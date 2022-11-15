Read full article on original website
WLOX
Mississippi groups react to the Governor’s education priorities within his Executive Budget Recommendation
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves is making his funding agenda known to lawmakers before they return to the Capitol in January. They aren’t obligated to follow the recommendation. But it gives insight into what Reeves will support. There’s a lot in the recommendation from a repeat call...
Mississippi misses out on billions by rejecting Medicaid expansion
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to a 2021 analysis from the State Economist’s Office, Mississippi is missing out billions of dollars in federal funds each year Medicaid is not expanded. The 2021 report was conducted to see how the state could economically benefit if Mississippi had expanded Medicare in 2022. According to the report, expanding […]
Mississippi has lowest voter turnout in U.S. for midterm elections: data
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to a Washington Post analysis of Associated Press and U.S. Election Project Data, Mississippi had the lowest voter turnout in the country for this year’s midterm elections. Coming in at just 31.5%, this is more than an eleven percent decrease compared to the 2018 midterms. Nationally, midterm voter turnout was […]
King won’t seek re-election to Mississippi Transportation Commission
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – South Mississippi will elect a new representative to the state’s transportation commission in the statewide election next year. Tom King, the incumbent since 2012 and current commission chair, announced Wednesday, Nov. 16 he will not seek reelection to the post. Before election as Southern District Transportation Commissioner, King served as […]
WDSU
Mississippi governor proposes arming teachers, staff with guns in schools
Gov. Tate Reeves said he wants Mississippi lawmakers to put up more money to put armed teachers and staff inside schools. The governor released his 2024 Executive Budget recommendation Tuesday for the coming legislative session. Included in the recommendations is a program called the Mississippi School Safety Guardian Program, which Reeves said is in response to a rash of school shootings across the nation.
Eliminating income tax remains priority for Gov. Reeves
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Governor Tate Reeves released his Fiscal Year 2024 Executive Budget Recommendation. One of the top priorities for the governor is to eliminate the income tax. During this year’s Hobnob event, Reeves said he would push for the “full and complete elimination” of the income tax in the upcoming legislative […]
wcbi.com
MJI files suit to protect the right to life in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – The Mississippi Justice Institute (MJI) – a non-profit, constitutional litigation center and the legal arm of the Mississippi Center for Public Policy – filed a lawsuit today on behalf of the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists (AAPLOG) which seeks to put an end to court-imposed, elective abortion policy in the state that led the charge to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Lawsuit: Mississippi abortion ban might not be valid yet
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A group of anti-abortion doctors in Mississippi, where state leaders led the charge to overturn Roe v. Wade, say the validity of the state’s law banning most abortions remains uncertain and that further legal action is needed to clarify it and protect them from possible punishment by medical institutions.
Mississippi Lottery makes October 2022 transfer to state
JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) announced the October 2022 transfer to the State. The MLC completed the transfer of $9,579,510.40 to the state of Mississippi bringing fiscal year 2023 total transfer to approximately $37,869,149.34. In accordance with the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law, the MLC is required to transfer net proceeds […]
Live in Mississippi? You may have unclaimed money
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Some Mississippians might not know that there’s money for them to claim. That’s the case for one in every 10 residents in Mississippi, officials said. FOX13 learned that the State Treasury of Mississippi and the DeSoto County Board of Supervisors are working on...
WTOK-TV
House committee hears hours of testimony on mental health resources in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippian’s mental health issues are impacting more than just the state hospitals. Tuesday, a House Judiciary B subcommittee came together to talk about potential solutions. “If a fifth of your population in the state of Mississippi has a serious mental health disorder, a brain disorder,...
Sea Coast Echo
Industries with the most workplace injuries in Mississippi
Stacker investigated industries with the most workplace injuries in Mississippi using data from OSHA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WTOK-TV
Pro-life doctors fear Mississippi abortion ban may not be valid yet
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A group of pro-life doctors fears Mississippi’s abortion ban may not be valid just yet. The Mississippi Justice Institute (MJI) filed a lawsuit Monday in hopes of making sure it is. MJI is the legal arm of the Mississippi Center for Public Policy and is...
PLANetizen
Proposed Legislation Sounds Alarm on Mississippi River Drought
The once ‘mighty’ Mississippi River, whose watershed covers 41 percent of the lower 48 states, is running dry. Writing for American Rivers, Amy Souers Kober reports on the crisis, which is already disrupting goods movement, tourism, and other economic activity along the river. Home to 241 fish species,...
panolian.com
State auditor sends demand letter to private prison
State Auditor Shad White has announced that Special Agents from his office have served Management & Training Corporation (MTC) with a civil demand totaling nearly $2 million after the company failed to follow the terms of its contract to operate the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) facility in Marshall County. The total demand amount—$1,991,774.10—includes interest and investigative costs.
desotocountynews.com
Gunasekara announces run for PSC Commissioner
A Republican has stepped forward and has announced a run for Mississippi Northern District Public Service Commissioner. Current Northern District PSC Commissioner Brandon Presley, a Democrat, is expected to make a run for re-election in 2023 but has not officially announced a candidacy. Mandy Gunasekara of Oxford has started a...
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Mississippi
Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until […]
marketplace.org
How a Mississippi nonprofit helps Black entrepreneurs get funded
How do you start a business when you don’t have anything to use as collateral? In most cases, the answer is simple: You can’t — a bank won’t lend you the money. But one Mississippi-based nonprofit called Higher Purpose Co. is trying to change that for Black business owners in the Mississippi Delta.
WDAM-TV
Avian influenza case confirmed in Mississippi
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi is now one of three with the highly contagious avian influenza, joining Arizona and South Carolina, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The U.S Department of Agriculture National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed the case in Lawrence County, where a commercial breeder’s flock tested...
WTOK-TV
Advocates call for repeal of Alabama transgender youth law
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Advocates for Alabama’s LGBTQ community are standing against the Alabama Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act. They met in Montgomery Monday morning to rally for the rights of LGBTQ Alabamians. They’re calling on legislators to completely repeal the law as it faces legal challenges in federal court.
