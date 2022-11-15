Holiday travel costs differ from last year

Travel costs are higher this Thanksgiving

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-People traveling by plane, train or automobile will notice difference prices this year.

The Associated Press said the cost of flying is up due to fewer flights.

Even though passenger numbers are nearing those before the COVID pandemic, there are not as many flights to choose from.

Many passengers have already voiced their concerns about small seats squeezing people into planes.

Trains have some vacation packages and deals for people booking in advance.

Amtrak also has a flash sale to encourage people to make their travel plans before Black Friday, the popular shopping day after Thanksgiving.

Rates for rental cars are not as expensive as least year but may depend on the popularity of the city travelers are going to visit.

Filling up your car tank won't hurt as much this month compared to last but still costs more than last year.

Triple-A said the price dropped 3 cents this month to $3.77 a gallon.

At least a dozen states have stations selling gas below three dollars a gallon.

But overall gas prices are still up 36 cents over last year.

AAA has new information coming out tomorrow.

