ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Hardest Colleges to Get Into

A college education can be key to upward economic mobility in the U.S. Earning a bachelor’s degree not only opens the door to different employment opportunities, but it also increases earning potential and improves job security. A degree can also contribute meaningfully to personal growth. Still, among the thousands of colleges and universities in the […]
Technician Online

Student-Made connects campus artists to Wolfpack community

Student-Made connects student art entrepreneurs to their college campuses, giving artists a platform to sell their creative goods. Founded in 2021 by Lindsay Reeth, a graduate of Elon University, Student-Made is a new organization that aims to create a low-key environment for university artists to showcase their work while making a profit. The creative organization’s platform makes artistic endeavors accessible to all students.
Center for Public Integrity

The graduation gap hurting homeless students

Nationwide, homeless students graduate from high school at lower rates than average, blunting their opportunities for stable jobs and increasing the risk of continued housing insecurity in adulthood. The gap is often stark: In 18 states, graduation rates for students who experienced homelessness lagged more than 20 percentage points behind...
outsidetheboxmom.com

Versatile Online Degrees for Stay-at-Home Moms

Being a mom is as busy as it gets, but being a mom and going back to college is insanely difficult. Nevertheless, it is not impossible, especially as many Universities offer online education at significantly reduced prices. All in all, getting a degree and a work-from-home position is not as...
Tu Salud

Addressing the Nation’s Nursing Shortage

The University of Central Florida (UCF) received a two-year, $250,000 grant from Bank of America for its Progresando initiative, which aims to grow the number of Latino health care graduates. UCF, in partnership with the university’s Education Advisory Board, will use the funds to expand services that will benefit over...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy