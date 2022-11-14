Read full article on original website
Related
Everything We Know About Season 4 of The CW’s ‘Nancy Drew’
The mystery continues! Fans of The CW's Nancy Drew were in for a surprise when season 3 turned the lead character's future with Ace into a star-crossed twist. In the finale, which aired in January, Nancy Drew (Kennedy McMann) thought she was finally together with Ace (Alex Saxon) when a deadly car crash made her […]
WHAS 11
Luke Hemsworth Reacts to 'Westworld' Being Unexpectedly Canceled (Exclusive)
Luke Hemsworth was shocked to learn that Westworld would not be getting a fifth season. ET's Rachel Smith spoke to the actor at the premiere of his brother, Chris Hemsworth's, show Limitless, and he reacted to HBO's surprise cancelation. "You hope these things go forever, but everyone's got their own...
WHAS 11
Tim Allen Addresses 'Toy Story' Rumors After He's Spotted Out With Tom Hanks
Tim Allen says there is no cause for alarm after fans spotted him and Tom Hanks out together. During his appearance on Wednesday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Allen confirms that his friendship with Hanks goes beyond Toy Story. "Tom and I really became very close friends from Toy...
WHAS 11
'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Trailer: Channing Tatum Gives Salma Hayek a Sexy Strip Dance
Valentine's Day is about to get a little steamy! The first trailer for Magic Mike's Last Dance has dropped and the third installment of the popular franchise doesn't disappoint. Star Channing Tatum reprises his role as "Magic" Mike Lane, who meets and subsequently shows off his special skillset to a...
WHAS 11
The 'Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles' Season 14 Trailer Is Here! (Exclusive)
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles is back -- and ET has your exclusive first look at season 14!. The show is more intimate than ever before this time around, with a pared-down cast -- Josh Altman, Josh Flagg and Tracy Tutor return, while Fredrik Eklund, James Harris and David Parnes have all exited the series. The still-standing trio's taking on bigger deals and bigger drama than ever before; plus, Josh Altman's wife, Heather Altman, is in the mix, as co-CEO of the Altman Brothers. For the first time in MDLLA history, all the agents work under the same agency umbrella, Douglas Elliman, creating unprecedented collaboration... and competition.
WHAS 11
Freddie Prinze Jr. Recalls Falling in Love With Sarah Michelle Gellar After 3 Years of Friendship (Exclusive)
Freddie Prinze Jr. has officially ended his decades-long hiatus from romantic comedies. The 46-year-old actor stars opposite Aimee Garcia in Netflix's new holiday movie, Christmas With You. The seasonal flick follows Angelina (Garcia), a pop star who's grappling with career burnout and escapes to a small town where she finds not only inspiration but a shot of love.
WHAS 11
Angela Bassett Reveals She 'Objected' to One 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Scene
When you're lucky enough to have Angela Bassett in your cast, you use her to the fullest extent. Black Panther director Ryan Coogler took this to heart in the long-awaited sequel to the 2018 Marvel film, ensuring that the 64-year-old actress was in the spotlight for much of the film's first half. But Bassett had some reservations about Coogler's plans for Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and she wasn't afraid to let him know.
WHAS 11
Andrew Garfield Gets Candid About the Pressure to Have Kids Before 40
Andrew Garfield turns 40 in less than a year, and he doesn't feel the pressure to have children before reaching that milestone age because he's released himself "from the societal obligation of procreating by the time I'm 40." The Golden Globe winner opened up about the idea of reaching fatherhood...
WHAS 11
Zoë Kravitz Talks Falling for Channing Tatum, and What She Learned From Her Divorce
Zoë Kravitz is all in when it comes to her relationship with Channing Tatum. The Batman star appears on the cover of the latest issue of GQ and gets candid about her relationship with the actor. Kravitz, 30, and Tatum, 42, met on the set of her upcoming directorial...
WHAS 11
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Celebrates Major Milestone After Moving Away From Kody: 'New Beginnings'
Christine Brown is making her new chapter official! The 50-year-old Sister Wives star relocated to Salt Lake City, Utah, last year amid her divorce from ex Kody Brown, and now she has finally started filming the TLC reality series from her new home. "I’m finally filming in my house in...
