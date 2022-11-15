ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Braves rookies Michael Harris, Spencer Strider first to achieve wild feat since Freddie Freeman, Craig Kimbrel

The Atlanta Braves, by and large, have had a successful 2022 season even if they saw their World Series repeat bid come to a screeching halt against the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS. The Braves remain well-positioned to compete for the foreseeable future, especially with rookies such as Michael Harris and Spencer Strider already proving themselves as two of the best players in the entire MLB despite their lack of experience.
The Spun

Blue Jays, Mariners Reportedly Agree To Major Trade For All-Star Player

Fresh off their respective playoff runs in the 2022 MLB playoffs, the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners are making a major trade. According to ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan, Blue Jays are trading All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez to the Mariners. In exchange, the Blue Jays will receive right-handed reliever Erik Swanson and left-handed starter Adam Macko.
ClutchPoints

Julio Rodriguez provides crucial update on finger injury suffered in MLB Playoffs

Seattle Mariners star outfielder Julio Rodriguez just finished a memorable rookie campaign in the big leagues, capping it all off with a shiny trophy in the form of the 2022 American League Rookie of the Year award. Rodriguez was a huge reason why the Mariners were finally able to end their playoff drought, and while they were not able to progress past the American League Division Series, they could remain postseason contenders in the years to come.
KING 5

2022 MLB awards: Julio Rodriguez named AL Rookie of the Year

SEATTLE — Editor's note: The above video on Julio Rodriguez winning Baseball America's Rookie of the Year originally aired September 26, 2022. To no surprise to most baseball fans around the country, Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez was named the 2022 American League (AL) Rookie of the Year on Monday afternoon.
