WANE-TV
New details: Witnesses describe semi’s reckless driving in Warsaw crash
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Court documents released Tuesday reveal eyewitness accounts of the semi-driver’s reckless behavior leading up to the bus crash in Warsaw. Police released on Monday night the charges for 58-year-old Victor Santos: 26 felony counts, 22 of which are for criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon, along with 4 counts of causing serious bodily injury while operating a vehicle.
abc57.com
Semi driver charged with 26 counts in connection with school bus crash
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. - Victor Santos, the semi driver accused of crashing into a school bus in Warsaw on Saturday night, has been charged with four counts of serious bodily injury while operating a vehicle and 22 counts of criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon, according to the probable cause affidavit.
22 WSBT
Elkhart Police: 5-year-old injured after accidentally shooting himself
Elkhart, Ind. — Elkhart Police said a five-year-old accidentally shot himself this morning. Officers responded to a dispatch this morning in the 400 block of E Simonton St. in Elkhart. Police say a five-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the lower arm with a firearm inside the home. Medics...
abc57.com
Multiple injured when semi crashes into school bus in Kosciusko County
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. - A terrifying crash in Kosciusko County Saturday night landed a semi-truck driver behind bars and left 16 teenagers and coaches injured, some of whom were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Officials say just after 8 p.m. on Saturday night, they got reports of a...
wfft.com
Man injured in shooting in Southtown Walmart parking lot in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- One man has non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the Southtown Walmart parking lot, according to Fort Wayne Police. The call came in just after 4 p.m. When medics arrived, they found the man with life-threatening injuries. His condition later improved to non-life-threatening at...
abc57.com
Elkhart Police investigating report of five-year-old accidentally shooting himself
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating after a five-year-old boy reportedly shot himself accidentally in the arm on Wednesday morning. At 7:46 a.m., 911 received a call about a shooting with injuries in the 400 block of E. Simonton St. Officers arrived at the scene and learned...
22 WSBT
Two arrested after allegedly stealing vehicle at gunpoint
The Mishawaka Police Department and the South Bend Police Department arrested two men Monday night after they allegedly stole a vehicle at gunpoint. The St. Joseph County Police Department thanked the officers involved in a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon. Around two hours after the call came in, an officer spotted...
WANE-TV
Former Fort Wayne teacher admits to battery, sentence suspended
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 75-year-old substitute teacher who admitted to slapping a special needs student will serve no jail time, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Jeffrey J. McCracken pleaded guilty to one Level 6 felony count of battery to a person under 14 years old Wednesday...
WANE-TV
‘Says he is God’: Man accused in shooting erratic during police interview
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man accused in a Sunday night shooting that left one injured claimed in an interview with police that he was God and that he was “performing justice,” according to Allen Superior Court documents. Fort Wayne Police arrested 32-year-old Willie...
abc57.com
St. Joseph County Police caution drivers to slow down amid first snowstorm
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --St. Joseph County police are asking drivers to slow down as Michiana experiences its first snowstorm of the season. One area of concern is the US-20 bypass in South Bend. Corporal Aris Lee with the Traffic Division of the St. Joseph County Police advised drivers add an extra 10 to 15 minutes to their morning commute if they take the bypass.
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 4:27 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, 8800 block of North Syracuse Webster Road, Syracuse. A vehicle was stolen from a business. Value of $10,000. 1:36 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, 4000 block of East Oldfield Drive, Leesburg. Criminal mischief to...
Tractor trailer crashes into school bus in Indiana, 16 hurt
WARSAW, Ind. -- A 58-year-old Brooklyn man was taken into custody in Warsaw, Indiana, on Saturday night in connection to a suspected drunk driving crash involving a tractor trailer and a school bus.Warsaw Police say patrol officers were notified around 8 p.m. of a tractor trailer with New Jersey registration swerving into other lanes, speeding and driving off the road on U.S. 30.Minutes later, officers were told the driver of the tractor trailer had rear-ended a school bus, knocking the bus onto its side. The tractor trailer driver then went off the road into a ditch.Police say there were 23 students,...
fortwaynesnbc.com
POLICE PURSUIT: Two juveniles cause a car accident in downtown Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A police pursuit Sunday evening ended in a car crash in downtown Fort Wayne. Around 4:57 p.m., detectives with the Gang and Violent Crimes unit were patrolling near East Creighton Avenue and Smith Street when a detective noticed an active stolen vehicle driving down East Creighton Ave. Detectives say they tried to pull the vehicle over but instead it took off.
WTHR
Indiana mother faces new charges in beating death of 4-year-old Judah Morgan
LA PORTE, Ind. — The biological mother of a 4-year-old found dead in a northern Indiana home in 2021 now faces two additional charges in connection with his death. Mary Yoder already faced four charges, which included neglect of a dependent resulting in death, neglect of a dependent with cruel confinement, misdemeanor cruelty to an animal and misdemeanor failure to report.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Police investigating shooting on city's south side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne Police are investigating a shooting on the city's south side. The call came in just after 4 p.m. for a shooting at the Southtown Walmart. Dispatch says one person has serious injuries. We have a reporter at the scene working to learn more...
abc57.com
Goshen Police searching for man in reference to reported theft
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man in reference to a reported theft. If you have any information, please contact police by phone at 574-533-8661, by email at [email protected], or through Facebook Messenger. When calling, please reference case 22GOS04032.
abc57.com
Juvenile killed in Marshall county crash
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- Deputies responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash on US 6 east of Kenilworth Road around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Department. Officials say that the driver of a pickup truck lost control of the vehicle and was struck by an...
WOWO News
Woman In Life Threatening Condition Following Monday Night Crash In Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Monday Night crash in Fort Wayne has left one woman fighting for her life. The crash happened at around 6:45 P.M. as Fort Wayne Police were called to the intersection of Brookview Drive & Stony Brook Drive. When they arrived they found a vehicle overturned on its side in the intersection after colliding with a parked, unoccupied car. The driver, an adult female, was transported by TRAA to a local area hospital with life threatening injuries. More details into the crash remain under investigation.
“You will most likely be arrested” Fort Wayne Police homicide detectives discuss their high success rate
WANE 15 sat down with Sergeant Dave Klein and Sergeant Matt Wilson on Tuesday. The two said that in 2019 they were able to go from six detectives on the unit to 10. That change allowed for them to create five, two-man teams.
abc57.com
No service on Thanksgiving Day for the Interurban Trolley in Goshen and Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. --For the Thanksgiving Day holiday in Goshen and Elkhart on Thursday, November 24, 2022, the Interurban Trolley ADA Access service and Interurban Trolley fixed route service will not operate. Friday November 25, 2022 is when Regular service will resume. Although ADA Access Dispatch and the Trolley Information offices...
