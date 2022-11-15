Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Rochester man arrested on warrant; appears on assault charges
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was arrested on a warrant and appeared in Olmsted County Court Tuesday on assault and drug charges. James John Mentz, 33, faces charges of 2nd- and 5th-degree assault after an Oct. 5 incident wherein he is accused of knifing a man in the parking lot of the Guest House Inn and Suites in Rochester.
Illinois Man Charged After Arrest With Loaded Gun at Apache Mall
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has brought charges against a Champaign, Illinois man accused of bringing a loaded handgun into the Apache Mall after threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend. Conditional bail was set at $50,000 for 22-year-old Jalen Davis Tuesday. Rochester police officers arrested him...
KIMT
Motorcycle speedster sentenced in Olmsted County
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A motorcyclist arrested after deputies clocked him going 144 miles per hour has pleaded guilty. Noah Alexander Doherty, 23 of Lake City, was arrested on June 14. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Doherty resisted arrest and a deputy suffered minor injuries when his elbow was shut in a squad car door. Court documents state Doherty finally surrendered after a deputy drew his Taser.
Rochester PD Arrests Armed Man at Apache Mall After Threats Call
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester police arrested an armed Illinois man at the Apache Mall Monday evening. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were made aware of a man in the mall who had threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend that he had two common children with around 5:40 p.m. Responding officers identified 22-year-old Jalen Davis as the man described in the emergency call.
KAAL-TV
Grand Meadow woman arraigned on arson, threat charges
(ABC 6 News) – A Grand Meadow woman was arrested and arraigned in Mower County Court on arson charges Wednesday, Nov. 16. Phyllis Lynn Gregerson, 54, faces charges of 1st-degree arson, terroristic threats, and domestic assault after allegedly setting fire to a shed and threatening to burn her family home down.
Police Seize Loaded Ghost Gun from Rochester Teen
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department reported Monday morning that officers seized a loaded handgun from a Rochester teenager last week. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to the Saigon Far East Oriental Market in the 3900 block of 18th Ave. Northwest on the report of a person in a vehicle in the parking lot flashing a handgun around 1:45 p.m. Thursday. Responding officers were able to approach the vehicle without being seen and seized the firearm without incident.
KAAL-TV
Rochester man pleads guilty to illegal firearms possession
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man has pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm as a felon. According to court documents, on May 25, 2022, Marcus Anthony Jackson, 49, was in possession of a Taurus G2C 9MM pistol. Officers with the Rochester Police Department executed a search warrant at Jackson’s home in Rochester.
Man and Woman Found Dead in Rochester Apartment
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating the death of a man and woman whose bodies were found in a Rochester apartment over the weekend. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said the parents of a 22-year-old woman requested a welfare check after not hearing from their daughter since November 3. The woman also had not posted on social media.
Rochester Area Criminal Defendants Increasingly ‘Skipping’ Court
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A top local law enforcement official is expressing frustration over what previously had been a relatively rare occurrence. Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson, during his regular monthly appearance this week during Rochester Today on News-Talk 1340 KROC-AM and 96.9 FM, was asked about the growing number of criminal defendants who fail to report for scheduled court hearings. Anecdotal evidence compiled by KROCNEWS.com, suggests that what had been uncommon has become relatively common in the wake of the COVID pandemic.
KAAL-TV
Police: NW Rochester burglary reported
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man reported more than $700 in tools stolen from his property last week. According to Rochester police, the theft took place between Thursday night, Nov. 10, and Friday morning, Nov. 11 at a residence on the 1400 block of 3rd Avenue NW. The...
Louisiana Man Jailed After Rochester Crash Sends Man to Hospital
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Mankato man was brought to St. Mary’s Hospital after his vehicle was struck from behind on the shoulder of Hwy. 52 in Rochester Tuesday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol Incident report indicates 22-year-old Timothy Bremmer was parked on the southbound Hwy. 52 shoulder at...
KIMT
Man sentenced after Mason City crash and standoff
MASON CITY, Iowa – One man arrested after a long standoff in Mason City is pleading guilty while another is now facing federal charges. Cody Dean Dakin, 27 of Manly, has entered a guilty plea to possession of a controlled substance-3rd or subsequent offense. His sentencing is scheduled for January 3, 2023.
KAAL-TV
Body found in Rochester church shed; carbon monoxide suspected
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police responded Tuesday afternoon to the discovery of a deceased man inside a shed at Bethel Lutheran Church. The call came in at about 3:26 p.m., public information officer Amanda Grayson said. The 59-year-old man had gone out to the maintenance shed a few...
KIMT
Boy, 16, arrested after being spotted with ghost gun in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 16-year-old was taken to a juvenile detention center after he was spotted flashing a gun in a vehicle. Police said it happened Thursday afternoon in a business parking lot at 3918 18th Ave. NW. An officer walked up without being seen and saw the 16-year-old passenger...
KIMT
Minnesota men sentenced for North Iowa truck theft
OSAGE, Iowa – Two Minnesota men have been sentenced for stealing a pickup truck in Mitchell County. Jesse James Devlaeminck, 43 of Rochester, and Nathaniel Mark Thompson, 37 of Mankato, were accused of stealing a 2015 Chevy Silverado from a property in Stacyville on October 28, 2021. The stolen vehicle was later recovered by the Howard County Sheriff’s Office.
951thebull.com
Missing New Hampton Man Facing Drug, Weapons Charges
A New Hampton man missing for almost a month is scheduled to stand trial in January on drugs and weapons charges. The New Hampton Police Department says 30-year-old Jonathan Esparza was last seen leaving his residence in New Hampton to visit a friend’s house in Elma on the evening of October 20th. Friday, an NHPD Facebook update indicated that Esparza’s vehicle had been located, but he is still considered missing.
Hayfield Man Accused of Ramming Squad Car, Fleeing
Hayfield, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Hayfield man is facing three felony charges related to an arrest in Dodge County over the weekend. The criminal complaint filed Monday morning against 31-year-old Chad Cordie accuses him of fleeing Dodge County Sheriff’s Deputies before ramming their squad vehicles in Hayfield around 10:15 p.m. Saturday. The incident began when authorities were dispatched to the report of a violation of a Domestic Assault No Contact Order (DANCO) violation at a Hayfield pub.
KIMT
Prison for Mason City man after chase leaves him hiding under a deck
MASON CITY, Iowa –Getting caught with drugs after a police chase is sending a Mason City man to prison. Harold Victory Stinnett Jr., 32, has been sentenced to up to five years in prison and fined $430. Stinnett pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine-third offense, eluding, and interference with official acts resulting in bodily injury.
KIMT
Guilty plea from Owatonna man arrested with stolen truck and ATV
MANTORVILLE, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered over a slew of stolen items found in Dodge County. Falconer Roman Bellefy, 27 of Owatonna, was arrested in August 2021 and charged with felony theft, removing the serial number from a firearm, fifth-degree drug possession, possession of a firearm as a drug-user, possession of drug paraphernalia, and careless distribution of drugs.
Grand Meadow Woman Charged With Torching Husband’s New Tractor
Grand Meadow, MN (KROC-AM News) - Bail has been set at $50,000 for a Grand Meadow woman accused of arson. 54-year-old Phyllis Gregerson was arraigned today in Mower County Court on a first-degree arson charge and a felony count of terroristic threats. She also faces a misdemeanor domestic assault charge.
