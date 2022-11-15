Read full article on original website
Braves rookies Michael Harris, Spencer Strider first to achieve wild feat since Freddie Freeman, Craig Kimbrel
The Atlanta Braves, by and large, have had a successful 2022 season even if they saw their World Series repeat bid come to a screeching halt against the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS. The Braves remain well-positioned to compete for the foreseeable future, especially with rookies such as Michael Harris and Spencer Strider already proving themselves as two of the best players in the entire MLB despite their lack of experience.
Report: Rizzo Inks Multi-Year Free Agent Deal With Yankees
Former-Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo has reportedly signed a new multi-year free agent deal with the New York Yankees.
Blue Jays, Mariners Reportedly Agree To Major Trade For All-Star Player
Fresh off their respective playoff runs in the 2022 MLB playoffs, the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners are making a major trade. According to ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan, Blue Jays are trading All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez to the Mariners. In exchange, the Blue Jays will receive right-handed reliever Erik Swanson and left-handed starter Adam Macko.
Lookout Landing
Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/15/22: Brendan McKay, Michael Harris II, and JULIOOOOO
Never a doubt. What an amazing moment for Julio Rodriguez and his family. Massive congrats to Julio on winning the AL Rookie of the Year Award! We’ve all had so much fun watching him this past season and can’t wait to see what’s next. The team announced...
Julio Rodriguez provides crucial update on finger injury suffered in MLB Playoffs
Seattle Mariners star outfielder Julio Rodriguez just finished a memorable rookie campaign in the big leagues, capping it all off with a shiny trophy in the form of the 2022 American League Rookie of the Year award. Rodriguez was a huge reason why the Mariners were finally able to end their playoff drought, and while they were not able to progress past the American League Division Series, they could remain postseason contenders in the years to come.
2022 MLB awards: Julio Rodriguez named AL Rookie of the Year
SEATTLE — Editor's note: The above video on Julio Rodriguez winning Baseball America's Rookie of the Year originally aired September 26, 2022. To no surprise to most baseball fans around the country, Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez was named the 2022 American League (AL) Rookie of the Year on Monday afternoon.
Flaherty expected to be Padres' new hitting coach; Brdar heads to Detroit
Michael Brdar's departure after one season means Padres will have yet another hitting coach, though it will be familiar face
Chuck Carr, one-time NL stolen base leader, dies at 55
Chuck Carr, who led the National League in stolen bases in 1993, died at age 55. It was not clear
Marlins Ace Sandy Alcantara Wins NL Cy Young Award
The 27-year-old led the majors in innings pitched and had a 2.28 ERA.
Orioles' Adley Rutschman earns full service year after Rookie of the Year runner-up
Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman finished runner-up in this year’s American League Rookie of the Year balloting. While the honor went to Mariners center fielder Julio Rodríguez, the runner-up placement is a key development for Rutschman. In order to disincentivize service time manipulation, the league and Players Association agreed...
