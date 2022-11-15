Read full article on original website
'Who’s the Boss?’ stars Alyssa Milano, Danny Pintauro, Tony Danza reunite
Alyssa Milano posted a photo on Instagram on Nov. 3 featuring her with “Who’s the Boss?” co-stars Tony Danza and Danny Pintauro. “Getting closer. If you know what I mean,” she captioned the photos, possibly alluding to the upcoming sequel series. “Also, if you’re in LA and you like to smile — go see Tony at The Catalina Jazz Club. So good.”
Sobriety Surprises: Lena Dunham, Jason Biggs and Other Stars Who Revealed They Got Sober
Hollywood is no stranger to sober celebs, with many using their experiences to help other alcoholics and addicts find the courage they need to start their sobriety journey. Meanwhile, other stars say they’re simply grateful and want to live their lives in the open. From time to time, however, a celebrity will surprise the world […]
Pete Davidson Might Be Dating Emily Ratajkowski
Pete Davidson continues to prove that when you're funny, the world is your oyster. The 28-year-old comedian continues his winning streak of dating Hollywood's most gorgeous women with rumors that he's dating Emily Ratajkowski. The potential new romance puts to bed rumors that Davidson could get back together with ex...
Jonathan Bennett Wants to Reunite With Lindsay Lohan for a Christmas Movie
It may not be Oct. 3, but Jonathan Bennett thinks it would be so fetch to have a Mean Girls reunion with Lindsay Lohan. The actor recently said it would be his “dream” to star alongside Lohan once again. “My dream and my goal is to get to do a Christmas movie with [Lindsay] Lohan and reconnect for the holidays,” Bennett told People about reuniting with his co-star. “I think it would be so much fun!” He even teased that he’d be happy to re-create an iconic scene from the film: “I would totally do the ‘Jingle Bell Rock’ in...
Meghan Markle shops in Montecito after making controversial claims she felt 'objectified' on 'Deal or No Deal'
Meghan Markle stepped out in the affluent Montecito area Friday afternoon following recent controversial remarks made on her podcast in which she claimed to feeling "objectified" while working as a briefcase girl on the popular "Deal or No Deal" game show more than 15 years ago. The Duchess of Sussex...
Mariska Hargitay Jokes 'Zaddy' Costar Christopher Meloni Is So Ripped 'It Hurts to Actually Hug Him'
The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star also spoke about her "love at first sight" connection with husband Peter Hermann, who she called a "good dad" and said she "could be my best self with" Mariska Hargitay is giving her seal of approval to costar Christopher Meloni being called a "zaddy". The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star, 58, told Access Hollywood that Meloni is "fearless" after he went viral for showcasing his chiseled physique in a nude Peloton ad, as well as his impressive backside in photos posted by...
Matthew Perry Issued An Apology After Facing Intense Backlash For Appearing To Question Why Keanu Reeves Is Still Alive
Matthew Perry has issued an apology after causing intense backlash online over his comments about Keanu Reeves. Earlier this week, several excerpts from Perry’s forthcoming memoir — Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing — were released online. Outlets like Variety and the New York Post published sections where the Friends star appears to take aim at fellow actor Keanu Reeves.
Olivia Wilde Believed Harry Styles Was Sleeping With Florence Pugh, Ex-Nanny Claims
The ex-nanny of Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis isn’t done airing the couple’s dirty laundry. According to the ex-nanny, Wilde complained to her then-partner that Florence Pugh was sleeping with Harry Styles before starting her own relationship with the pop star, RadarOnline.com has learned. The ex-staffer claimed that...
Yeehaw! Kendall Jenner Embraced Her Inner Cowgirl in a "Toy Story" Halloween Costume
Yippy ki-yay — Kendall Jenner has given us another slay! And you can bet your (cowgirl) boots that we're saving her Jessie from Disney's Toy Story Halloween costume as inspo for next year's not-so-scary fright night 'fit. ICYMI, Kenny's been killing the game every October with iconic get-ups that...
John Stamos Tells Dax Shepard He Declined a Date With Kristen Bell Because He's "Too Old"
John Stamos may be to thank for one of the most treasured celebrity couples. The actor and "Full House" star recently appeared on a Nov. 14 episode of Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast, during which he revealed that he was once nearly set up with Kristen Bell, who is now of course married to Shepard. Upon meeting Bell, however, Stamos felt their nearly 17-year age difference was too great. "I just was so lofty and thought, 'I'm old,'" he said.
