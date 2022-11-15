ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngsville, LA

999ktdy.com

Shoppers Value Confirms Closure of Ambassador Caffery Location

The Ambassador Caffery Parkway location of discount grocer Shoppers Value has officially closed. That leaves the Baton Rouge-based discount grocer with only one Lafayette location open for business. The chain's location on Moss Street will remain open for Lafayette area customers. According to reports the death knell for the Ambassador...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Chick-fil-A Buys Five Acres of Land for 4th Lafayette Location—But What Happened to the One in Broussard?

Chick-fil-A just made their fourth Lafayette location "official" official. After news of a fourth Lafayette Chick-fil-A location broke earlier this year, The Advocate is reporting that the fast-food restaurant has purchased five acres of land off Johnston Street. According to reporter Adam Daigle, land records show that Chick-fil-A purchased 5.3...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

OPELOUSAS – McAlister’s Deli to Open Thursday

St. Landry Parish has been waiting for an opening date for its newest restaurant, and now we know when it will be - SOON!. Developing Lafayette posted an opening date for McAlister's Deli on Twitter today, and that date is Thursday, November 17, 2022. It looks like the area where...
OPELOUSAS, LA
KPEL 96.5

Best Stores No Longer in the Acadiana Mall

Growing up, going to the Acadiana Mall was a real treat for me! Living in Carencro 30 years ago, going "into town" to the Acadiana Mall was something to plan a day around. The Mall opened in 1979, just 5 years before I was born. One of my favorite spots in the Mall was the waterfall at Center Court, along with the 'wishing well.' I am a huge fan of malls that feature water in some way or another. For instance, in San Antonio, I love how the River Walk goes through the first story of the River Center Mall. And, in New Orleans, I have always enjoyed going to The Outlet Collection at Riverwalk and looking outside of the stores to see the Mississippi River. But it was seeing the waterfall and the 'wishing well' at the Acadiana Mall that first made me such a fan of the water concept.
CARENCRO, LA
KLFY.com

Get turkey-rized at Laura’s II this holiday season

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — It’s Thanksgiving every day at Laura’s II. During the holidays, Laura’s wants to make sure you don’t have to cook the whole bird. Madonna Broussard joined Gerald Gruenig in the Acadiana Eats Kitchen to showcase heavy-hitting turkey wings, fried chicken, rice-dressing, and rice and gravy.
LAFAYETTE, LA
The Current Media

These nine locals are making waves in Lafayette

What is a Wavemaker? It’s what we call the people making Lafayette a better place to live. Each year, we celebrate them with the Undercurrent Awards, putting their work in the spotlight. This year’s class, our second, has had a big impact. They’ve raised thousands of dollars for community...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPLC TV

What to expect from the Allen Parish Fair

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - “Stepping into the future but not forgetting our past” is the theme of the 2022 annual Allen Parish Fair. A good way to do that is by adding new traditions as well as following old ones. Remembering where it all began, the fair...
ALLEN PARISH, LA
brproud.com

$7,400 worth of firearms stolen from Louisiana home

RAYNE, La. (KLFY) – Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish looking for help finding those responsible for theft of $7,400 in firearms. According to the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies are investigating a residential burglary that occurred on Nov. 1 in the 3000 block of the Church Point Highway, north of Rayne.
RAYNE, LA
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