WHAS 11
'Accident, Suicide or Murder' Trailer Revisits the Deaths of Lana Clarkson, Dee Dee Jackson (Exclusive)
Accident, Suicide or Murder is back with season 4. Ahead of its return to the Oxygen True Crime network over Thanksgiving weekend, ET has an exclusive first look at the trailer as the series continues to reveal the unexpected reality behind many mysterious deaths, including a closer look at cases involving the Jackson Family and Phil Spector.
WHAS 11
2023 GRAMMY Nominations Snubs and Surprises: Megan Thee Stallion, Bad Bunny, Viola Davis and More
The 2023 GRAMMY nominations were announced on Tuesday morning, and while there was plenty of recognition for some of the year's biggest artists -- like Beyoncé, Adele, Kendrick Lamar and more -- we have to discuss some of the more surprising inclusions (Taylor Swift is country again!) and shocking exclusions (no love for Megan Thee Stallion?!).
WHAS 11
GRAMMYS 2023: Harry Styles Lands First-Ever Noms for Album, Record and Song of the Year
With his third solo album, Harry's House, Harry Styles has finally broken through for the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards with several major nominations. The 28-year-old singer-songwriter scored a total of six nods, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year. Harry's House will compete...
WHAS 11
Kylie Jenner Shuffles Onto Red Carpet in Fitted Gown While Wearing Diamond-Covered Crown: 'It's Worth It!'
Kylie Jenner looked like royalty on Tuesday evening. The 25-year-old reality star was a vision as she hit the red carpet at the opening of the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum. Kylie wore a black gown from the fashion house’s fall 1995 collection -- which came out...
WHAS 11
Ralph Fiennes Says He Was a 'Decoy' for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's First Romance
Ralph Fiennes had an unintentional role in Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's romance. The 59-year-old British actor played Lopez's love interest in the 2002 film Maid in Manhattan. The filming for the romantic comedy took place in 2002 as Lopez was in the process of divorcing dancer Cris Judd. At...
WHAS 11
Drake Earns 2 GRAMMY Nods Despite Refusing to Submit Solo Music
Drake earned two GRAMMY nominations on Tuesday morning, despite his outspoken refusal to submit his solo music for the 2023 awards season. Without his individual music at play, the singer is nominated for his featured work on two songs, both up for Best Rap Song -- "Churchill Downs" by Jack Harlow and "WAIT FOR U" by Future.
WHAS 11
Offset Breaks Silence on Takeoff's Death: 'Give Me Strength'
Two weeks after the tragic shooting that took the life of his cousin and fellow Migos rapper, Offset is breaking his silence over Takeoff's death and calling it a "nightmare." Offset took to Instagram on Tuesday and said, "The pain you have left me with is so unbearable. My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can't find the words."
WHAS 11
Patrick Dempsey Reveals the Life-Changing News He Received During ‘Enchanted’ Filming (Exclusive)
For Patrick Dempsey, his work on Enchanted holds a special place in his heart. The actor is opening up about his experiences on the set of the Disney classic while reflecting on the long-awaited sequel. Dempsey walked the carpet at the premiere of Disenchanted at the El Capitan Theatre in...
WHAS 11
Joe Jonas Admits He Watched 'House of the Dragon,' Says Wife Sophie Turner Helps With His Acting (Exclusive)
Joe Jonas is gearing up to make his big-screen debut! ET's Denny Directo spoke to Jonas at the premiere of his new wartime film, Devotion, where he shared how his wife, Sophie Turner, has inspired his acting career. "She tells me to do it again, and do it again and...
WHAS 11
Lindsay Hubbard Tears Up Over Her Love for Carl Radke During 'Winter House' Return (Exclusive)
High altitude, high emotions. So is the case in ET's exclusive first look at this week's all-new episode of Winter House, which sees the arrival of Summer House couple Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke for a visit in Vermont. It's the first time the pair's been on TV since becoming an item.
Comments / 0