Hilarie Burton Calls Candace Cameron Bure a 'Bigot' for Championing GAC Family's 'Traditional' Programming
Candace Cameron Bure‘s reasons for joining the GAC Family lineup are not sitting well with Hilarie Burton. The former One Tree Hill actress called Bure a “bigot” on Twitter Monday night, after stories began to circulate — including one published by TVLine — about Bure’s recent move to GAC Family from Hallmark Channel. “Bigot. I don’t remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy,” Burton wrote. “But sure. Make your money, honey. You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank.” As Bure told the Wall Street Journal in a new profile, she wants to “tell stories that have more meaning and purpose...
Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest Dressed As These Two Pop Stars for Halloween: Exclusive
Halloween is just around the corner, and Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are gearing up for for the ultimate spooky daytime show special. Live with Kelly & Ryan shared exclusively with Billboard on Thursday (Oct. 27) a photo of the duo dressed as Billie Eilish and Harry Styles, with Ripa rocking the “Happier Than Ever” singer’s signature oversized, monochromatic outfit while Seacrest channels the “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” star in a fluffy pink coat. Live’s Multiverse Halloween: The Best in the Universe will air on Halloween (Oct. 31) and feature over 75 costumes and multiple secret celebrity guest cameos, creating fresh...
Candace Cameron Bure Reacts to 'Traditional Marriage' Backlash: 'I Fully Support' All Ethnicities and Identities
Candace Cameron Bure is going on the defensive after starting a social media firestorm with her comments about wanting to keep “traditional marriage” at the core of her Christmas movies. “I would like to address my comments on Great American Family’s programming as reported in The Wall Street Journal. All of you who know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people. It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone,” she said in a lengthy statement Wednesday. “It saddens me that the media is...
Amy Schumer shares list of dressing room demands in ‘SNL’ promo
Actor Amy Schumer is gearing up to host “Saturday Night Live” for the third time and she is not holding back when it comes to her list of dressing room demands in a funny new promo.Nov. 3, 2022.
Jodie Sweetin praises JoJo Siwa, urges LGBTQ support amid Full House costar Candace Cameron Bure controversy
There might be a crack in the foundation of Full House. After former Hallmark Channel staple Candace Cameron Bure made controversial comments about her new holiday network producing content that will favor "traditional marriage" over featuring LGBTQ love stories, her sitcom costar Jodie Sweetin voiced support for the queer community and openly gay entertainer JoJo Siwa, who publicly clashed with Bure in July.
Leonardo DiCaprio Celebrates His 48th Birthday with Star-Studded Bash in Beverly Hills
Leonardo DiCaprio received a ton of love from Hollywood's biggest players for his birthday this year. The Wolf of Wall Street actor celebrated his 48th birthday with a star-studded bash in Beverly Hills, California, on Friday. Among the guests in attendance at the event were his parents — George DiCaprio...
‘Sister Wives’: Mykelti and Tony Padron’s Twin Boys Induced on Thanksgiving
Mykelti and Tony Padron's twin boys will be born soon! The 'Sister Wives' star revealed that she will be getting induced on Thanksgiving 2022. Here are all of the details so far.
John Stamos Reveals to Dax Shepard That His Agent Tried to Set Him Up With Kristen Bell: I Was ‘Too F–king Old’
What could have been. During a conversation with Dax Shepard, John Stamos revealed that his agent once tried to set him up with the podcast host’s wife — Kristen Bell. “I was freshly divorced [from ex-wife Rebecca Romijn], there was some award show or party or after-party or something,” the Full House alum, 59, recalled on the Monday, November 15 episode of 47-year-old Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast. “And my press agent, Lewis K., says, ‘There’s this girl that wants to meet you. You gotta meet her. She’s into theater, she’s fun, you guys will be great together.’ It was Kristen.”
Celebrities (including a co-star!) react to Candace Cameron Bure's controversial 'traditional marriage' comments
Candace Cameron Bure calls herself the Queen of Christmas, but her latest comments aren't bringing joy to everyone. In a November 2022 interview with the Wall Street Journal, the "Full House" alum spoke about her decision to leave the Hallmark Channel for the Great American Family network, indicating the Christian network has no plans to feature same-sex couples. "I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core," Candace told WSJ. The team at GAF, Candace said, are "Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment." The comments didn't sit well with everyone in Tinseltown, including one of her co-stars.
'Panicked' Christopher Meloni Hopes Another Mariska Hargitay 'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Cameo Will Boost 'Poor' Ratings: Source
TV superstar Christopher Meloni needs a hand from his partner in crime! While the popular actor is the lead star in Law & Order: Organized Crime, the spinoff of his old show Law & Order: SVU, the ratings for his new series have reportedly been on a decline — which is why he wants former costar Mariska Hargitay to make another cameo in hopes of a ratings boost."The fans aren’t loving his show and the poor ratings have got him panicking. The stress is getting to him," the insider dished to Radar. "He’s called in Mariska for backup. He wants...
