FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
State of Emergency Issued Ahead of Sizeable Expected SnowfallJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Student gets shoes for bullied classmate: "It was upsetting him"Amy ChristieBuffalo, NY
Lunch Bites Aplenty at Lucky’s Texas HotsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
History: the Shocking Invention of the Electric ChairDr. Mozelle MartinBuffalo, NY
ubbulls.com
Bulls Square Off Against Drake in Game One of the Paradise Jam
ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands – The University at Buffalo men's basketball team (1-2, 0-0 MAC) will play the Drake Bulldogs (2-0, 0-0 MVC) on Friday afternoon. The Bulldogs come in at No. 4 in the CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major Top-25 poll receiving 649 points. This will mark the third team the Bulls have faced a team in this poll as both Colgate and James Madison received votes. The game can be watched on ESPN3 with tip-off starting at 1 p.m. EST.
ubbulls.com
Bulls Fall to No. 25 UConn on Tuesday Evening
Box Score HARTFORD, Conn. – The University at Buffalo men's basketball team (1-2, 0-0 MAC) dropped their contest against the nationally ranked UConn Huskies (3-0, 0-0 BIG EAST) on Tuesday evening. Bulls lost by a score of 84-64. After trailing 7-0 early into the contest, the Bulls battled back...
ubbulls.com
Bulls Host Akron to Close Out Regular Season
BUFFALO, N.Y. – University at Buffalo women's volleyball team (17-12, 9-8 MAC) will host the Akron Zips (6-22, 3-14 MAC) this Wednesday at Alumni Arena. The match will be streamed on ESPN+ starting at 6 p.m. Following the match, the Bulls will honor their four seniors. Currently, the Bulls...
sheltonherald.com
No. 25 UConn men's basketball vs. Buffalo: Time, TV and what you need to know
Radio: UConn Sports Network, WAVZ-New Haven (1300 AM), WGCH- Greenwich (1490 AM), WATR-Waterbury (1320 AM), WICH-Norwich (1310 AM, 94.5 FM), WILI-Wilimantic (1400 AM, 95.3 FM), 97.9 FM-ESPN Hartford, SiriusXM-983, SXM App 973. KEEP AN EYE ON. BIG DOINGS: UConn's two-headed center monster of Adama Sanogo and Donovan Clingan has been...
sbncollegehockey.com
Sacred Heart Finishing New Arena
It was an important day for the Sacred Heart men’s and women’s hockey programs yesterday as work crews began putting in ice on the brand new Martire Family Arena, which is set to open up in two months. The new 4000-seat on-campus arena will be a major upgrade...
Yale Eyes Big Builds For Science, Drama
A new lab and classroom building that will be nearly as large as Yale’s football stadium — at least in terms of square footage — is in the works for East Rock’s “Science Hill,” while a new hub for Yale’s performing arts is planned for a university-owned downtown corner.
sheltonherald.com
Beauty & Essex to open Connecticut restaurant at Mohegan Sun
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Beauty & Essex, a New American style restaurant with locations in New York, Los Angeles and Las Vegas, is opening at Mohegan Sun in the fall of 2023, the casino resort announced Thursday. The 11,000-square-foot restaurant by Tao Group...
A Mainstay of the Preppy Wardrobe Was Invented in New Haven
Yesterday was the 83rd anniversary of the patenting of the Sperry Top-Sider Boat Shoe. Hey fellow preppies of Connecticut, did you know that a man from New Haven invented them?. I didn't attend an old private school in Connecticut, I'm a Holy Cross - Waterbury alumni, but my fashion choices...
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Best Pizza Shops in Connecticut
- Whether you're looking for a slice of pizza for lunch or a late-night snack, there are plenty of options across the state. From a casual, family-friendly diner to a swanky pizza parlor, Connecticut offers various options. The key is finding the best pizza for you. Bufalina in Guilford. Located...
NBC Connecticut
Blue State Coffee Permanently Closes in Hartford, New Haven
A coffee shop that had a few locations in Connecticut is closing all of its locations effective immediately. Blue State Coffee, which had locations in both Hartford and New Haven, announced that they permanently closed all of their cafes at 5 p.m. on Thursday. The cafe has been in business...
Historic Snowstorm: 6 Feet of Snow Could Fall in Western New York
It's hard to believe that it was near 80 degrees in Western New York, just a week and a half ago. Those summer-like temperatures soon gave way to more seasonable air this past week and now, we are about to see below normal temperatures by the end of this week.
Bye Bye Blue State; Yo, G
New Haven may still be part of a blue state, but it is no longer a safe space for Blue State Coffee. Blue State, the liberal-politics-on-its-sleeve network of local coffeehouses which gave customers tokens to choose causes to which to donate a portion of profits, plans to serve its last cup of joe at its last New Haven outpost at 5 p.m. Thursday at 534 Orange St. It recently closed its three other New Haven locations.
9 Awesome Things to do Near the Mohegan Sun Resort & Casino
If you are planning a trip to the Mohegan Sun Resort & Casino in Uncasville, CT, you are in for a treat – the world-class shopping, dining, and shows are nothing short of impressive. While you’re here, you might also be interested in checking out some of the fun things to do near the Mohegan Sun, as well.
3 Connecticut schools lose funding over continued use of Native American mascots
(WTNH) – Three Connecticut schools will no longer receive funding from Native American tribes after refusing to remove Native American imagery and/or mascot names from the school. The Connecticut Office of Policy and Management completed its review of public schools and their associated athletic teams regarding their use of Native American tribes, individuals, customs, and […]
NBC Connecticut
Personal Arguments Causing Hartford Homicides to Climb to Record Numbers: Mayor
With six weeks left in the year, Hartford has already hit a grim milestone: 36 homicides so far in 2022. The only time the city had 30 or more homicides was in 2003 and 2015. “She was fun, liked to laugh. Everybody knew her,” Diazsha Heaven said, describing her sister Jayla. “Yeah, she was just full of energy.”
AdWeek
Samaia Hernandez Joins WTIC Hartford as Multi-Skilled Journalist
Samaia Hernandez has joined Hartford Connecticut Fox affiliate WTIC. Hernandez announced her first day at the Fox affiliate on social media saying she was “so excited” to continue working in Hartford and that she missed the viewers. She left WTNH in Hartford in May. “Samaia Hernandez made her...
sheltonherald.com
Here's what Thanksgiving was like in Connecticut throughout history
Thanksgiving celebrations in the Nutmeg State have been a tradition that has survived catastrophes such as supply chain issues, a global pandemic and a world war — and none of those were even in the past 50 years. Regardless of the challenges of a changing world, Connecticut residents have...
wiltonbulletin.com
CT's first snowfall brings less than 2 inches to Hartford, Tolland, Litchfield counties
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Parts of Connecticut saw a slushy mix of rain and snow fall overnight in the first winter storm of the season. According to the National Weather Service's Boston and New York offices, less than 2 inches fell in Hartford, Tolland, Litchfield and Windham counties.
Lamont taps new DECD commissioner
The state is getting a new commissioner for the Department of Economic and Community Development. Governor Lamont is planning to appoint Alexandra Daum to the post when he begins his second term early next year.
southernct.edu
Southern Recognized in 2021-22 U.S News & World Report Rankings
Southern Connecticut State University has been recognized in U.S. News & World Report’s Best Colleges 2021-22 rankings for our performance as a top public institution. #93 in Regional Universities North (tie) #82 in Top Performers on Social Mobility (tie) #29 in Top Public Schools (tie) #293 in Nursing (tie)
