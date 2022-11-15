ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County Free Press

Doris J McKenzie obituary 1931~2022

Doris J McKenzie, 91, a guest at The Shook Home and formerly of New Franklin, passed away Thursday morning, November 10, 2022 at the nursing home. Born July 6, 1931 in Guilford Township, she was a daughter of the late Ralph K. and Blanche Statler Small. Early in her life...
Franklin County Free Press

Elmer L “Eggie” Cornwell 1949~2022

Elmer L “Eggie” Cornwell, Jr., 73, Fairfield PA passed away at the Gettysburg Hospital on Thursday, October 27, 2022. He was born April 29, 1949 in Baltimore, MD the son of the late Elmer L. Cornwell, Sr. and Hattie Mae Haines. Eggie is survived by his wife, Marie Deavers Cornwell.

