Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the BeatlesFrank MastropoloNashville, TN
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenNashville, TN
Dolly Parton has $100 million to give away. Who should she support?Ash JurbergNashville, TN
New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each monthR.A. HeimTennessee State
Metro Nashville Police Detectives are Searching for a 'Fake' Rideshare Driver Drugging Passengers and Robbing ThemZack LoveNashville, TN
Related
247Sports
No. 22 Tennessee responds with big win over Florida Gulf Coast
No. 22 Tennessee got back on track against Florida Gulf Coast on Wednesday night inside of Thompson-Boling Arena with an 81-50 win over Florida Gulf Coast. Following an abysmal offensive performance in a 78-66 loss to Colorado on Sunday in Nashville, the Vols responded with a strong night on the offensive end. Against the Eagles, Tennessee shot 49% from the field after shooting 25% from the field against the Buffs. It shot 40% from three against the Eagles, an improvement from 27% inside of Bridgestone Arena.
247Sports
What Rick Barnes said after Tennessee's bounceback win over Florida Gulf Coast
Vols head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media following No. 22 Tennessee's 81-50 win over Florida Gulf Coast on Wednesday night. Barnes discussed what the Vols did well to respond well to the loss to Colorado, Zakai Zeigler's performance and much more. Here's everything Barnes had to say.
247Sports
Xzavier Henderson out against Vanderbilt
Florida sophomore receiver Xzavier Henderson will miss the Gators' matchup at Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday, the program announced via its weekly injury report on Wednesday evening. While there were no specifics offered, Henderson will miss the contest due to a "lower-body" injury. Henderson has been reasonably successful this...
247Sports
Rick Barnes updates status of Vols' Uros Plavsic
Vols center Uros Plavsic did not play on Wednesday night in No. 22 Tennessee's 81-50 win over Florida Gulf Coast after he rolled his right ankle on Sunday afternoon in UT's 78-66 loss to Colorado in Nashville. Although the 7-footer left the Vols' game inside of Bridgestone Arena midway through...
247Sports
Everything Nick Saban said on Wednesday of Austin Peay game week
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama head coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters after Wednesday’s practice. Below is everything he said as the Crimson Tide continues prep for Austin Peay. "We talk a lot about culture, we talk a lot about identity, but really what makes you sort of motivated,...
247Sports
Josh Heupel makes bold statement about Hendon Hooker’s Heisman Trophy candidacy
If anybody knows what a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback looks and plays like, it is Josh Heupel. The Tennessee head coach was nearly one himself, finishing as the runner-up while leading Oklahoma to the national championship in 2000, and coached a couple more during his days as an assistant coach at his alma mater. So when he says Vols star Hendon Hooker is currently playing better than any quarterback he’s ever coached, as he did on Monday – it’s a big deal.
WBKO
Another record-breaking night helps WKU men’s basketball to third straight win
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Hilltopper Basketball broke another program record and won its third game in a row on Tuesday night as it defeated the University of Indianapolis 68-50 in E.A. Diddle Arena. WKU broke the program’s record for single-game blocks with 13 total amongst five different Hilltoppers. The Tops shut out the Greyhounds in the final five minutes of either half to control the outcome of the game.
wilsonpost.com
Moses leaves Nashville Superspeedway for Fiesta Bowl
GLADEVILLE – Nashville Superspeedway president Erik Moses on Tuesday announced he is leaving the position he has held for two years to become the Executive Director and CEO of the Fiesta Bowl. “I spent two years in Nashville having a fantastic experience,” Moses said. “I hit the ground running,...
WBKO
UK Student from Bowling Green dies in crash
Annual Craft Bazaar and Lasagna Luncheon being held at State Street UMC today!. Amy Decasar talks with Allie about the Bazaar that is happening today. The doors open today at 10 AM, and tickets are $9 each. Barren Co. Detention Center inmate flown to hospital after attack by another inmate.
WKRN
Man in custody after high-speed chase in Bowling Green
A Bowling Green man is in jail after police said he led officers on a high-speed chase going over 100+ mph. Man in custody after high-speed chase in Bowling …. A Bowling Green man is in jail after police said he led officers on a high-speed chase going over 100+ mph.
Sidelines
A Soulful Night in the Boro
Story and Photos by Reggie Johnson | Contributing Writer. Friday was an eventful and energetic night at Middle Tennessee State University. Chris Young Cafe` helped host a concert organized by MTSU’s Omega Delta Psi, a recording industry co-ed professional fraternity. The venue set a record high in attendance with over 100 students, families and staff.
4 Restaurants Offering Dine-In Thanksgiving Feasts
Not everyone wants to spend the day cooking for Thanksgiving, but still that doesn’t mean they don’t want to enjoy a turkey dinner with all the trimmings. Here are four restaurants in Murfreesboro and Smyrna that will be offering in-house Thanksgiving Dinner. 1Cracker Barrel. 2115 S. Church Street.
wkms.org
Tennesseans who can’t vote because of felony convictions are challenging state law
The polls have only been open for about 15 minutes when Brandy Tomlinson pulls up to her precinct in Southeast Nashville. “I was up bright and early, ready to go this morning, so I was ecstatic,” Brandy says, as she hops out of her car. Her excitement is palpable...
WKRN
Community mourns death of Gallatin High School student
Community mourns death of Gallatin High School student. Community mourns death of Gallatin High School student. Bristol team shares Nashville Speedway renovation …. A landmark deal has been made to renovate Nashville's Fairgrounds Speedway. Austin Peay State University launches its own brand …. The Govs' are bringing the heat with...
WKRN
Traffic calming experiment on I-24
A project dubbed the "world's largest open-traffic experiment" is in Nashville on a section of I-24. A project dubbed the "world's largest open-traffic experiment" is in Nashville on a section of I-24. Austin Peay State University launches its own brand …. The Govs' are bringing the heat with its new...
fox17.com
Metro Council receives $1.8B design to renovate Nissan Stadium, but questions remain
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Council met Tuesday evening to discuss the future of Nissan Stadium and the taxes they want to use to fund a possible domed Tennessee Titans stadium. Council members decided to move forward with the resolution to seek out a developer for a new stadium,...
Traffic experiment to launch on I-24 in Nashville
Interstate 24 in South Nashville will serve as the site for a test dubbed the "world’s largest open-track traffic experiment."
Twin Peaks Opens New Location in Madison
Madison, TN (RestaurantNews.com) Whether you prefer touchdowns on the field or hat tricks on the ice, Twin Peaks Restaurant is the place to score with its newest Nashville-area location in Madison. Located at 2151 Gallatin Pike, across the street from Rivergate Mall, the nearly 10,000-square-foot lodge opened its doors Monday, Nov. 7 and is the perfect spot […] The post Twin Peaks Opens New Location in Madison appeared first on Sumner County Source.
luxury-houses.net
This $10M Fabulous House in Nashville, TN Exudes all the Quintessential Southern Graces, Charms, Manners, Pleasantries
The House in Nashville is a luxurious home with warm & inviting entrance, sunny, light filled rooms, now available for sale. This home located at 4335 Chickering Ln, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 9,318 square feet of living spaces. Call Steve G Fridrich – Fridrich & Clark Realty – (Phone: 615-321-4420) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Nashville.
WBKO
Allen County-Scottsville Crime Task Force investigating missing person cold case
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Allen County-Scottsville Crime Task Force is actively investigating a cold case from 2000. Peggy Sue Ashley was last seen in Scottsville, Kentucky in the early morning hours of July 29, 2000. If you have any information regarding the disappearance of Ashley please contact the...
Comments / 0