Related
Sam Bankman-Fried realizes that his Twitter war with rival CZ could have been what killed FTX: ‘Not a good strategic move on my part’
Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of the collapsed crypto exchange FTX, has many regrets. But chief among them is the one that may have directly led to his company’s downfall. While lobbying for favorable crypto regulation in Washington, D.C., Bankman-Fried in meetings privately criticized Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of the rival exchange Binance. Word about the whisper campaign got back to Zhao, who ultimately set off a run by FTX’s customers to withdraw their deposits by tweeting that he would sell off his huge holdings in that company’s in-house cryptocurrency, FTT.
Nymag.com
It Was All a Game for Sam Bankman-Fried
The meeting is already Silicon Valley lore. When Sam Bankman-Fried met with the venture capitalists at Sequoia Capital, the legendary firm that funded Apple, Google, and Instagram, he wasn’t there so much to talk about the technology of his crypto exchange, FTX, or about his hedge fund, Alameda Research. What he talked about was bananas — the actual yellow fruit. “I want FTX to be a place where you can do anything you want with your next dollar. You can buy bitcoin. You can send money in whatever currency to any friend anywhere in the world. You can buy a banana. You can do anything you want with your money from inside FTX,” he said, according to Sequoia’s own account of the meeting. It was exactly the kind of big idea that Silicon Valley loved, but that wasn’t what made the VCs go nuts. “It turns out that that fucker was playing League of Legends through the entire meeting,” Ramnik Arora, FTX’s former head of product, told the VC firm in their promotional write-up of the meeting. “We were incredibly impressed,” another funder said. “It was one of those your-hair-is-blown-back type of meetings.”
Sam Bankman-Fried wishes 'we'd bitten off a lot less' after distressed crypto exchange FTX imploded: NYT
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried told the New York Times he had his fingers in too many pies. Seemingly apologetic, he said he was doing too many things and didn't catch signs of troubles at FTX. FTX filed for bankruptcy on Friday after it was caught in a week-long liquidity crisis.
Gizmodo
New York Times Runs Bizarre Softball Article on FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried
FTX filed for bankruptcy on Friday, leaving reasonable people to wonder how a cryptocurrency platform founded in 2019, which reached a valuation of $32 billion in 2021, could plummet to zero in such a short time. There’s a new piece in the New York Times which gained exclusive access to FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, but if you’re looking for answers, you’re not going to find it there. In fact, the interview with SBF, as he’s often called, is presented with such a gauzy lens that you have to start wondering what the hell is going on with crypto reporting at the Times.
Daily Beast
Fallen Crypto Billionaire Admits His Persona Was a Sham in New Interview
If there were lingering doubts about Sam Bankman-Fried’s strategic thinking—assuming one could overlook the bankruptcy filing, the bizarre tweets, and the billions of dollars in missing customer assets—those doubts surely evaporated after midnight on Wednesday, when the fallen billionaire chose to DM with a reporter at Vox to discuss his imperiled crypto exchange FTX, delivering answers with a level of candor that would make many attorneys retch.
AOL Corp
Elon Musk now publicly feuding with a sitting U.S. Senator on Twitter
Elon Musk's reign at Twitter has been tumultuous, to say the least. Verified fake accounts running amok. Advertisers leaving in droves. Nearly half the company so far has been laid off. Yet Musk is tweeting through it, joking about the situation in replies with right-wing influencers and others who support...
Lindsey Graham ridiculed for effusive praise for Trump’s 2024 speech: ‘What are you watching?’
Senator Lindsey Graham was mocked for his effusive praise for Donald Trump's speech after the former president confirmed his 2024 White House bid in an unsurprising address at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday night. The twice-impeached former president, who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, filed his paperwork with...
Star quarterback and FTX investor Tom Brady just changed his Twitter profile photo from the Bitcoin laser eyes meme, signaling the end of an era for crypto
Tom Brady just signaled the end of an era for crypto with a quiet change of his Twitter profile photo. Brady switched his profile photo from the "laser eyes" meme, which symbolized bullishness in Bitcoin. Brady was one of the final holdouts after many celebrities quietly changed their photos amid...
New York Daily News Rips Donald Trump With Scathing Reminder Of His Scandals
The newspaper's front page hit the former president with some blasts from the past after he announced his 2024 run for the White House.
wegotthiscovered.com
Mark Hamill wastes absolutely no time mocking Donald Trump’s latest run for president
Mark Hamill has wasted zero time in reacting to Donald Trump’s latest run for office, immediately clapping back to the twice-impeached former president. The Star Wars icon has spent the better part of the last decade mocking Trump and consistently likening him to one of his most famous characters the Joker. Within minutes of Trump’s announcement to run for the presidency again in 2024, Hamill dubbed it an announcement of a “future failed run” at the Oval Office.
