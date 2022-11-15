Monday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Brilliant 70, Phillips-Bear Creek 40
Chilton County 62, Billingsley 31
Choctaw County 51, R.C. Hatch 36
Cold Springs 60, Cordova 25
Daleville 63, Emmanuel Christian 16
Escambia County 40, B.C. Rain 26
Fayetteville 55, Alabama School for the Deaf 27
Headland 56, Dale County 33
Lauderdale County 74, Central-Florence 25
Lee-Huntsville 41, Columbia 35
Luverne 56, Paxton, Fla. 32
New Site, Miss. 70, Belgreen 44
Northside Methodist 47, Kinston 27
Parker 59, Spain Park 15
Red Level 65, Monroe County 52
Samson 65, Slocomb 8
Satsuma 71, Elberta 9
Skyline 58, Ider 41
St. Paul’s 47, Orange Beach 44
Sylvania 73, DAR 54
Theodore 41, Spanish Fort 33
Vestavia Hills 76, Pelham 44
Vina 49, Cherokee 19
Westminster School at Oak Mountain 46, Thorsby 21
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Alabama Sch. of Math & Science vs. Mobile Christian, ccd.
DAR vs. Etowah, ccd.
Jacksonville vs. Piedmont, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
