WARSAW, Ind. -- A 58-year-old Brooklyn man was taken into custody in Warsaw, Indiana, on Saturday night in connection to a suspected drunk driving crash involving a tractor trailer and a school bus.Warsaw Police say patrol officers were notified around 8 p.m. of a tractor trailer with New Jersey registration swerving into other lanes, speeding and driving off the road on U.S. 30.Minutes later, officers were told the driver of the tractor trailer had rear-ended a school bus, knocking the bus onto its side. The tractor trailer driver then went off the road into a ditch.Police say there were 23 students,...

WARSAW, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO