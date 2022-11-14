For a study, researchers sought to describe the most recent patterns and outcomes in deliveries caused by cystic fibrosis (CF)-complicated pregnancies. In the repeated cross-sectional analysis, individuals with CF who gave birth in hospitals between 2000 and 2019 were identified using the U.S. National Inpatient Sample. Joinpoint regression was used to analyze trends in CF patient delivery hospitalizations and calculate the average annual percent change (AAPC). Patients with and without CF were compared for the risk of unfavorable maternal and obstetric outcomes using adjusted logistic regression models that took into account demographic, clinical, and hospital characteristics. Adjusted odds ratios (aORs) with 95% CI were used as measures of association. Over time, the percentage of individuals with CF and other chronic diseases, including pregestational diabetes, was examined.

