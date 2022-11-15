WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials will begin assessing security protocols at federal prison camps across the U.S. after a “terrifying incident” this weekend when an inmate obtained a gun and tried to shoot a visitor in the head at a prison camp in Arizona, the director of the Bureau of Prisons said Tuesday. Director Colette Peters told The Associated Press the episode that happened Sunday at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson, Arizona, was a “terrifying incident to have had happened.” The inmate pulled out the gun, pointed it at the visitor’s head and pulled the trigger, officials said. But the weapon malfunctioned, and no one was injured. The Bureau of Prisons said the weapon had been concealed inside the prison. Officials said the inmate was restrained after the incident and the firearm was seized. It marked a stunning security lapse and breach of protocol in the largest correctional system in the nation, raising questions about the security practices in place at the agency responsible for more than 150,000 federal inmates.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO