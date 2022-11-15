Students share experiences, concerns regarding mental health resources at State of Wellness forum

Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Study finds chronic-pain management, falls and limited access to care are critical issues among medically underserved
To improve the health of a community, the first step is to identify its most pressing needs. To that end, in 2022 Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) implemented a community-based participatory research (CBPR) approach to assess musculoskeletal health needs, identify health disparities and support the development of initiatives to address unmet needs.
University of Minnesota med school students pledge to fight 'White supremacy' at ceremony
A medical school pledge ceremony as spoken by students at the University of Minnesota Medical School is raising eyebrows for the wording students reportedly recited. Among other promises made publicly in August, the med students pledged "to honor all Indigenous ways of healing that have been marginalized by Western medicine" — and to fight "White supremacy, colonialism [and] the gender binary."
Technician Online
Student Body Officer explains purpose of student fees
In addition to tuition, full-time students currently pay approximately $2,600 in student fees per year. Miles Calzini, the Student Senate President, gave insight into the purpose of student fees and addressed the concerns of the Graduate Student Workers Union, which wishes to reduce or completely eliminate student fees for graduate student workers.
Westword
LGBTQ and Minority Communities Will Be Included in Colorado Social Studies Standards
At its November 10 meeting, the Colorado Board of Education voted to include references to the LGBTQ community and other minority groups in the state's social studies education standards. Last November, a draft of standards that complied with "Inclusion of American Minorities in Teaching Civil Government," a bill passed in...
Technician Online
Student-Made connects campus artists to Wolfpack community
Student-Made connects student art entrepreneurs to their college campuses, giving artists a platform to sell their creative goods. Founded in 2021 by Lindsay Reeth, a graduate of Elon University, Student-Made is a new organization that aims to create a low-key environment for university artists to showcase their work while making a profit. The creative organization’s platform makes artistic endeavors accessible to all students.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
New tool helps senior living communities assess wellness efforts
The pandemic disrupted the delivery of all services in the senior living industry, including wellness opportunities. To get the industry back on track, an international advocacy group has launched a new audit tool to help organizations identify their wellness-related strengths and weaknesses. The International Council on Active Aging’s Wellness Audit...
Mental Health Treatment Is Becoming Less of a Taboo Subject with Rural Residents, New Study Shows
Rural attitudes toward those with mental health illnesses are changing, researchers say, and it’s mostly along generational lines. New research from the Rural Health Equity Research Centers at East Tennessee State University finds that rural residents are less likely to have negative attitudes toward those with mental health illnesses than previously thought. Prior studies had found that there was more of a stigma around mental illness in rural communities.
KevinMD.com
Medical school admissions: wokeism vs. the Bible
According to Psychology Today, wokeism is defined as a system of thought and behavior characterized by intolerance, policing the speech of others and proving one’s own superiority by denouncing others. In a September 2, 2022, article in the New York Post titled, “Top med school putting wokeism ahead of...
Phys.org
Little objective evidence to show effectiveness of learner-centered teaching methods, study warns
There is currently relatively little objective evidence that the much-promoted "learner-centered" approach to teaching is effective, according to new research. Learner-centered pedagogy is designed to encourage pupils to become more involved in decision-making in the school and more active in class and participate in lessons. It has been advocated by...
How accessibility for disabled university students can benefit all students
Although many university students are eager for in-person elements of the university experience they missed early in the pandemic, what might we overlook in the rush to “return to normal”? The pandemic forced universities to re-evaluate their delivery of classes, extending remote teaching practices and building in flexibility to manage an unpredictable situation. After over two years of innovation, if the main lesson universities take away from the on-going pandemic is that students miss being on campus, we risk squandering new skills and insights of broad value. In the midst of the pandemic’s long-term effects, including, for some, the disabling effects of Long...
Phys.org
Is your child in a center-based day care? Research shows no need for concerns about behavioral issues
Previous research indicates that extensive time in early center-based day care is correlated with high levels of behavior problems in young children. However, the validity of this work has been controversial and its relevance outside of the United States has been called into question. Now, new research has used longitudinal...
MedicalXpress
More work needed to help people access mental health support
A new study by researchers at the University of York suggests that a substantial number of people with common mental health problems in England may go untreated. The researchers found that in some areas, less than 40% of people referred to NHS Improving Access to Psychology Therapy (IAPT) services actually attended their initial assessment and first treatment sessions.
wiareport.com
Grants or Gifts Relating to Women in Higher Education
Here is this week’s news of grants and gifts that may be of particular interest to women in higher education. in Alabama received a $791,808 grant from the American Cancer Society to continue research into identifying and studying genetic factors associated with hereditary breast cancer in the African American community. The research is under the direction of Nancy Merner, an assistant professor in the department of pathobiology in the university’s College of Veterinary Medicine. Dr. Merner and her team have conducted gene sequencing and identified protein-truncating variants, or PTVs, specific to African Americans that appear to increase inherited breast cancer risk. “We plan to identify these PTVs associated with breast cancer among African Americans and study how they increase risk,” Dr. Merner said.
How Discrimination Affects Your Mental And Physical Health
For members of marginalized communities, discrimination is not only unjust but physically and mentally harmful.
bhbusiness.com
Therapist Matching Company SonderMind Acquires Mental Health Wellbeing App Total Brain
Digital behavioral health company SonderMind has acquired mental health management app Total Brain for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is expected to help SonderMind expand its services to offer personal-self care and mental health self-tracking tools. In turn these data points can help therapists track clinical measurement-based outcomes and create personal care plans.
sippycupmom.com
How Special Education Teachers Can Improve Their Teaching Quality
Special education classes help students with special needs thrive in school. These classes can take place in specialist schools and in mainstream schools too. In some cases, children who require special education participate in standard classrooms. In this situation, teachers are expected to incorporate special ed teaching to ensure all students’ needs are catered for. Special education teaching is often more intensive and specialized to help each child learn. Here are a few tips to help special education teachers improve their quality of teaching.
MedicalXpress
Health coaching with family support aids patient activation with diabetes
Structured support from family and friends may boost patient activation and healthy eating among people with diabetes, according to a study published online Nov. 14 in JAMA Network Open. Ann-Marie Rosland, M.D., from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, and colleagues assessed whether the Caring Others Increasing Engagement in...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Once Upon A Gene: Improving Inclusion Practices in Schools with the Inclusive Educator – Bre Gastaldi
ONCE UPON A GENE – EPISODE 153. Improving Inclusion Practices in Schools with the Inclusive Educator – Bre Gastaldi. Bre Gastaldi is known as the Inclusive Educator and she teaches school districts how to implement inclusive practices. She’s also a special education teacher. She joins me for a discussion on diversity and inclusion in all aspects of education and the school setting.
insightscare.com
Dr. Shar Najafi-Piper: A Leader Inspiring Health, Hope, and Happines
The contribution of one compassionate, committed, and dedicated individual can transform and inspire people with complex needs to live healthy and hopeful lives full of happiness. Dr. Shar Najafi-Piper, CEO of Copa Health, is transforming mental healthcare delivery by continuously serving those who cannot serve themselves. In 1957, nine families...
physiciansweekly.com
Mental Health Services in the COVID-19 Pandemic: A Critical Stopgap
The COVID-19 epidemic not only led to a deteriorating mental health crisis and drastically reduced access to in-person primary care services. Telemedicine was quickly adopted by primary care, an important supplier of mental health treatments, to meet the growing need for services in this area. Here, researchers took a look at how primary care providers, such as hospitals, clinics, and community health centers, handled the delivery of mental health services throughout the pandemic, with the use of technologies like telemedicine.
Comments / 0