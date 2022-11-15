Read full article on original website
Cheryl L Long obituary 1949~2022
Mrs. Cheryl L Long of Welsh Run, Pennsylvania died Friday, October 21, 2022 at her home on Cool Hollow Road. She was the wife of James H. Long for 51 years. Cheryl was born June 16, 1949 in Spring grove, PA. She was the daughter of the late Lester and Ruth (Miller) Ferrence.
Doris J McKenzie obituary 1931~2022
Doris J McKenzie, 91, a guest at The Shook Home and formerly of New Franklin, passed away Thursday morning, November 10, 2022 at the nursing home. Born July 6, 1931 in Guilford Township, she was a daughter of the late Ralph K. and Blanche Statler Small. Early in her life...
Elmer L “Eggie” Cornwell 1949~2022
Elmer L “Eggie” Cornwell, Jr., 73, Fairfield PA passed away at the Gettysburg Hospital on Thursday, October 27, 2022. He was born April 29, 1949 in Baltimore, MD the son of the late Elmer L. Cornwell, Sr. and Hattie Mae Haines. Eggie is survived by his wife, Marie Deavers Cornwell.
