make sure you don’t have to cook the whole bird. Madonna Broussard joined Gerald Gruenig in the Acadiana Eats Kitchen to showcase heavy-hitting turkey wings, fried chicken, rice-dressing, and rice and gravy.
Train hits car stalled on tracks in Opelousas, passengers escape
A rail train slammed into a car on the tracks in Opelousas late Wednesday evening
These nine locals are making waves in Lafayette
What is a Wavemaker? It’s what we call the people making Lafayette a better place to live. Each year, we celebrate them with the Undercurrent Awards, putting their work in the spotlight. This year’s class, our second, has had a big impact. They’ve raised thousands of dollars for community...
Opelousas man arrested for attempted second degree murder
Lamarc Amos, 21, of Opelousas, was arrested by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office on an attempted second degree murder charge on Nov. 14.
Know Before You Go – Wineaux This Friday in Youngsville
Wineaux - A Sipping Experience 2022 is back this Friday in Youngsville, and we have everything you need to know before you go. If you like to shop, dance, eat, sing, drink, and/or hang out with the coolest people on the planet, Wineaux 2022 is where you need to be.
What to expect from the Allen Parish Fair
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - “Stepping into the future but not forgetting our past” is the theme of the 2022 annual Allen Parish Fair. A good way to do that is by adding new traditions as well as following old ones. Remembering where it all began, the fair...
$7,400 worth of firearms stolen from Louisiana home
RAYNE, La. (KLFY) – Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish looking for help finding those responsible for theft of $7,400 in firearms. According to the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies are investigating a residential burglary that occurred on Nov. 1 in the 3000 block of the Church Point Highway, north of Rayne.
