Waco, TX

baylorbears.com

Thompson Inks 13 to BSB's 2023 Signing Class

WACO, Texas – Baylor baseball inked 13 players to its 2023 signing class, as announced by head coach Mitch Thompson on Wednesday. Twelve of the incoming Bears hail from Texas, while one player represents The Netherlands. The group is a mix of six position players (one catcher, one first baseman, two infielders, one outfielder and one utility player), five pitchers (four left-handed, one right-handed) and two two-way players. All 13 signees will join the Bears prior to the spring 2024 season.
WACO, TX
saturdaytradition.com

Paul Finebaum 'doubling down' on upset alert for one Playoff contender in Week 12

Paul Finebaum last week said that TCU’s historic undefeated season would be coming to a close in Austin against then-No.18 Texas. A week later, little has changed. Finebaum said on ESPN’s “Get Up” Wednesday that the No. 4 Horned Frogs should be on upset watch this weekend against Baylor in Waco. TCU (10-0, 7-0 Big 12) likely will need to win its last two games, plus the Big 12 title to guarantee its spot in the College Football Playoff.
FORT WORTH, TX
baylorbears.com

‘BIG DOG ON CAMPUS’

(This is the 10th and final part in a series profiling this year's inductees for the Baylor Athletics Hall of Fame and Wall of Honor, which have been posted every week at baylorbears.com.) Baylor Bear Insider. As the Gatorade Track & Field Athlete of the Year in Texas and one...
WACO, TX
FiveThirtyEight

Sure, TCU Could Make The Playoff. But More Importantly, It Earned Texas Football Bragging Rights.

Bragging rights are the lifeblood of football, and perhaps no state is more passionate about that fact than Texas. You may have heard that the state has a particular fondness for the sport, to the point that no one can seem to distinguish whether it’s the high school or college classification — or simply the Dallas Cowboys — that operates as the state’s de facto religion. So when the TCU Horned Frogs and Texas Longhorns squared off on Saturday, it wasn’t just another game — it was a battle to be unofficially crowned king of football in the game’s most avid habitat.
FORT WORTH, TX
baylorbears.com

SACE November Champions of the Month

WACO, Texas – Mackenzie Anthony (soccer), Jasmine Gryne (women's track & field), Josh White (football) and Langston Love (men's basketball) have been selected as the Student-Athlete Center for Excellence (SACE) November Champions of the Month. This award recognizes student-athletes who achieve their personal bests in the areas of academic...
WACO, TX
FanSided

5-Star LB Anthony Hill had a ‘great visit’ to Texas football vs. TCU

Texas football just had one of its biggest recruiting weekends of the year when it hosted the No. 4 ranked TCU Horned Frogs for a key Big 12 contest at home on Nov. 12. Unfortunately, though, Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian couldn’t capitalize on the opportunity that was presented to them over the weekend to get a huge win over TCU on home turf in front of dozens of important visiting recruits.
AUSTIN, TX
voiceofmotown.com

Pat McAfee to Coach Texas Basketball Team Tonight?

Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia University alum Pat McAfee appears to be somehow involved with the Texas Longhorns basketball team. In a just-released video on social media, McAfee said the following: “Let’s Go Texas! Honored to coach this team. Tonight we find out what we are. Where we are. And who we are.”
AUSTIN, TX
Golf Channel

Oklahoma State's Brian Stark announces transfer destination: Texas

The defending national champions are getting some reinforcements, including one All-American via the transfer portal. Not only did Texas recently sign highly ranked recruit Tommy Morrison, who will enroll early and join the Longhorns this spring, but the biggest name on the transfer market, Oklahoma State senior Brian Stark, announced on Monday afternoon that he has decided to take his talents to Austin.
STILLWATER, OK
fox7austin.com

Earthquake in West Texas; tremors reportedly felt in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - An earthquake in West Texas caused tremors that were reportedly felt in Austin. The National Weather Service out of Midland says the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 and happened northwest of Pecos. A staff member of the University of Texas at Austin sent an email...
AUSTIN, TX
atasteofkoko.com

16 Best Bakeries in Austin, Texas

With the holidays right around the corner, here’s where you can find the best freshly baked pastries, bread or sweets. There are dozens of Austin bakeries to choose from, each with its own unique style and flavor whether you’re looking for a Mexican bakery or a cafe with pan dulce, there’s something for every sweet tooth and craving. Hit the Farmers Market and pair it with a quick snack like a bagel, quiche, or sandwich with a choice of buns.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin resident wins $1 million in the Texas Lottery

AUSTIN, Texas - There's a new millionaire in Austin, after a lucky local resident claimed a $1 million scratch ticket in the Texas Lottery game ‘Money.’. The winning lottery ticket was purchased at Elgin Country Store on Hwy 290, but there's no word on who the winner is because they chose to remain anonymous.
AUSTIN, TX
LoneStar 92

Over 185k People Have Checked In on Facebook at This Texas Restaurant

It’s not shocking to hear about people flocking to the Austin, Texas area, but in this instance specifically it’s because everyone wants to eat at this restaurant with amazing views. While I haven’t been able to visit this restaurant myself, I thought it was jaw-dropping to see that over 185,000 people have checked in on Facebook from this one restaurant. The restaurant that so many people seem to love is The Oasis on Lake Travis.
AUSTIN, TX
KLST/KSAN

Two Central Texas schools reprimanded by UIL

AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – Marlin ISD and Harker Heights High School received disciplinary action on Monday. The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League (UIL) handed down decisions on eligibility of student-athletes and possible rules violations. Marlin High ISD Superintendent Dr. Darryl Henson was issued two years suspension from sideline access and game […]
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin's Brentwood neighborhood is booming

AUSTIN, Texas - From local coffee shops to craft studios, Austin's Brentwood neighborhood is bustling. It's located in North Central Austin and is home to many Austinites and businesses. Beehive Craft Studio. 7010 Burnet Road, Suite B. Beehive Craft Studio is a modern fabric and notions store carries a wide...
AUSTIN, TX

