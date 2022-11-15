ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

How to Watch: Ohio State at Maryland

There are two games left for No. 2 Ohio State in the 2022 college football season. If the Buckeyes take care of business over the next two weeks, they will be back in the Big Ten Championship and on the cusp of returning to the College Football Playoff. But the...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Wednesday night videos: Marvin Harrison Jr., Dallan Hayden, Taron Vincent, Cam Brown, Ty Hamilton, Josh Fryar

It was another robust evening of player interviews following Ohio State's practice Wednesday evening. The media spoke with sophomore wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., true freshman running back Dallan Hayden, fifth-year senior defensive tackle Taron Vincent, fifth-year senior cornerback Cameron Brown, junior defensive tackle Ty Hamilton, fourth-year junior linebacker Steele Chambers, fifth-year senior WR Xavier Johnson and third-year sophomore offensive lineman Josh Fryar.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

There's 1 Main Reason Why Ohio State Is Ranked Above Michigan

Ohio State remained ahead of Michigan in the third set of College Football Playoff rankings. Both Big Ten programs are 10-0, but the Buckeyes have ranked above the Wolverines each week. One key difference in their schedules has primarily caused a disparity between the two foes. According to Bill Rabinowitz...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Ohio State LB/DB target Garrett Stover in action against Massillon

Ohio State 2024 linebacker/safety target Garrett Stover from Sunbury (Ohio) Big Walnut and his teammates took on Massillon (Ohio) Washington at Mansfield High School on Friday night in the third round of the Ohio State playoffs. No. 1 seed Massillon Washington defeated Big Walnut 42-21 to advance. The 6-foot-2 and...
COLUMBUS, OH
cleveland.com

What happened the last 5 times OSU was trying to avenge a Michigan loss?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football finds itself in a spot it hasn’t been used to in quite a few years. The Buckeyes had an eight-game winning streak vs. the Wolverines snapped last season in Ann Arbor, 42-27. That loss took the Buckeyes out of the running for a Big Ten championship and a potential spot in the College Football Playoff.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Danny Kanell Has Bold Comment About Ohio State, TCU

On Tuesday night, the latest edition of the College Football Playoff rankings were revealed. However, before the start of the reveal show, college football analyst Danny Kanell had an interesting question. He seems to think TCU should be ranked above both Michigan and Ohio State. Kanell pointed to the Horned...
FORT WORTH, TX
saturdaytradition.com

4-star CB Daniel Harris decommits from Georgia, names B1G 3 teams in heavy pursuit

Talented 4-star Class fo 2023 cornerback Daniel Harris announced Monday that he has decommitted from Georgia and will be opening up his recruitment. According to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, Harris said Penn State, Michigan and Ohio State are all in heavy pursuit for his talents. Georgia originally beat out Harris’ 4-team list that included all 3 listed B1G teams.
ATHENS, GA
columbusmessenger.com

Three Alder athletes sign to compete at college level

Three Jonathan Alder High School athletes recently signed letters of intent to compete at the college level. Eli Stoll will swim for The Ohio State University in Columbus starting this fall. OSU is a member of NCAA Div. I and competes in the Big 10 Conference. “I think my determination...
PLAIN CITY, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Defensive Coordinator Names Best Wideout He's Seen

Marvin Harrison was one of the greatest receivers to ever do it during his days in Indianapolis. And according to Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, Junior isn't too far behind. Speaking at Tuesday's press conference, Knowles called Marvin Harrison Jr. “the best I’ve ever been around." Which is high...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Injuries at running back have forced Buckeyes to step up, Ohio State to develop depth

It started with three and then it seemed there were zero. That has been Ohio State’s running back situation in 2022. The Buckeyes began fall camp talking about a three-headed monster with TreVeyon Henderson, Miyan Williams and Evan Pryor all expected to get touches and contribute to the team’s rushing attack. As good as that sounded, and it likely could have worked, that plan didn’t last long.
COLUMBUS, OH
progressivegrocer.com

BJ's Returns to Central Ohio After 20-Year Hiatus: EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS

BJ’s Wholesale Club has been steadily growing over the past year, and opened the doors to its latest location on Nov. 4. The club store, located in the Central Ohio suburb of New Albany, marks the retailer’s return to the region after a 20-year absence, and features all of the amenities BJ’s members have come to know and love (scroll down for more store images).
NEW ALBANY, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Restaurants For Large Groups In Columbus

Putting together a lovely night out for a large group can be a little tricky. Luckily, finding the perfect restaurant that offers the exact ambiance and menu is far from impossible in Columbus. In fact, I’d argue that this is the perfect city for such a request. Whether you’re...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy