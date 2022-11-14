ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

ubbulls.com

Bulls Square Off Against Drake in Game One of the Paradise Jam

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands – The University at Buffalo men's basketball team (1-2, 0-0 MAC) will play the Drake Bulldogs (2-0, 0-0 MVC) on Friday afternoon. The Bulldogs come in at No. 4 in the CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major Top-25 poll receiving 649 points. This will mark the third team the Bulls have faced a team in this poll as both Colgate and James Madison received votes. The game can be watched on ESPN3 with tip-off starting at 1 p.m. EST.
BUFFALO, NY
ubbulls.com

Bulls Fall to No. 25 UConn on Tuesday Evening

Box Score HARTFORD, Conn. – The University at Buffalo men's basketball team (1-2, 0-0 MAC) dropped their contest against the nationally ranked UConn Huskies (3-0, 0-0 BIG EAST) on Tuesday evening. Bulls lost by a score of 84-64. After trailing 7-0 early into the contest, the Bulls battled back...
BUFFALO, NY
ubbulls.com

Bulls Host Akron to Close Out Regular Season

BUFFALO, N.Y. – University at Buffalo women's volleyball team (17-12, 9-8 MAC) will host the Akron Zips (6-22, 3-14 MAC) this Wednesday at Alumni Arena. The match will be streamed on ESPN+ starting at 6 p.m. Following the match, the Bulls will honor their four seniors. Currently, the Bulls...
BUFFALO, NY
sheltonherald.com

No. 25 UConn men's basketball vs. Buffalo: Time, TV and what you need to know

Radio: UConn Sports Network, WAVZ-New Haven (1300 AM), WGCH- Greenwich (1490 AM), WATR-Waterbury (1320 AM), WICH-Norwich (1310 AM, 94.5 FM), WILI-Wilimantic (1400 AM, 95.3 FM), 97.9 FM-ESPN Hartford, SiriusXM-983, SXM App 973. KEEP AN EYE ON. BIG DOINGS: UConn's two-headed center monster of Adama Sanogo and Donovan Clingan has been...
BUFFALO, NY
sbncollegehockey.com

Sacred Heart Finishing New Arena

It was an important day for the Sacred Heart men’s and women’s hockey programs yesterday as work crews began putting in ice on the brand new Martire Family Arena, which is set to open up in two months. The new 4000-seat on-campus arena will be a major upgrade...
FAIRFIELD, CT
New Haven Independent

Yale Eyes Big Builds For Science, Drama

A new lab and classroom building that will be nearly as large as Yale’s football stadium — at least in terms of square footage — is in the works for East Rock’s ​“Science Hill,” while a new hub for Yale’s performing arts is planned for a university-owned downtown corner.
NEW HAVEN, CT
sheltonherald.com

Beauty & Essex to open Connecticut restaurant at Mohegan Sun

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Beauty & Essex, a New American style restaurant with locations in New York, Los Angeles and Las Vegas, is opening at Mohegan Sun in the fall of 2023, the casino resort announced Thursday. The 11,000-square-foot restaurant by Tao Group...
CONNECTICUT STATE
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Best Pizza Shops in Connecticut

- Whether you're looking for a slice of pizza for lunch or a late-night snack, there are plenty of options across the state. From a casual, family-friendly diner to a swanky pizza parlor, Connecticut offers various options. The key is finding the best pizza for you. Bufalina in Guilford. Located...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Blue State Coffee Permanently Closes in Hartford, New Haven

A coffee shop that had a few locations in Connecticut is closing all of its locations effective immediately. Blue State Coffee, which had locations in both Hartford and New Haven, announced that they permanently closed all of their cafes at 5 p.m. on Thursday. The cafe has been in business...
HARTFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Bye Bye Blue State; Yo, G

New Haven may still be part of a blue state, but it is no longer a safe space for Blue State Coffee. Blue State, the liberal-politics-on-its-sleeve network of local coffeehouses which gave customers tokens to choose causes to which to donate a portion of profits, plans to serve its last cup of joe at its last New Haven outpost at 5 p.m. Thursday at 534 Orange St. It recently closed its three other New Haven locations.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

3 Connecticut schools lose funding over continued use of Native American mascots

(WTNH) – Three Connecticut schools will no longer receive funding from Native American tribes after refusing to remove Native American imagery and/or mascot names from the school. The Connecticut Office of Policy and Management completed its review of public schools and their associated athletic teams regarding their use of Native American tribes, individuals, customs, and […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
AdWeek

Samaia Hernandez Joins WTIC Hartford as Multi-Skilled Journalist

Samaia Hernandez has joined Hartford Connecticut Fox affiliate WTIC. Hernandez announced her first day at the Fox affiliate on social media saying she was “so excited” to continue working in Hartford and that she missed the viewers. She left WTNH in Hartford in May. “Samaia Hernandez made her...
HARTFORD, CT
southernct.edu

Southern Recognized in 2021-22 U.S News & World Report Rankings

Southern Connecticut State University has been recognized in U.S. News & World Report’s Best Colleges 2021-22 rankings for our performance as a top public institution. #93 in Regional Universities North (tie) #82 in Top Performers on Social Mobility (tie) #29 in Top Public Schools (tie) #293 in Nursing (tie)
NEW HAVEN, CT

