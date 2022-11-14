Read full article on original website
LOCAL SPORTS: Long named NWAC MVP, Sequim HS hoopsters practice with PC
PORT ANGELES — The accolades and awards continue to poor in for former Roughrider and current Peninsula Pirate Millie Long. Last week, Long was named soccer MVP of the NWAC Northern Division. Now, Long has been named the soccer MVP for the entire NWAC. The NWAC has 29 teams with 650 players. In 12 games, Long scored 19 goals with five assists. Last basketball season, Long was named the Northern Division MVP for basketball. Long and her Pirate basketball team are the pre-season #1 ranked team in the NWAC and travels this weekend to Pasco to play Walla Walla and Columbia Basin.
FOX Sports
Tyson leads Seattle U against Portland after 32-point game
Seattle U Redhawks (3-0) at Portland Pilots (4-1) BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U faces the Portland Pilots after Cameron Tyson scored 32 points in Seattle U's 83-71 victory against the Portland State Vikings. Portland went 19-15 overall with an 11-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Pilots averaged 12.9...
FOX Sports
Washington faces Cal Baptist after Menifield's 26-point outing
Cal Baptist Lancers (2-1) at Washington Huskies (3-0) BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts the Cal Baptist Lancers after Keyon Menifield scored 26 points in Washington's 78-67 win over the Utah Tech Trailblazers. Washington went 17-15 overall with a 12-6 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Huskies averaged 8.3 steals,...
