ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Snap Counts: Chris Rodriguez, JuTahn McClain only two RBs to see the field

The Kentucky football program dropped to 6-4 with a surprise loss to Vanderbilt. A potentially volatile off-season lies ahead as head coach Mark Stoops considers the coaches and personnel that will play roles in re-setting the course of the program. Context clues can be found within the coaching staff's weekly decisions as to who takes the field and who does not. Another week closer to the regular season finale, CatsPause.com examines the snap counts against the Commodores.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

247Sports

59K+
Followers
396K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy