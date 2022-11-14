Read full article on original website
Single dose of psilocybin decreases depression scores in patients with treatment-resistant depression
1. In adults with treatment-resistant depression, a 25mg dose of psilocybin significantly improved Montgomery-Asberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) score at three-week follow-up. 2. A 25mg psilocybin dose was superior to a 1mg or 10mg dose in reducing MADRS scores. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Psilocybins have demonstrated antidepressant...
Oxygenation targets do not alter outcomes in critically ill patients
1. Among critically ill patients receiving mechanical ventilation, differing oxygenation targets did not alter the number of ventilator-free days. 2. The risks of mortality and complications were similar across all studied oxygenation targets. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: A significant proportion of patients with critical illnesses require hospitalization...
CD48 a Likely Biomarker in NK Cell-Associated Immunotherapies
The prognosis is bad for one of the aggressive peripheral T-cell neoplasms, adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma (ATLL). The development of ATLL pathogenesis was consistently shown to be characterized by escape from adaptive immunity. Natural killer (NK) cell-mediated immunity is a form of immunity, although the processes by which ATLL cells avoid it were not well known. For a study, researchers sought to demonstrate how ATLL cell susceptibility to NK-cell mediated cytotoxicity against ATLL cells was influenced by CD48 expression in ATLL cells.
Early Cardiac Response is Possible in Stage IIIb Cardiac AL Amyloidosis & Linked with Prolonged Survival
Despite the development of innovative therapies, patients with immunoglobulin light chain (AL) amyloidosis and stage IIIb cardiac involvement have a poor prognosis. However, higher survival results from a quick hematologic reaction. In 249 patients with newly discovered stage IIIb cardiac AL amyloidosis, researchers assessed the effect of the depth and...
Low vitamin D is associated with increased risk of all-cause mortality
1. In this cohort study, low vitamin D measured at baseline was associated with an increased risk of death in adults. 2. Nonlinear Mendelian randomization analyses supported causal relations between low vitamin D and increased risk of death. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Low vitamin D is associated...
Intensive blood pressure control post-endovascular thrombectomy after acute ischemic stroke linked with worse clinical outcomes
1. More intensive blood pressure targets were associated with poor functional outcome at 90 days, neurological deterioration, and major disability compared to less intensive targets. 2. Major intracerebral hemorrhage and all-cause mortality were comparable between groups. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Management of systolic blood pressure (sBP) post-endovascular...
Classifying AO Spine Upper Cervical Injury for Global Validation
A worldwide cross-sectional survey was recently conducted. The purpose of this study was to evaluate the Upper Cervical Injury Classification System developed by the AO Spine based on a global sample of AO Spine members with regard to its accuracy in classification, interobserver reliability, and intraobserver repeatability. Most previous attempts...
Heliobacter pylori eradication significantly reduces the risk of short-term hospitalization in patients taking low dose aspirin
1. In the first 2.5 years after H. pylori eradication, there was a 65% reduction in hospitalizations and deaths due to peptic ulcer bleeding. 2. This reduction was not sustained at subsequent follow-up longer than 2.5 years. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Aspirin is a commonly prescribed anti-platelet...
Gluten Avoidance and Nutritional Intake are Negatively Affected by Food Insecurity in CED Patients
Extreme hunger is a severe problem for society as a whole. Food instability can be especially harmful to people with celiac disease (CeD) since it threatens the gluten-free diet (GFD) that is the foundation of their treatment. The study’s objectives were to describe the extent to which food insecurity affects CeD patients and assess its effect on GFD uptake and overall dietary health.
18 Months into the COVID-19 Pandemic of Family Doctors
Family doctors in Kansas were studied for their levels of burnout and other forms of mental distress during the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic. This study’s authors compared their findings to those of another similar study done 3 months into the pandemic. From September 15th to October 18th,...
Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma Patients with Daratumumab Plus RVD
Multiple myeloma patients have a higher risk of vascular thromboembolic events (VTEs). For a post hoc analysis, researchers assessed VTEs in phase 2 randomized GRIFFIN trial, which examined lenalidomide/bortezomib/dexamethasone (RVd) ± daratumumab(D). Patients who met the criteria for autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT) and had recently been diagnosed with...