‘We’ll prove them all wrong.’ Michael Saylor, Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek, and El Salvador’s president defend crypto in the wake of FTX’s crash
It’s been called crypto’s Lehman Brothers moment, but the FTX crash has done little to dent the optimism of the industry’s remaining big players. FTX—among the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, which was once valued at $32 billion—filed for bankruptcy last week after reports that founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried had mishandled customer funds. Most of FTX’s assets were liquidated in the space of days. The collapse has eroded trust in the industry, and is a blow to investment firms, celebrity endorsers, and many of the 5 million users who stored their digital assets with FTX.
Elon Musk Keeps Taking Twitter Advice From Right-Wing Trolls
One week after taking Twitter private in a $44 billion deal, Elon Musk tweeted that the social media giant “needs to become by far the most accurate source of information about the world,” describing this as “our mission.” Many were quick to point out that just days earlier, he’d shared a conspiracy theory from a right-wing fake news site about the brutal attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, in the couple’s San Francisco home.
Dumping Trump Is Just the Start of Rupert Murdoch’s Ugly New Era
Rupert Murdoch is not just dumping Donald Trump. He wants back his role as the world’s most feared media mogul. At the age of 91, Murdoch has cast off what he felt were the shackles of a constraining marriage and is in the process of regaining total control of his global media empire, as well as reasserting his political influence in America.This won’t be easy. He has to persuade the stockholders in the two halves of his empire, Fox Corp and News Corp, that they should be merged into one, with him at the top—nearly a decade after they were...
CoinTelegraph
FTX downfall was a turning point for citizen journalism: Coinbase CEO
Coinbase CEO and co-founder Brian Armstrong have applauded the work of citizen journalists and blockchain analysts surrounding the unfolding FTX crisis and its former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. In a Nov. 16 tweet that has been retweeted over 9,000 times at the time of writing, Armstrong suggested that it has been...
msn.com
Maddow Blog | Officials reportedly think they know why Trump took classified docs
More than two months after the FBI executed a court-approved search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, a core question has gone largely unanswered: What exactly was Donald Trump thinking?. Based on everything we’ve learned, it appears the former president improperly took highly sensitive materials, stored them at his glorified country club, ignored appeals to return the documents, and allegedly interfered with efforts to retrieve them. What’s been far less clear is why the Republican did this.
Trevor Noah Mocks Kari Lake’s Claims That ‘Arizonans Know BS’ After Election Loss: ‘Yes, Apparently They Do!’ (Video)
Election denier Kari Lake lost her bid for governor in Arizona this week and, as expected, is now denying the election results. And of course, Trevor Noah is having a good time pointing out the actual irony of the situation. Prior to the midterms, Lake — who was enthusiastically endorsed...
decrypt.co
FTX Lawsuit Takes Aim at Larry David, Tom Brady for Promoting Crypto Exchange
Sam Bankman-Fried is facing a class action lawsuit from FTX investors alleging the firm’s yield-bearing crypto accounts broke Florida laws. A group of investors filed a class action lawsuit against the collapsed crypto exchange FTX, its founder Sam Bankman-Fried, as well as several celebrities, alleging they were part of a “fraudulent scheme” designed “to take advantage of unsophisticated investors from across the country.”
Elon Musk Tries Out a New Conspiracy Theory
Far from learning any lessons from the intense backlash he sparked for promoting a Paul Pelosi conspiracy theory, Elon Musk pushed radical new allegations this week about the fall of crypto exchange FTX, money laundering, and the Democrats. In this week’s episode of political podcast Fever Dreams, hosts Will Sommer...
Gizmodo
Elon's Ultimatum to Staff: Be Part of New ‘Hardcore’ Twitter or Leave
Twitter owner Elon Musk continued to hammer down on the staff he had left on Wednesday in a midnight email that offered them a choice: Be a part of the new ‘hardcore’ Twitter or leave. In the email, reported by the Washington Post, the tech billionaire told employees...
Media holds breath amid chaotic changes to Twitter verification
Elon Musk’s short-lived rollout of a process allowing users to pay for blue verification check marks wreaked havoc on Twitter, especially for journalists, celebrities and other news makers on the site. With Musk indicating the process is likely to return soon, journalists and media companies are being forced to...
