GAME #4 - EASTERN MICHIGAN at OAKLAND. Date Saturday, Nov. 19 | 3 p.m. Venue Rochester Hills, Mich. | Athletics Center O'rena. ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University men's basketball team will look to halt a two-game slide when it heads to Rochester Hills, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 19, for a 3 p.m. contest at Oakland University. The Eagles (1-2) are coming off an 89-61 loss at Bradley University, Nov. 15, while the Golden Grizzlies (1-3) fell at the University of Toledo, 112-90, Nov. 16.

ROCHESTER HILLS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO