NPR

Alex G brings indescribable feelings to life on 'God Save the Animals'

Have you ever had an "indescribable feeling?" An emotion or a sensation that washes over you but that you can't quite put into words? Those feelings are what Alex G tries to capture with his music. For most of his career, he's made that music pretty much all alone, on...
NPR

Spanish singer-songwriter Rosalia will be a strong contender at the Latin Grammys

The Spanish superstar Rosalia defies all conventions. Her latest album, "Motomami," combines lots of genres, and it was just nominated for best Latin rock or alternative album and for best music film at the Grammys. She's also in the running for more awards at tomorrow night's Latin Grammys with nine nominations. NPR Alt.Latino co-host Anamaria Sayre recently interviewed Rosalia, and she said there's just no labeling her any one thing.

