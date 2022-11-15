Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM Friday, November 18, 2022 at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon for Duane L. Hanauer, 84, of Avon who died Sunday, November 13, 2022 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. The Rev. Greg Miller, OSB will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 PM Thursday and 1 hour prior to services Friday at the church in Avon.

AVON, MN ・ 15 HOURS AGO