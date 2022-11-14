Read full article on original website
Related
Oxygenation targets do not alter outcomes in critically ill patients
1. Among critically ill patients receiving mechanical ventilation, differing oxygenation targets did not alter the number of ventilator-free days. 2. The risks of mortality and complications were similar across all studied oxygenation targets. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: A significant proportion of patients with critical illnesses require hospitalization...
Comparable outcomes amongst three different types of drug-eluting stents in BIO-RESORT Trial
1. At 5 years follow-up, rates of target vessel failure were comparable amongst 3 types of drug-eluting stents (DES), in all-comers and patients with diabetes, including Orsiro sirolimus (SES), Synergy everolimus (EES), and Resolute Integrity zotarolimus (ZES),. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) There are numerous drug-eluting stents (DES) used to...
Intensive blood pressure control post-endovascular thrombectomy after acute ischemic stroke linked with worse clinical outcomes
1. More intensive blood pressure targets were associated with poor functional outcome at 90 days, neurological deterioration, and major disability compared to less intensive targets. 2. Major intracerebral hemorrhage and all-cause mortality were comparable between groups. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Management of systolic blood pressure (sBP) post-endovascular...
Early Cardiac Response is Possible in Stage IIIb Cardiac AL Amyloidosis & Linked with Prolonged Survival
Despite the development of innovative therapies, patients with immunoglobulin light chain (AL) amyloidosis and stage IIIb cardiac involvement have a poor prognosis. However, higher survival results from a quick hematologic reaction. In 249 patients with newly discovered stage IIIb cardiac AL amyloidosis, researchers assessed the effect of the depth and...
Low vitamin D is associated with increased risk of all-cause mortality
1. In this cohort study, low vitamin D measured at baseline was associated with an increased risk of death in adults. 2. Nonlinear Mendelian randomization analyses supported causal relations between low vitamin D and increased risk of death. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Low vitamin D is associated...
Parenteral amino acids do not improve outcomes for low-birth-weight infants
1. Among infants with extremely low birth weights, additional amino acids given parenterally did not reduce the risk of neurodisability at two-year follow-up. 2. Supplementation of amino acids may be associated with an increased risk of refeeding syndrome in these infants. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Adequate amino...
Combined Immunosuppression for AHA: High Efficacy of CyDRi with Low Toxicity Regimen
The rare severe autoimmune bleeding illness known as acquired hemophilia A (AHA) has a high morbidity and fatality rate. Despite its importance in disease management, there is no agreement on the ideal immunosuppressive regimen. Steroids are often used as a first line, with additional medicines used if steroid usage fails....
CD48 a Likely Biomarker in NK Cell-Associated Immunotherapies
The prognosis is bad for one of the aggressive peripheral T-cell neoplasms, adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma (ATLL). The development of ATLL pathogenesis was consistently shown to be characterized by escape from adaptive immunity. Natural killer (NK) cell-mediated immunity is a form of immunity, although the processes by which ATLL cells avoid it were not well known. For a study, researchers sought to demonstrate how ATLL cell susceptibility to NK-cell mediated cytotoxicity against ATLL cells was influenced by CD48 expression in ATLL cells.
Heliobacter pylori eradication significantly reduces the risk of short-term hospitalization in patients taking low dose aspirin
1. In the first 2.5 years after H. pylori eradication, there was a 65% reduction in hospitalizations and deaths due to peptic ulcer bleeding. 2. This reduction was not sustained at subsequent follow-up longer than 2.5 years. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Aspirin is a commonly prescribed anti-platelet...
Single dose of psilocybin decreases depression scores in patients with treatment-resistant depression
1. In adults with treatment-resistant depression, a 25mg dose of psilocybin significantly improved Montgomery-Asberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) score at three-week follow-up. 2. A 25mg psilocybin dose was superior to a 1mg or 10mg dose in reducing MADRS scores. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Psilocybins have demonstrated antidepressant...
Low neighborhood opportunities lead to increased disease severity and hospitalizations
1. In a retrospective study, patients with lower neighborhood advantage are hospitalized more frequently, have greater disease severity, and have increased mortality compared to those with higher neighborhood advantage. 2. Diagnoses disproportionally affecting lower neighborhood advantage patients include type 2 diabetes with complications, asthma, and sleep apnea. Evidence Rating Level:...
