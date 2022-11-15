ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

CBS Philly

Eagles fans believe NFL is rigged after losing to Commanders

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It was a good run, but, like all good things, the Eagles' undefeated streak came to an end Monday night at home. The Birds lost to the Washington Commanders."I saw that were about to lose to the Washington Commanders. That is embarrassing, embarrassing," Roberts Mos, a fan, said.The Washington Commanders beat the Eagles 32-21 handing them their first loss after 8 straight wins.The Birds trailed at halftime for the first time this season."I don't ever like to say we lost - they played and they played well, but we know that we made mistakes, we made uncharacteristic...
FOX Sports

NFL Week 10 top plays: Eagles lead Commanders on MNF

Week 10 of the NFL season comes to a close Monday with the Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in action at home, aiming to remain undefeated against their longstanding rival — the Washington Commanders — in a crucial NFC East tilt. Star defensive end Chase Young remains...