The Value of Ultrasound-based Scoring System in Differentiating Adenomatous Polyps From Cholesterol Polyps
Although ultrasound has improved gallbladder polyp identification, it is still limited in its ability to evaluate the polyps’ nature, particularly beyond a size of about 1.5 centimeters. Therefore, to differentiate between adenomatous polyps and cholesterol polyps, researchers tested the efficacy of an ultrasonic scoring system based on independent predictive indicators with a cutoff size of 1.0 to 1.5 cm.
VICTORION-INCEPTION: Inclisiran Immediately After ACS for Secondary Prevention
VICTORION-INCEPTION is a phase IIIb, randomized, parallel-group, open-label, multicenter, US-based trial currently enrolling patients at high risk for a recurrent cardiovascular event in the first year following acute coronary syndrome to receive either usual care or inclisiran to reduce LDL-C levels plus usual care. The rationale and design of this study was presented at the 2022 American Heart Association Scientific Sessions by Dr. Jeffrey Anderson.1.
Peroral Endoscopic Myotomy (POEM) for the Esophageal Diverticula Treatment
Peroral endoscopic myotomy (POEM) has been used to treat esophageal diverticula, although its effectiveness has not been well-studied. The purpose of this systematic review was to evaluate the efficacy and safety of POEM for treating Zenker (ZD) and epiphrenic diverticula. About 12 studies evaluating POEM in patients with esophageal diverticula...
Is Immunotherapy Safe for Severe Asthma Treatment?
It was known that allergen immunotherapy (AIT), particularly subcutaneous allergen immunotherapy (SCIT) and sublingual allergen immunotherapy (SLIT), is beneficial for IgE-mediated asthma. In patients with severe asthma, researchers sought to examine whether the advantages of AIT exceeded the risks. Studies have primarily focused on people with mild to moderate asthma,...
Deliveries Complicated by Cystic Fibrosis: Trends & Outcomes
For a study, researchers sought to describe the most recent patterns and outcomes in deliveries caused by cystic fibrosis (CF)-complicated pregnancies. In the repeated cross-sectional analysis, individuals with CF who gave birth in hospitals between 2000 and 2019 were identified using the U.S. National Inpatient Sample. Joinpoint regression was used to analyze trends in CF patient delivery hospitalizations and calculate the average annual percent change (AAPC). Patients with and without CF were compared for the risk of unfavorable maternal and obstetric outcomes using adjusted logistic regression models that took into account demographic, clinical, and hospital characteristics. Adjusted odds ratios (aORs) with 95% CI were used as measures of association. Over time, the percentage of individuals with CF and other chronic diseases, including pregestational diabetes, was examined.
Analyzing Active Surveillance Trial for Magnetic Resonance Imaging
The purpose of this research was to evaluate the oncological outcomes of an active surveillance program in the intermediate term, wherein serial multiparametric magnetic resonance imaging would replace confirmatory biopsy. This was a single-arm, prospective experiment, and it had 172 male participants. The study comprised men with Gleason-eligible prostate cancer...
Mental Health Services in the COVID-19 Pandemic: A Critical Stopgap
The COVID-19 epidemic not only led to a deteriorating mental health crisis and drastically reduced access to in-person primary care services. Telemedicine was quickly adopted by primary care, an important supplier of mental health treatments, to meet the growing need for services in this area. Here, researchers took a look at how primary care providers, such as hospitals, clinics, and community health centers, handled the delivery of mental health services throughout the pandemic, with the use of technologies like telemedicine.
Evolution of Adult Radiographic and Cervical Deformity Surgery Clinical Outcomes
The methodology utilized in this study is known as a retrospective cohort study. The aim was to analyze how surgical techniques and outcomes for treating adult cervical deformities have evolved. Surgery to repair cervical deformity has gained acceptance as a therapeutic option in recent years due to the aging of the population and the rise in the incidence of the condition.
Association Between Walking, Mental and Physical Health During COVID-19
COVID-19 Quarantine, social isolation, and lockdowns are all necessary public health measures that help stop the spread of disease, but they might discourage people from getting enough exercise. There is less evidence to suggest that these shifts are linked to physical or mental health shifts. Self-reported demographic, health, and walking...
