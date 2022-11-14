ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

WATCH: Bucs HC Todd Bowles talks Seahawks, bye week schedule and more

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers now have a winning streak after back-to-back victories over NFC West opponents.

Sunday’s 21-16 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Munich improved Tampa Bay’s record to 5-5 on the season, keeping them in first place in the NFC South as they head into their bye week.

After the big win, Bucs head coach Todd Bowles met with the media Monday to discuss Sunday’s game, how the team plans to spend their week off, and gave some injury updates.