Returning Secondary Findings Related to Hypercholesterolemia Has Clinical Benefits
Limited research has been done on outcomes after the return of secondary findings in large-scale sequencing projects. To assess this in the setting of hypercholesterolemia, Alborz Sherafati, MD, MS, and colleagues examined 1-year outcomes after the return of results (RoR) on pathogenic/likely pathogenic (P/LP) variants associated with familial hypercholesterolemia (FH) in phase 3 of the eMERGE network from 2015-2019.
Moderna mRNA COVID-19 vaccine is safe in children six months to five years of age
1. Two doses of the Moderna coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine were not associated with a significant increase in serious adverse events in children six months to five years old. 2. Two doses of the Moderna vaccine were associated with immune responses in children that were noninferior to those in...
Triple mRNA vaccination and previous COVID-19 exposure provide protection against the omicron variant
1. In this retrospective cohort study among prison residents and staff, mRNA vaccination and previous exposure provided more protection against the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) omicron variant compared to either alone. 2. Three vaccination doses were more effective than two doses for omicron protection. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study...
VICTORION-INCEPTION: Inclisiran Immediately After ACS for Secondary Prevention
VICTORION-INCEPTION is a phase IIIb, randomized, parallel-group, open-label, multicenter, US-based trial currently enrolling patients at high risk for a recurrent cardiovascular event in the first year following acute coronary syndrome to receive either usual care or inclisiran to reduce LDL-C levels plus usual care. The rationale and design of this study was presented at the 2022 American Heart Association Scientific Sessions by Dr. Jeffrey Anderson.1.
Deliveries Complicated by Cystic Fibrosis: Trends & Outcomes
For a study, researchers sought to describe the most recent patterns and outcomes in deliveries caused by cystic fibrosis (CF)-complicated pregnancies. In the repeated cross-sectional analysis, individuals with CF who gave birth in hospitals between 2000 and 2019 were identified using the U.S. National Inpatient Sample. Joinpoint regression was used to analyze trends in CF patient delivery hospitalizations and calculate the average annual percent change (AAPC). Patients with and without CF were compared for the risk of unfavorable maternal and obstetric outcomes using adjusted logistic regression models that took into account demographic, clinical, and hospital characteristics. Adjusted odds ratios (aORs) with 95% CI were used as measures of association. Over time, the percentage of individuals with CF and other chronic diseases, including pregestational diabetes, was examined.
Is Immunotherapy Safe for Severe Asthma Treatment?
It was known that allergen immunotherapy (AIT), particularly subcutaneous allergen immunotherapy (SCIT) and sublingual allergen immunotherapy (SLIT), is beneficial for IgE-mediated asthma. In patients with severe asthma, researchers sought to examine whether the advantages of AIT exceeded the risks. Studies have primarily focused on people with mild to moderate asthma,...
Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma Patients with Daratumumab Plus RVD
Multiple myeloma patients have a higher risk of vascular thromboembolic events (VTEs). For a post hoc analysis, researchers assessed VTEs in phase 2 randomized GRIFFIN trial, which examined lenalidomide/bortezomib/dexamethasone (RVd) ± daratumumab(D). Patients who met the criteria for autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT) and had recently been diagnosed with...
Analyzing Active Surveillance Trial for Magnetic Resonance Imaging
The purpose of this research was to evaluate the oncological outcomes of an active surveillance program in the intermediate term, wherein serial multiparametric magnetic resonance imaging would replace confirmatory biopsy. This was a single-arm, prospective experiment, and it had 172 male participants. The study comprised men with Gleason-eligible prostate cancer...
Low-Risk Nulliparous People: Racial & Ethnic Disparities in Primary Cesarean Birth Rate & Adverse Results
For a study, researchers sought to examine the main cesarean delivery rate trend and the composite of newborn and maternal unfavorable outcomes in low-risk pregnancies among the non-Hispanic White, non-Hispanic Black, and Hispanic racial and ethnic groups. The population-based cohort study examined low-risk nulliparous women who gave birth to nonanomalous...
