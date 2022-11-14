ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Everything We Know About Season 4 of The CW’s ‘Nancy Drew’

The mystery continues! Fans of The CW's Nancy Drew were in for a surprise when season 3 turned the lead character's future with Ace into a star-crossed twist. In the finale, which aired in January, Nancy Drew (Kennedy McMann) thought she was finally together with Ace (Alex Saxon) when a deadly car crash made her […]
WHAS 11

Luke Hemsworth Reacts to 'Westworld' Being Unexpectedly Canceled (Exclusive)

Luke Hemsworth was shocked to learn that Westworld would not be getting a fifth season. ET's Rachel Smith spoke to the actor at the premiere of his brother, Chris Hemsworth's, show Limitless, and he reacted to HBO's surprise cancelation. "You hope these things go forever, but everyone's got their own...
WHAS 11

Tim Allen Addresses 'Toy Story' Rumors After He's Spotted Out With Tom Hanks

Tim Allen says there is no cause for alarm after fans spotted him and Tom Hanks out together. During his appearance on Wednesday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Allen confirms that his friendship with Hanks goes beyond Toy Story. "Tom and I really became very close friends from Toy...
WHAS 11

The 'Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles' Season 14 Trailer Is Here! (Exclusive)

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles is back -- and ET has your exclusive first look at season 14!. The show is more intimate than ever before this time around, with a pared-down cast -- Josh Altman, Josh Flagg and Tracy Tutor return, while Fredrik Eklund, James Harris and David Parnes have all exited the series. The still-standing trio's taking on bigger deals and bigger drama than ever before; plus, Josh Altman's wife, Heather Altman, is in the mix, as co-CEO of the Altman Brothers. For the first time in MDLLA history, all the agents work under the same agency umbrella, Douglas Elliman, creating unprecedented collaboration... and competition.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WHAS 11

Freddie Prinze Jr. Recalls Falling in Love With Sarah Michelle Gellar After 3 Years of Friendship (Exclusive)

Freddie Prinze Jr. has officially ended his decades-long hiatus from romantic comedies. The 46-year-old actor stars opposite Aimee Garcia in Netflix's new holiday movie, Christmas With You. The seasonal flick follows Angelina (Garcia), a pop star who's grappling with career burnout and escapes to a small town where she finds not only inspiration but a shot of love.
WHAS 11

Angela Bassett Reveals She 'Objected' to One 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Scene

When you're lucky enough to have Angela Bassett in your cast, you use her to the fullest extent. Black Panther director Ryan Coogler took this to heart in the long-awaited sequel to the 2018 Marvel film, ensuring that the 64-year-old actress was in the spotlight for much of the film's first half. But Bassett had some reservations about Coogler's plans for Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and she wasn't afraid to let him know.
WHAS 11

Andrew Garfield Gets Candid About the Pressure to Have Kids Before 40

Andrew Garfield turns 40 in less than a year, and he doesn't feel the pressure to have children before reaching that milestone age because he's released himself "from the societal obligation of procreating by the time I'm 40." The Golden Globe winner opened up about the idea of reaching fatherhood...
WHAS 11

Drake Earns 2 GRAMMY Nods Despite Refusing to Submit Solo Music

Drake earned two GRAMMY nominations on Tuesday morning, despite his outspoken refusal to submit his solo music for the 2023 awards season. Without his individual music at play, the singer is nominated for his featured work on two songs, both up for Best Rap Song -- "Churchill Downs" by Jack Harlow and "WAIT FOR U" by Future.
WHAS 11

Offset Breaks Silence on Takeoff's Death: 'Give Me Strength'

Two weeks after the tragic shooting that took the life of his cousin and fellow Migos rapper, Offset is breaking his silence over Takeoff's death and calling it a "nightmare." Offset took to Instagram on Tuesday and said, "The pain you have left me with is so unbearable. My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can't find the words."
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy