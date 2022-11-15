Read full article on original website
Football: Stroud not listening to ‘outside noise,’ to lead Buckeyes into rivalry meeting with MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: A look back at Ohio State’s uniform selection in ‘The Game’The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘It can be a weapon for us moving forward’: Stroud’s run game creates possibilitiesThe LanternColumbus, OH
A dominant decade: ‘The Game’s’ horseshoe historyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Opinion: Casey’s Callouts: Stroud’s Heisman fate will be decided against MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
247Sports
How to Watch: Ohio State at Maryland
There are two games left for No. 2 Ohio State in the 2022 college football season. If the Buckeyes take care of business over the next two weeks, they will be back in the Big Ten Championship and on the cusp of returning to the College Football Playoff. But the...
247Sports
Wednesday night videos: Marvin Harrison Jr., Dallan Hayden, Taron Vincent, Cam Brown, Ty Hamilton, Josh Fryar
It was another robust evening of player interviews following Ohio State's practice Wednesday evening. The media spoke with sophomore wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., true freshman running back Dallan Hayden, fifth-year senior defensive tackle Taron Vincent, fifth-year senior cornerback Cameron Brown, junior defensive tackle Ty Hamilton, fourth-year junior linebacker Steele Chambers, fifth-year senior WR Xavier Johnson and third-year sophomore offensive lineman Josh Fryar.
There's 1 Main Reason Why Ohio State Is Ranked Above Michigan
Ohio State remained ahead of Michigan in the third set of College Football Playoff rankings. Both Big Ten programs are 10-0, but the Buckeyes have ranked above the Wolverines each week. One key difference in their schedules has primarily caused a disparity between the two foes. According to Bill Rabinowitz...
247Sports
Ohio State LB/DB target Garrett Stover in action against Massillon
Ohio State 2024 linebacker/safety target Garrett Stover from Sunbury (Ohio) Big Walnut and his teammates took on Massillon (Ohio) Washington at Mansfield High School on Friday night in the third round of the Ohio State playoffs. No. 1 seed Massillon Washington defeated Big Walnut 42-21 to advance. The 6-foot-2 and...
cleveland.com
What happened the last 5 times OSU was trying to avenge a Michigan loss?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football finds itself in a spot it hasn’t been used to in quite a few years. The Buckeyes had an eight-game winning streak vs. the Wolverines snapped last season in Ann Arbor, 42-27. That loss took the Buckeyes out of the running for a Big Ten championship and a potential spot in the College Football Playoff.
247Sports
Day Full Video: Ohio State coach says today's injury update ‘was promising’
We have video of Ohio State head coach Ryan Day’s comments from his weekly press conference on Tuesday as the Buckeyes prepare for the season’s last road game at Maryland on Saturday (3:30 p.m., ABC). The first 25 minutes of Day’s comments are in the video above. The...
Danny Kanell Has Bold Comment About Ohio State, TCU
On Tuesday night, the latest edition of the College Football Playoff rankings were revealed. However, before the start of the reveal show, college football analyst Danny Kanell had an interesting question. He seems to think TCU should be ranked above both Michigan and Ohio State. Kanell pointed to the Horned...
saturdaytradition.com
4-star CB Daniel Harris decommits from Georgia, names B1G 3 teams in heavy pursuit
Talented 4-star Class fo 2023 cornerback Daniel Harris announced Monday that he has decommitted from Georgia and will be opening up his recruitment. According to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, Harris said Penn State, Michigan and Ohio State are all in heavy pursuit for his talents. Georgia originally beat out Harris’ 4-team list that included all 3 listed B1G teams.
Ohio State University enrollment reaches number not seen in years
Ohio State University's total student enrollment is the lowest it has been since 2016, according to the university's enrollment reports from the past decade.
columbusmessenger.com
Three Alder athletes sign to compete at college level
Three Jonathan Alder High School athletes recently signed letters of intent to compete at the college level. Eli Stoll will swim for The Ohio State University in Columbus starting this fall. OSU is a member of NCAA Div. I and competes in the Big 10 Conference. “I think my determination...
Ohio State Defensive Coordinator Names Best Wideout He's Seen
Marvin Harrison was one of the greatest receivers to ever do it during his days in Indianapolis. And according to Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, Junior isn't too far behind. Speaking at Tuesday's press conference, Knowles called Marvin Harrison Jr. “the best I’ve ever been around." Which is high...
Former Ohio State Basketball Captain Jamaal Brown Passes Away At Age 52
Brown led the Buckeyes to back-to-back Big Ten titles and an appearance in the Elite Eight.
WUSA
The first Wendy's opens in Columbus, Ohio | Today in History
One of the world's biggest fast food chains celebrates a birthday. And hear about the innovation they created that we should all be thanking them for.
247Sports
Injuries at running back have forced Buckeyes to step up, Ohio State to develop depth
It started with three and then it seemed there were zero. That has been Ohio State’s running back situation in 2022. The Buckeyes began fall camp talking about a three-headed monster with TreVeyon Henderson, Miyan Williams and Evan Pryor all expected to get touches and contribute to the team’s rushing attack. As good as that sounded, and it likely could have worked, that plan didn’t last long.
247Sports
Heisman Trophy odds updated: C.J. Stroud grows lead over Hendon Hooker; Blake Corum, Drake Maye take leap
C.J. Stroud took back the lead over Hendon Hooker in last week's Heisman Trophy updated odds, and the Ohio State quarterback sees his lead grow over the Tennessee star this week. Michigan running back Blake Corum and UNC quarterback Drake Maye also saw their stock rise in the latest odds update from Caesar's Sportsbook.
247Sports
Ohio State's Ryan Day would be 'shocked' if Buckeyes don't get running backs back this weekend
Ohio State’s running back room has gone from a place of strength in the preseason and into the season to facing some questions as the Buckeyes hit the stretch run. Throughout much of the year, the Buckeye running backs have battled injuries and that reached a climax on Saturday.
progressivegrocer.com
BJ's Returns to Central Ohio After 20-Year Hiatus: EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS
BJ’s Wholesale Club has been steadily growing over the past year, and opened the doors to its latest location on Nov. 4. The club store, located in the Central Ohio suburb of New Albany, marks the retailer’s return to the region after a 20-year absence, and features all of the amenities BJ’s members have come to know and love (scroll down for more store images).
Shopper claims deceptive pricing at auto store amidst Ohio lawsuits against other retailers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Shoppers in central Ohio are checking their receipts, following reports that Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost sued Dollar General and Family Dollar for what he calls “deceptive” pricing practices. Wendy Jester said she was shopping at a Columbus AutoZone Saturday with her boyfriend when she noticed they were charged more for […]
You could be pulled over for phone violations if this Ohio bill passes
A bill that would make texting or scrolling while driving a primary offense in Ohio inched closer to becoming a law on Tuesday.
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Restaurants For Large Groups In Columbus
Putting together a lovely night out for a large group can be a little tricky. Luckily, finding the perfect restaurant that offers the exact ambiance and menu is far from impossible in Columbus. In fact, I’d argue that this is the perfect city for such a request. Whether you’re...
