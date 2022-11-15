Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in North CarolinaAlina AndrasDurham, NC
Cary Christmas Tree Farm to Open the Day After ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
Raleigh orgs. will offer free Thanksgiving mealsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Two Separate Christmas Tree Lightings, Two Different Markets, and More! Here's What's Happening in Cary This WeekendJames TulianoCary, NC
NC Chinese Lantern Festival starts November 18th in CaryThe Planking TravelerCary, NC
Related
Technician Online
Men’s basketball rewind: NC State looks to repeat historic upset in Bahamas
It’s been nearly five years since NC State basketball last played in Atlantis. The last time the red-and-white took a trip to the Bahamas was in 2017 when the Pack took on Arizona, the then-No. 2 team in the country. In this game NC State defeated the Wildcats 90-84, shocking the college basketball world.
Technician Online
Wolfpack women’s basketball eviscerates 49ers to finish homestand
NC State women’s basketball came away with another blowout victory over the UNC-Charlotte 49ers at home on Wednesday, Nov. 16, putting up a season-high 96 points against Charlotte’s 48. The No. 10 Wolfpack (4-0) finished its first stretch of games at home with a win against the 49ers...
Technician Online
NC State men’s basketball packs on more talent with 4-star recruit Dennis Parker Jr.
On Nov. 9, NC State’s men's basketball head coach Kevin Keatts announced that four-star prospect for the class of 2023 Dennis Parker Jr. signed with NC State's basketball team for the 2023-24 season. Parker Jr., a class of 2023 basketball player, recently made it official that he will be...
Technician Online
NC State wins with triple digit scoring to beat Florida International
Led by blazing performances from graduate guard Jarkel Joiner and senior guard Casey Morsell, NC State men’s basketball (3-0) defeated FIU (2-1) in a high-scoring game with a final score of 107-75. The Wolfpack is now three wins deep into its current five game homestand and seems to have found its stride on both sides of the court.
Technician Online
Wolfpack women’s basketball victorious over Elon
On Nov. 10, NC State women’s basketball faced off against the Elon Phoenix. The Wolfpack won 89-55. This win was the 1,000th win in program history. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ncsutechnician/. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ncsutechnician/. I’m in the class of 2023 studying communication media and creative writing. I joined Technician as a video correspondent...
Technician Online
Defense can’t save NC State football from embarrassing loss to Boston College
NC State football looked poised for a huge victory on a senior day that honored 30 players. Instead, the Pack suffered a humiliating loss to a struggling Boston College team that already has seven losses. The defense played hard, giving up only 14 points through the first 59 minutes, but conceded a touchdown at the end of the game to give the Eagles a win.
Technician Online
Wolfpack Men’s Basketball triumphs in exhibition match
On Nov. 2, NC State men’s basketball beat Lees-Mcrae in their exhibition match. NC State dominated over Lees-Mcrae with a large margin of 107-59. Video by Ankith Krishna. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ncsutechnician/. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ncsutechnician/
Technician Online
Tobacco Road arrives at PNC Arena: A brief history of the Governor’s Cup
For over 100 years, next-door neighbors UNC-Chapel Hill and NC State have had one of the most deeply rooted and bitter rivalries in all of North Carolina. Separated by just 25 miles, these schools have had many classic and memorable games in a variety of sports. Football, basketball and baseball...
Technician Online
OPINION: Talley Student Union should be a voting location on Election Day
There was a lot at stake on this year’s midterm election ballot. The overturning of Roe v. Wade put many of the rights Americans have fought decades for at risk of being lost. From women’s health care rights to LGBTQ rights, casting your ballot during this election was more important than it's ever been.
Comments / 0