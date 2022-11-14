Read full article on original website
baylorbears.com
Thompson Inks 13 to BSB's 2023 Signing Class
WACO, Texas – Baylor baseball inked 13 players to its 2023 signing class, as announced by head coach Mitch Thompson on Wednesday. Twelve of the incoming Bears hail from Texas, while one player represents The Netherlands. The group is a mix of six position players (one catcher, one first baseman, two infielders, one outfielder and one utility player), five pitchers (four left-handed, one right-handed) and two two-way players. All 13 signees will join the Bears prior to the spring 2024 season.
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum 'doubling down' on upset alert for one Playoff contender in Week 12
Paul Finebaum last week said that TCU’s historic undefeated season would be coming to a close in Austin against then-No.18 Texas. A week later, little has changed. Finebaum said on ESPN’s “Get Up” Wednesday that the No. 4 Horned Frogs should be on upset watch this weekend against Baylor in Waco. TCU (10-0, 7-0 Big 12) likely will need to win its last two games, plus the Big 12 title to guarantee its spot in the College Football Playoff.
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorns Daily News: Texas football could still qualify for the Big 12 Championship
The Texas Longhorns are still in the running for the Big 12 Championship. That is, if the West Virginia Mountaineers beat the Kansas State Wildcats. The Oklahoma State Cowboys would also need to lose at least one game. The Longhorns would also be required to secure two back-to-back wins to...
baylorbears.com
‘BIG DOG ON CAMPUS’
(This is the 10th and final part in a series profiling this year's inductees for the Baylor Athletics Hall of Fame and Wall of Honor, which have been posted every week at baylorbears.com.) Baylor Bear Insider. As the Gatorade Track & Field Athlete of the Year in Texas and one...
FiveThirtyEight
Sure, TCU Could Make The Playoff. But More Importantly, It Earned Texas Football Bragging Rights.
Bragging rights are the lifeblood of football, and perhaps no state is more passionate about that fact than Texas. You may have heard that the state has a particular fondness for the sport, to the point that no one can seem to distinguish whether it’s the high school or college classification — or simply the Dallas Cowboys — that operates as the state’s de facto religion. So when the TCU Horned Frogs and Texas Longhorns squared off on Saturday, it wasn’t just another game — it was a battle to be unofficially crowned king of football in the game’s most avid habitat.
baylorbears.com
SACE November Champions of the Month
WACO, Texas – Mackenzie Anthony (soccer), Jasmine Gryne (women's track & field), Josh White (football) and Langston Love (men's basketball) have been selected as the Student-Athlete Center for Excellence (SACE) November Champions of the Month. This award recognizes student-athletes who achieve their personal bests in the areas of academic...
5-Star LB Anthony Hill had a ‘great visit’ to Texas football vs. TCU
Texas football just had one of its biggest recruiting weekends of the year when it hosted the No. 4 ranked TCU Horned Frogs for a key Big 12 contest at home on Nov. 12. Unfortunately, though, Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian couldn’t capitalize on the opportunity that was presented to them over the weekend to get a huge win over TCU on home turf in front of dozens of important visiting recruits.
4 key recruits impressed by Texas football, despite loss to TCU
Two of the biggest recruiting weekends of the fall thus far for Texas football seem to be plagued with missed opportunities. Last weekend, Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian couldn’t get it done when it mattered against the No. 4 ranked and undefeated TCU Horned Frogs at home. Sark...
saturdaydownsouth.com
College GameDay's historical 2022 season continues after trip to Austin
College GameDay remains on a historical track for the 2022 season for its most-watched year ever. In the return from Austin, Texas, the viewership was up by 2% in comparison to the Week 2 visit and up 8% from 2021’s Week 11. The team was most recently there for...
voiceofmotown.com
Pat McAfee to Coach Texas Basketball Team Tonight?
Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia University alum Pat McAfee appears to be somehow involved with the Texas Longhorns basketball team. In a just-released video on social media, McAfee said the following: “Let’s Go Texas! Honored to coach this team. Tonight we find out what we are. Where we are. And who we are.”
Golf Channel
Oklahoma State's Brian Stark announces transfer destination: Texas
The defending national champions are getting some reinforcements, including one All-American via the transfer portal. Not only did Texas recently sign highly ranked recruit Tommy Morrison, who will enroll early and join the Longhorns this spring, but the biggest name on the transfer market, Oklahoma State senior Brian Stark, announced on Monday afternoon that he has decided to take his talents to Austin.
fox7austin.com
Earthquake in West Texas; tremors reportedly felt in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - An earthquake in West Texas caused tremors that were reportedly felt in Austin. The National Weather Service out of Midland says the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 and happened northwest of Pecos. A staff member of the University of Texas at Austin sent an email...
atasteofkoko.com
16 Best Bakeries in Austin, Texas
With the holidays right around the corner, here’s where you can find the best freshly baked pastries, bread or sweets. There are dozens of Austin bakeries to choose from, each with its own unique style and flavor whether you’re looking for a Mexican bakery or a cafe with pan dulce, there’s something for every sweet tooth and craving. Hit the Farmers Market and pair it with a quick snack like a bagel, quiche, or sandwich with a choice of buns.
fox7austin.com
Austin resident wins $1 million in the Texas Lottery
AUSTIN, Texas - There's a new millionaire in Austin, after a lucky local resident claimed a $1 million scratch ticket in the Texas Lottery game ‘Money.’. The winning lottery ticket was purchased at Elgin Country Store on Hwy 290, but there's no word on who the winner is because they chose to remain anonymous.
Over 185k People Have Checked In on Facebook at This Texas Restaurant
It’s not shocking to hear about people flocking to the Austin, Texas area, but in this instance specifically it’s because everyone wants to eat at this restaurant with amazing views. While I haven’t been able to visit this restaurant myself, I thought it was jaw-dropping to see that over 185,000 people have checked in on Facebook from this one restaurant. The restaurant that so many people seem to love is The Oasis on Lake Travis.
Two Central Texas schools reprimanded by UIL
AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – Marlin ISD and Harker Heights High School received disciplinary action on Monday. The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League (UIL) handed down decisions on eligibility of student-athletes and possible rules violations. Marlin High ISD Superintendent Dr. Darryl Henson was issued two years suspension from sideline access and game […]
Report says this restaurant serves the best barbecue in Texas
Texas is known for its great barbecue. No matter where you go in the Lone Star State you are for sure going to find yourself some incredible food.
Report says this is the best Mexican restaurant in Texas & other states’ best spot
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone says this spot in Dallas is the best, or this eatery in Houston is top-notch, but a report from Taste of Home is claiming a Mexican restaurant in this Texas city has the best food in the state. We checked out this report to see...
fox7austin.com
Austin's Brentwood neighborhood is booming
AUSTIN, Texas - From local coffee shops to craft studios, Austin's Brentwood neighborhood is bustling. It's located in North Central Austin and is home to many Austinites and businesses. Beehive Craft Studio. 7010 Burnet Road, Suite B. Beehive Craft Studio is a modern fabric and notions store carries a wide...
New Texas bill aimed at Austin’s guaranteed income program
Austin could become the last Texas city to enact a guaranteed income program if a bill filed Monday becomes law.
