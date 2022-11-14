The Spanish superstar Rosalia defies all conventions. Her latest album, "Motomami," combines lots of genres, and it was just nominated for best Latin rock or alternative album and for best music film at the Grammys. She's also in the running for more awards at tomorrow night's Latin Grammys with nine nominations. NPR Alt.Latino co-host Anamaria Sayre recently interviewed Rosalia, and she said there's just no labeling her any one thing.

2 DAYS AGO