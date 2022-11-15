If anybody knows what a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback looks and plays like, it is Josh Heupel. The Tennessee head coach was nearly one himself, finishing as the runner-up while leading Oklahoma to the national championship in 2000, and coached a couple more during his days as an assistant coach at his alma mater. So when he says Vols star Hendon Hooker is currently playing better than any quarterback he’s ever coached, as he did on Monday – it’s a big deal.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO