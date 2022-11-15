ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hays Post

Suspect broke employee's finger during Kansas robbery

JOHNSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery and asking the public for help to identify two suspects. The strong-arm robbery occurred just before 7p.m. November 12, in the 11300 Block of West 95th Street, according to Overland Park Police. The suspects ripped merchandise from an elderly employees hands....
OVERLAND PARK, KS
Hays Post

Police: 2 found shot to death in Kansas cemetery

DOUGLAS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating after two people died of gunshot wounds Wednesday morning at Oak Hill Cemetery, 1605 Oak Hill Avenue in Lawrence, according to a statement from police. The initial call, about 8:45a.m., was a disturbance with weapons. Police found a man and woman with gunshot...
LAWRENCE, KS
Hays Post

Police ID man found in vehicle in Kansas who died of gunshot wound

KANSAS CITY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting have identified the victim as 38-year-old Apolonio O. Enriquez of Kansas City. Just after midnight Sunday morning, police were dispatched to report of a shooting near Kansas Avenue and Berger Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas, according to a media release.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Hays Post

Two KCPD officers plead guilty to assaulting transgender woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two former police officers in Kansas City pleaded guilty Monday to assaulting a Black transgender woman during an arrest that was caught on video. Charles Prichard, 50, and Matthew Brummett, 39, were sentenced to three years of unsupervised probation and ordered to surrender their law enforcement licenses, after the judge suspended their prison sentences.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hays Post

Court rules against officers in Kansas wrongful conviction

KANSAS CITY (AP) —A federal appeals court has rejected an appeal by several Kansas law enforcement officers who were seeking qualified immunity for their roles in the arrest and prosecution of a man who was wrongfully convicted of killing a young girl. Floyd Bledsoe spent 16 years in prison...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Kan. airman dies in head-on crash; driver jailed for alleged DUI

JEFFERSON COUNTY—A member of the Kansas Air National Guard has been identified as the driver who died in an accident just after 11p.m. Saturday in Jefferson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Chevy Silverado driven by Manuel Enriquez, 35, Kansas City, Mo., was eastbound on U.S. 24 just west of 3rd Street.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Kansas City charter school closed temporarily amid safety concerns

KANSAS CITY — A Kansas City Charter School is temporarily closed due to safety concerns, according to a statement from Hogan Prep Academy, 6409 Agness in Kansas City. Students in grades 9-12 are not allowed on campus until after November 28, according to a letter from the Missouri Charter Public School Commission, due to "multiple recent incidents affecting the safety of students and staff at each of the academy's campuses."
KANSAS CITY, KS
Hays Post

⚾ Royals considering several sites for new stadium, owner says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals have selected several potential sites to build a replacement for aging Kauffman Stadium, owner John Sherman said Tuesday. In a letter to fans posted on social media, Sherman said the sites are in or near downtown Kansas City, but he did not elaborate. Kauffman Stadium and Arrowhead Stadium, the home of the Kansas City Chiefs, are located far from the city's downtown.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hays Post

🏈Chiefs missing top 3 wide receivers to injuries, illnesses

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was missing his top three wide receivers in practice Wednesday because of injuries and illness, and the situation might not be a whole lot better when Kansas City visits the Chargers this weekend. JuJu Smith-Schuster remained in the concussion protocol...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hays Post

🏈 Chiefs WR Smith-Schuster placed in concussion protocol

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was seen laughing among teammates in the Kansas City locker room Sunday, shortly after he sustained a concussion during a victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars that raised questions about how to police helmet-to-helmet hits. Smith-Schuster was coming across the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hays Post

🏀 No. 6 Kansas rallies late to beat No. 7 Duke

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jalen Wilson and Dajuan Harris Jr. provided a calm, steadying influence for No. 6 Kansas on Tuesday night. Jayhawks freshman Gradey Dick provided the late splash. Together they extended the nation's longest active winning streak. Wilson scored a career-high 25 points, Harris dished out a career-best...
LAWRENCE, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy