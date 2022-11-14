Read full article on original website
disneytips.com
Where to Find Every New Holiday Themed Popcorn Bucket at the Disney Parks
Yesterday, on November 11, the Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort made all their popcorn buckets available to Guests, so let’s go over each holiday popcorn bucket offered at the Disney Parks and where to find them!. First off is the Musical Holiday Tin Premium Bucket, of COURSE! Not...
disneybymark.com
REVIEW: New Holiday Peppermint Mocha Funnel Cake at Disneyland
Holiday cheer in the form of sweets and treats can be found across Disneyland park, including at Stage Door Café, where guests can find the new Peppermint Mocha Funnel Cake. You can purchase the Christmas Parade Reindeer Sipper and the Holiday Travel Tumbler here. Peppermint Mocha Funnel Cake –...
WDW News Today
UPDATE: Disneyland Halts All Magic Key Sales Again
After putting Magic Keys on sale just over a day ago, Disneyland Resort has officially halted all Magic Key sales again. On the virtual queue website, guests still in line were given the following message: “Due to the incredible popularity of our Magic Key program, we have stopped sales of new passes at this time to help protect the experience for Magic Key holders and the value those passes provide. Renewals for current Magic Key holders within their renewal window (up to 30 days before pass expiration) will continue to be available for all pass types (Inspire, Believe, Enchant, and Imagine) at this time.”
WDW News Today
New Tomorrowland Collectible Medallions Available at Disneyland Park
A new collectible medallion machine has been installed in Tomorrowland at Disneyland Park. This machine is at the exit of Space Mountain. It includes four designs. One medallion is $4 or all four are $15. They are pre-pressed inside the machine. The designs feature Autopia, the Monorail, Star Tours, and...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Grab a Cup of Cheer, Cranberry BBQ Chicken Sandwich, and More Holiday Treats From Galactic Grill at Disneyland
Galactic Grill in Tomorrowland at Disneyland park is serving up an aptly-named Cup of Cheer alongside a Cranberry BBQ Chicken Sandwich and Christmas Punch for the holidays this year. Cranberry BBQ Chicken Sandwich – $13.79. A fried chicken sandwich with cranberry-flavored BBQ sauce, provolone, onion ring, arugula, and citrus...
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 9 things I wish tourists knew before visiting the parks.
After being employed at the popular theme parks in California and Florida, I learned a few insider secrets and tips for having the best day at Disney.
Disney is being sued by annual passholders who say the company has reduced their access to its Florida theme park
Two holders of Disney World annual passes have sued Walt Disney Parks and Resorts. They claim that Disney changed the conditions of its Platinum Pass and restricted which days people can visit. The passes "do not even resemble the original agreement," the lawsuit claims. Holders of Disney World annual passes...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Reverses Decision, Fort Wilderness Campground and Other Resort Areas Not Scheduled to Close Due to Tropical Storm Nicole
In a surprising move, Walt Disney World has reversed their earlier decision to close Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground as well as other resort areas due to the impending Tropical Storm Nicole. Previously, an announcement on the website and to travel agents read, “For the safety of our...
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. The wildest things always happened at Magic Kingdom — here's what it was like.
Eva Keller had guests call in bomb threats and refuse to get on rides with other groups. She says Magic Kingdom came with extra stress.
disneytips.com
The Hotel at Walt Disney World You May Never Have Heard Of
You may think you know every piece of Disney Park history, but this hotel’s story may surprise you. There is one hotel at the Lake Buena Vista Resort that many cannot access – Shades of Green Resort. This hotel on Disney property charges Guests based on their pay grade and offers those in the United States Armed Forces a cheaper option for staying at the Walt Disney World Resort in Central Florida.
WDW News Today
Bob Chapek Announces Hiring Freeze, “it’s a small world” Holiday 2022 Debuts With New Dolls With Wheelchairs, Black Panther Celebrations Begin at Disney California Adventure, and More: Daily Recap (11/11/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Friday, November 11, 2022.
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney World Annual Passholders to Get EXCLUSIVE Viewing of Fantasmic!
One of Disney World’s most iconic shows, Fantasmic!, finally reopened after being closed since 2020. There was no doubt that this show would be SUPER popular — we saw HUGE lines on its reopening night. Shortly after that, Disney World added extra shows to meet the demand. Tonight, though, there will be an extra show for only select Disney World guests: annual passholders!
disneybymark.com
REVIEW: There’s a NEW Cozy Cone Motel Snack in Disney California Adventure!
The most exciting thing about the holidays in Disney Parks has nothing to do with the decorations. It doesn’t even have anything to do with the holiday merchandise in shops. No, for us, the most exciting thing about the holidays in Disney Parks is THE FOOD — SO many new snacks become available this time of the year, and yes, we’re intent on trying most of them. So come along with us as we head over to Disney California Adventure for a new holiday snack.
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Will Not Resume Annual Pass Sales in 2022
Earlier we reported that prices for a Walt Disney World Annual Pass will increase when sales resume. However, at the time, there was no indication when those passes would go back on sale. Now, it’s being reported that guests wishing to purchase an annual pass won’t be able to do so until sometime next year.
WDW News Today
Same-Day Cancellations Now Available for Disneyland Resort Dining Reservations
Guests can now cancel their Disneyland Resort dining reservations up to two hours prior to the reservation time. Previously, guests needed to cancel 24 hours beforehand to avoid a cancellation fee of $10 per person. Here is the updated policy from Disneyland Resort:. You must cancel at least 2 hours...
disneyfoodblog.com
Our FREE Printable for ALL the Festival of Holidays Booths at Disneyland Resort!
It’s the holiday season in the Disney Parks already, and there are so many things you can do to celebrate!. Over at Disneyland Resort, we’ve seen a bunch of new festive treats (including some that were better than others!), holiday merchandise, snow on Sleeping Beauty Castle, and more. In Disney California Adventure park, Disney Festival of Holidays is going on right now, too! This festival has a ton of different food and drink offerings and is going on until January 8th, 2023. And, to help you have a great time at the festival, we’ve created a free tool for you to use!
disneyfoodblog.com
REVIEW: We’re Trying a Pan Dulce Ice Cream Sandwich In Disneyland!
With the Festival of Holidays and he holidays themselves just beginning in the resort, we’ve been trying lots of snacks at the Disneyland Resort recently. And now, we’re back for another one! Come with us to try the Pan Dulce Ice Cream Sandwich at Rancho del Zocalo. This...
disneyfoodblog.com
If You Need Us, We’ll Be Dreaming of Disney’s New Dessert Pretzel
It’s the holiday season in the Disney Parks and there are SO many different ways that you can celebrate!. Over in Disney World, you can check out Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party or those awesome gingerbread displays. And, in Disneyland, you can attend Festival of Holidays, see the snow on the castle, and so much more. A great thing about the holidays in Disneyland is all of the new FOOD that arrives, so come along with us to check out a NEW pretzel in Disneyland park!
