ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Monday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Brilliant 70, Phillips-Bear Creek 40

Chilton County 62, Billingsley 31

Choctaw County 51, R.C. Hatch 36

Cold Springs 60, Cordova 25

Daleville 63, Emmanuel Christian 16

Escambia County 40, B.C. Rain 26

Fayetteville 55, Alabama School for the Deaf 27

Headland 56, Dale County 33

Lauderdale County 74, Central-Florence 25

Lee-Huntsville 41, Columbia 35

Luverne 56, Paxton, Fla. 32

New Site, Miss. 70, Belgreen 44

Northside Methodist 47, Kinston 27

Parker 59, Spain Park 15

Red Level 65, Monroe County 52

Samson 65, Slocomb 8

Satsuma 71, Elberta 9

Skyline 58, Ider 41

St. Paul’s 47, Orange Beach 44

Sylvania 73, DAR 54

Theodore 41, Spanish Fort 33

Vestavia Hills 76, Pelham 44

Vina 49, Cherokee 19

Westminster School at Oak Mountain 46, Thorsby 21

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Alabama Sch. of Math & Science vs. Mobile Christian, ccd.

DAR vs. Etowah, ccd.

Jacksonville vs. Piedmont, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Saturday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Benjamin Russell 78, Huntsville 59 Charles Henderson 72, Marbury 42 Cottage Hill 70, St. Paul’s 53
The Florida Times-Union

BK back-to-back: Bishop Kenny boys repeat at Class 2A high school swimming championship

Maybe there's room for more than one state swimming dynasty in Jacksonville. Bishop Kenny repeated as state Class 2A boys champion at Saturday night's Florida High School Athletic Association meet at Sailfish Splash Aquatic Athletic Center in Stuart, highlighting an all-around excellent night in the pool for Northeast Florida swimmers. Stanton also brought home...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
575K+
Post
609M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy