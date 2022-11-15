Read full article on original website
Duane L. Hanauer
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM Friday, November 18, 2022 at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon for Duane L. Hanauer, 84, of Avon who died Sunday, November 13, 2022 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. The Rev. Greg Miller, OSB will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 PM Thursday and 1 hour prior to services Friday at the church in Avon.
Joann M. Blattner
Private memorial services will be held at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Avon for Joann M. Blattner, 73 of Avon who passed away at her home on November 9, 2022. Rev. Julius Beckermann O.S.B will officiate. Joann was born on July 2, 1949 to William and Rosemary (Solinger) Scepaniak....
Highway 27 Osakis reopens, detour lifts
The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is excited to announce that Highway 27 in the Osakis area, Douglas and Todd counties, is now open to all travelers in time for the holidays. Highway 27 has been closed and detoured since May between Douglas County Road 82/Todd County Road 51 in...
Grey Eagle Township • October 3, 2022
Call to Order: Ron Frericks called the meeting to order at 8:00 pm. The pledge of allegiance was recited. Members Present: Ron Frericks, Ray Bense, Mary Ann Primus, Mike Rohe, and Erv Herdering. Nikki Deyle was also in attendance. Agenda Approval: A preliminary agenda was presented. Ron asked if there...
