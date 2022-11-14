PORT ANGELES — The accolades and awards continue to poor in for former Roughrider and current Peninsula Pirate Millie Long. Last week, Long was named soccer MVP of the NWAC Northern Division. Now, Long has been named the soccer MVP for the entire NWAC. The NWAC has 29 teams with 650 players. In 12 games, Long scored 19 goals with five assists. Last basketball season, Long was named the Northern Division MVP for basketball. Long and her Pirate basketball team are the pre-season #1 ranked team in the NWAC and travels this weekend to Pasco to play Walla Walla and Columbia Basin.

SEQUIM, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO