visitusaparks.com

Road Trip Tips From Travelers Like You

We asked our audience to share their best road trip tips and advice. We were blown away at the responses! What would you add to this list of travel hacks?. The best road trip tips come from experienced travelers—like you! Our audience gave plenty of helpful guidance when we asked them for road trip advice. Did your road trip tips make the list?
Maxim

Book A Luxury Train Trip On The Revamped Orient Express

The ritzy reboot incorporates 17 carriages from the original luxury train. Train travel often signifies a more simplified, historical and considered way of travel in today’s high-speed — and there’s no train more famous than the original Orient Express. Travelers who crave old-school luxury and a spirit...
WanderWisdom

Frequent Traveler Shares 6-Step Process for Planning Any Trip

Some people get super into trip planning — for them, the fun part of the vacation really starts with the anticipation. Others tend to get overwhelmed with all of the research and decision making that goes into the process. Picking a destination, choosing the hotel, buying plane tickets... it's a lot!
NBC News

Airbnb changes booking process for travelers

Airbnb users will soon be able to see the total cost of booking stays before they check out, reversing a long-standing policy that had peeved many users. Starting next month, guests will have the option to view the total price of bookings, including all fees, before taxes. The pricing will be shown in search results and map, filter and listing views. Users will also be able to view full price breakdowns that show Airbnb’s service fees, discounts and taxes.
a-z-animals.com

Deer Season In Alabama: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared

Deer Season In Alabama: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared. Alabama hosts a large deer population. Hunting white-tailed deer is quite popular in Alabama, with about 180,000 hunters visiting the field yearly. Much of the hunting done in the rural area of Alabama significantly impacts the rural community.
WanderWisdom

Man Explains Why Vacations Are a Scam and He Has a Point

For many people, vacations are the best part of life — after all, as soon as we get home from one, most of us at least start dreaming about the the next one, even if won't happen for a long time. It's what keeps us going through the busy (and sometimes monotonous) days of our normal routine. Knowing that we'll get some time off and the chance to explore something new can be very motivating!
a-z-animals.com

Where Do Bobcats Sleep?

Bobcats are nocturnal wildcats with adorable faces and quiet personalities. Although sometimes they accidentally wander into noisy neighborhoods, they typically stay to themselves. Bobcats are native to North and South America and they have steady populations. However, in some areas like New Jersey, their population is declining. Interestingly, bobcats can be found in 47 states, but not in Delaware, Alaska, or Hawaii.
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes in Kansas

When many people imagine Kansas, the last thing they imagine is beautiful waterfalls and shimmering blue lagoons. While the Wizard of Oz showcased a yellow brick road, we’re bringing you back to Kansas to show you just how incredible the swimming holes are in this great state. There are...
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Nebraska

The midwest state of Nebraska is right in the middle of the Great Plains and has miles and miles of flat grasslands and corn fields. But the landscape is dotted with a few natural lakes as well as some larger human-made reservoirs. Some of the more popular lakes like Lake C (Cunningham) and Lake Wanahoo may be great recreational lakes but are they also some of the deepest? Just how deep is the deepest lake? Read on to discover all about the deepest lake in Nebraska.
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in New York

New York state is home to over 20 million people, many of which live in New York City, or the surrounding area. Situated in the northeastern United States, New York is home to ranges in both the Appalachian and Adirondack Mountains. Remarkably, New York borders the Atlantic Ocean, Canada, Lake Erie, and Lake Ontario. Between New York City and the vast tracts of green, rolling land and lakes, it’s no wonder that New York is such a popular place to visit. But, just how high is the highest point in New York?
a-z-animals.com

Growing Indoor Monsteras: How to Keep This Houseplant Happy Inside

Growing Indoor Monsteras: How to Keep This Houseplant Happy Inside. Do you know everything involved with growing indoor monsteras? Arguably one of the most popular houseplants around the world, the monstera deliciosa reaches impressive sizes, both indoors and out. It is relatively easy to care for once you know what it needs, but what might some of those needs be and what are some of the most common problems associated with growing monsteras indoors?
a-z-animals.com

Basswood vs Alder Wood: What’s the Difference?

The basswood tree and alder wood tree are common trees found around North America. These two beauties are usually used for lumber and construction, though they both make excellent landscaping trees as well. Not sure which tree fits your specific need? In this guide, we’ll explore the details about both...
